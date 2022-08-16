ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jake Wells

New stimulus bill would give thousands to New York families

man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Tired of having sticker shock every time you go to the store because of what it is doing to your wallet? That's understandable. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three senators that would likely help you out A new law, called the Family Security Act 2.0.,was introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. This new government program would send money in the amount of $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
ALBANY, NY
manhattantimesnews.com

Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for August $234 millones de dólares adicionales en prestaciones de SNAP para agosto

Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for August. All households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment later this month, totaling roughly $234 million for New York State. As announced by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

New York State Is Moving Closer To Opening First Marijuana Retail Stores

New York is getting closer to seeing its first retail dispensaries for adult-use cannabis. The state will soon start accepting applications for the first adult-use recreational marijuana dispensaries. The first licenses will go to people most impacted by previous marijuana laws in the state. New York will accept applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses beginning on August 25, 2022. Both business and non-profit licenses will be granted to certain applicants.
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
New York City, NY
State
Colorado State
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
WIBX 950

Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Living Wage#Economy#Long Island#Labor Union#Business Industry#Business Personal Finance#Wealth#New Yorkers
wamc.org

Hochul says New York is preparing for hurricane season

New York Governor Kathy Hochul met Friday with the heads of the major downstate utilities in preparation for the upcoming hurricane season, saying she wants to make sure everyone is prepared as possible for any potential extreme weather. Hochul spoke on Long Island, 10 years after Superstorm Sandy, a monster...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC News

New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates

ALBANY, N.Y. -- As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new policy, which...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
News 12

State, carpenters union announce search for carpenter apprentices

The state and New York City carpenters union announced Wednesday that applications are being accepted for apprentices in a variety of positions. The recruitment period will span from Sept. 14 this year through Aug. 9, 2023, through the partnership between the New York State Department of Labor and Carpenters JATCY Of New York City and Vicinity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Autoblog

NYC congestion pricing plan could mean $120 trips for some drivers

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

NYS Department of Labor Announces Recruitment Drive for 25 Carpenter Apprenticeships

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the Carpenters (JATC) of New York City and Vicinity will conduct a recruitment drive from Sept. 14, 2022 through August 9, 2023 for 25 carpenter (piledriver/dockbuilder) apprentices. New York State Department of Labor (DOL) officials made the announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 17, adding that the apprenticeships include 20 linoleum, resilient tile, and carpet layer apprentices; 10 cabinet maker apprentices; and 10 millwright apprentices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?

Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul to continue extending emergency powers as CDC eases COVID protocols

Gov. Kathy Hochul has only led New York under expanded authority given to the executive amid the coronavirus pandemic since taking office one year ago. And she continues to extend it each month as new cases remain relatively low and the U.S. Centers Disease Control & Prevention relaxed COVID-19 guidelines this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsChannel 36

Hochul Announces Re-Launch of Vax-To-School Campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York is re-launching its statewide "Vax to School" campaign. According to the governor's office, the goal is to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates among students. "As we prepare for the beginning of the school year and the fall season, it is important that we do all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nychealthandhospitals.org

NYC Health + Hospitals, Department of Housing Preservation & Development Announce New Housing for Formerly Incarcerated People Needing Ongoing Specialty Care

The project, Just Home, will provide permanent, supportive housing with social services for residents with complex medical needs, as well as affordable housing. The project, Just Home, will provide permanent, supportive housing with social services for residents with complex medical needs, as well as affordable housing. Bronx, NY. NYC Health...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy