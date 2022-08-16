Read full article on original website
New stimulus bill would give thousands to New York families
man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Tired of having sticker shock every time you go to the store because of what it is doing to your wallet? That's understandable. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three senators that would likely help you out A new law, called the Family Security Act 2.0.,was introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. This new government program would send money in the amount of $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
manhattantimesnews.com
Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for August $234 millones de dólares adicionales en prestaciones de SNAP para agosto
Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for August. All households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment later this month, totaling roughly $234 million for New York State. As announced by...
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
New York State Is Moving Closer To Opening First Marijuana Retail Stores
New York is getting closer to seeing its first retail dispensaries for adult-use cannabis. The state will soon start accepting applications for the first adult-use recreational marijuana dispensaries. The first licenses will go to people most impacted by previous marijuana laws in the state. New York will accept applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses beginning on August 25, 2022. Both business and non-profit licenses will be granted to certain applicants.
thecentersquare.com
New York City goverment's $325,000 plumber made $223,000 in OT
(The Center Square) – A Bronx plumber who works for the city of New York's Housing Authority had a base salary of $96,000. But that plumber made $223,776 in overtime in 2021 to boost his total pay to $325,752. The authority said that in 2022, 17 of the 20...
Farewell, New York and California! Wealthy Americans are Moving to States with Lower Taxes
When the taxes get tough the rich get going -- to states with more lenient tax policies. According to new research from SmartAsset, since the onset of the pandemic, Americans earning $200,000 or more...
wskg.org
Homeless grade-schoolers in New York State will get $7 million in new supports
WXXI – Homeless students in grade schools across New York state may see extra support over the next few years. State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa announced on Wednesday that 27 school districts have been awarded about $7 million dollars in federal grants to help students without permanent homes. Rosa...
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
Governor Hochul announces $10 million for threat assessment in NYS
Each county and NYC is qualified to receive up to $172,413 to support these efforts and are required to enter its plans to the state by the end of the year.
wamc.org
Hochul says New York is preparing for hurricane season
New York Governor Kathy Hochul met Friday with the heads of the major downstate utilities in preparation for the upcoming hurricane season, saying she wants to make sure everyone is prepared as possible for any potential extreme weather. Hochul spoke on Long Island, 10 years after Superstorm Sandy, a monster...
NYPD issues emergency rules to allow concealed carry handgun licenses after Supreme Court ruling
The NYPD issued emergency rules on Friday to allow licenses for New Yorkers to carry handguns after the Supreme Court ruled a century-old New York law that required “proper cause” for concealed carry licenses is unconstitutional.
ABC News
New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates
ALBANY, N.Y. -- As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new policy, which...
News 12
State, carpenters union announce search for carpenter apprentices
The state and New York City carpenters union announced Wednesday that applications are being accepted for apprentices in a variety of positions. The recruitment period will span from Sept. 14 this year through Aug. 9, 2023, through the partnership between the New York State Department of Labor and Carpenters JATCY Of New York City and Vicinity.
Autoblog
NYC congestion pricing plan could mean $120 trips for some drivers
New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
norwoodnews.org
NYS Department of Labor Announces Recruitment Drive for 25 Carpenter Apprenticeships
The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the Carpenters (JATC) of New York City and Vicinity will conduct a recruitment drive from Sept. 14, 2022 through August 9, 2023 for 25 carpenter (piledriver/dockbuilder) apprentices. New York State Department of Labor (DOL) officials made the announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 17, adding that the apprenticeships include 20 linoleum, resilient tile, and carpet layer apprentices; 10 cabinet maker apprentices; and 10 millwright apprentices.
A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?
Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
Here’s Where New York State Ranks On List Of Most Violent States
A list of ranking the 50 states from most violent to most peaceful has been released and you might be surprised where New York landed on it. New York seems to have a reputation as being a violent state, but is that really accurate?. It's not too far-fetched that people...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul to continue extending emergency powers as CDC eases COVID protocols
Gov. Kathy Hochul has only led New York under expanded authority given to the executive amid the coronavirus pandemic since taking office one year ago. And she continues to extend it each month as new cases remain relatively low and the U.S. Centers Disease Control & Prevention relaxed COVID-19 guidelines this week.
NewsChannel 36
Hochul Announces Re-Launch of Vax-To-School Campaign
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York is re-launching its statewide "Vax to School" campaign. According to the governor's office, the goal is to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates among students. "As we prepare for the beginning of the school year and the fall season, it is important that we do all...
nychealthandhospitals.org
NYC Health + Hospitals, Department of Housing Preservation & Development Announce New Housing for Formerly Incarcerated People Needing Ongoing Specialty Care
The project, Just Home, will provide permanent, supportive housing with social services for residents with complex medical needs, as well as affordable housing. The project, Just Home, will provide permanent, supportive housing with social services for residents with complex medical needs, as well as affordable housing. Bronx, NY. NYC Health...
