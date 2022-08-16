ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cyrus Vance
Person
Allen Weisselberg
Daily Mail

Trump's CFO Allen Weisselberg cuts a DEAL: Longtime lieutenant of ex-president faces five months in prison when he 'pleads guilty Thursday to $1.7M tax fraud in NYC' - but he refuses to turn on former president

Donald Trump's longtime financial chief is expected to plead guilty on Thursday after 'cutting a deal' with Manhattan prosecutors that will see him potentially serve five years behind bars in a tax evasion case that is the only criminal prosecution to arise from a long-running investigation into the former president's company.
MANHATTAN, NY
Fox News

Should New York give migrants free luxury hotel rooms? Americans weigh in

NEW YORK – Americans gave Fox News split answers on whether they support New York City’s plan to provide migrants with hotel rooms. "I think if they're available … why let them go vacant when someone needs a room?" Jerry, from Florida, told Fox News outside the Row NYC, an upscale hotel the city plans to use. "Right now there's a desperate situation for certain people that has to be taken into consideration and maybe given priority until they can be placed in some other facility."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan Da#The Trump Organization
ClutchPoints

Donald Trump’s Net Worth in 2022

Donald Trump’s net worth in 2022 is $2 billion. Trump is a popular businessman, television personality, and a politician. He recently served as the 45th President of the United States of America. As a businessman, Trump is the principal owner of the real estate organization, The Trump Organization. For this piece, let’s take a closer […] The post Donald Trump’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Associated Press

Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general’s long-running civil investigation into his business dealings. About an hour after arriving at Attorney General Letitia James’ Manhattan offices, Trump announced...
MANHATTAN, NY
bloomberglaw.com

Trump Asks Appeals Court to Bar New York Probe of His Assets (1)

Probe is ‘harassing and overreaching,’ lawyer tells court. ’s lawyer asked a federal appeals court to block New York’s investigation into potentially fraudulent asset valuations at his sprawling real-estate company, extending his legal battle over the three-year-old probe. The investigation by New York Attorney General. Letitia James.
POTUS
The Independent

Jan 6, Mar-a-Lago and a golf course: The investigations Donald Trump is facing

Donald Trump is under several congressional, civil and criminal investigations, which range from his business interests and allegations of tax fraud to his efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election and fuel violence at the US Capitol.The former president, his family business, real estate interests and political allies are under scrutiny from federal investigators, state attorneys and members of Congress.Here is a partial list of the key probes involving Mr Trump and where they currently stand following an unprecedented FBI raid at his Palm Beach, Florida home at Mar-a-Lago on 8 August.Mar-a-Lago and White House recordsFederal law enforcement...
POTUS
Fox News

Fox News

780K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy