Beacon, NY

Hudson Valley Post

Extra Fair Food Will Be Donated in Rhinebeck New York

One of the most enjoyable parts about visiting our county fairs in the HudsonValley is enjoying all of the amazing food that we get to gobble up during the fair season. The Dutchess County Fair does an amazing job of not only offering the traditional fair favorites but they have local food vendors as well with their specialties.
RHINEBECK, NY
Hudson Valley Post

YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart

This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

The Best Tattoo Removal in the Hudson Valley

"Why would you get that tattooed on your body, don't you know it's permanent?!" Not quite. Maybe you thought you'd love Lisa forever, or that a bit of tasteful tribal ink on your lower back was the peak of class... but times change. Luckily, tattoo removal technology has only gotten better, and there are several places to check out if you no longer want that Tweety Bird tat on your calf.
Hudson Valley Post

‘I Got Chills, They’re Multiplying” – Nostalgia At The Drive-In This Weekend in Hyde Park

If there's one thing we are especially good at here in the Hudson Valley, is reminiscing about all of the amazing memories we had growing up in this area. A few months back we took a serious trip down memory lane, digging up the good ol' days of Hudson Valley birthday party locations, many of which don't exist anymore. Back in February, we took our best shot at a top 9 list of Hudson Valley hotspots that aren't around anymore (and what they currently are).
HYDE PARK, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Million Dollar River View Homes In Hudson Valley New York

Have you ever thought about where you might live if money was no object? Would you move out of New York or would maybe just a nice house on the river work for you?. I was recently thinking about where I would live if money was not a concern. I think I would want to have multiple houses in multiple climates. I would want something like Yellowstone in Montana and I would have to have a beach house probably on Nantucket but I would also want to live here in the Hudon Valley too.
PORT EWEN, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Popular Poughkeepsie Restaurant has Closed, Fans Left Wondering Why?

The sign on the front door says vacation, but it looks like it's closed for good after asking around. One thing the Hudson Valley has is a ton of great restaurants to enjoy a meal at. From Rhinebeck to Newburgh the choices are endless but one thing that drives me crazy is when you find that one place that you look forward to getting food from has suddenly closed down.
Hudson Valley Post

A Look Inside The Tasting Room at The Vale Fox Distillery in Poughkeepsie, NY

Put your pinkies up and cleanse your palate, there's a new tasting room in town. The Vale Fox Distillery has opened its doors to its gorgeous tasting room in Poughkeepsie, New York. The distillery itself has been there for about 3 years where The Vale Fox staff created craft distilled spirits. Now, the public gets to enjoy the fruits, or spirits, of their labor.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Yorktown, NY Will Transform into the ‘Forbidden Forest’ This October

Harry Potter fans are heading to the Hudson Valley forest this fall. Franklin D. Roosevelt Park in Yorktown, New York will transform into an iconic forest on October 22nd, 2022, when the Harry Potter Forbidden Forest Experience takes over. The outdoor, nighttime tour will bring fans on a whimsical journey, with wands in hand, through some of the most memorable scenes from Harry Potter and Fantastic Beast series.
YORKTOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

New Restaurant Open at Former BurgerFi Spot in Poughkeepsie

A new restaurant has opened its doors in the former BurgerFi spot by Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY. After shutting down at the start of the pandemic in March of 2020, BurgerFi, (a hamburger restaurant chain) had been a popular spot on Raymond Ave in the former Juliet Billiards location since 2014 and was repeatedly voted "Best Burger Joint" in the Hudson Valley.
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

