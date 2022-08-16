Read full article on original website
Charlotte FC faces Orlando City in hopes of increasing playoff chances
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC is looking to further its winning streak in conference play against Orlando City SC on Sunday at 7 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte currently stands at 7-10-1 against conference opponents with a 4-9 record in matches decided by one goal. Karol Swiderski has scored eight goals with three assists for Charlotte. Yordy Reyna has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.
I-85 crash causes major backup near Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — A crash on I-85 southbound near Exit 27 in Gaston County caused a major buildup around the area. The crash caused travel delays for motorists in Gaston County. Even after I-85 southbound lanes reopened, the area continued to see heavy congestion due to a car wreck.
Kings Mountain beats Shelby on the road to start season
SHELBY, N.C. — Kings Mountain started the season off right with a road victory over defending state champion Shelby on Friday night. The Mountaineers struck first, and withstood a late charge from the Golden Lions to hold on for the 28-26 victory. "Shelby's a great football team," Greg Lloyd,...
North Carolina man wins $100K off lottery ticket he bought at his store
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is $100,000 richer after a $25 scratch-off ticket he bought at his own store ended up being a winner, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Paul Jackson Jr, owner of The Drive-Thru on Randolph Street in Thomasville, collected his prize Thursday. After required state and federal tax […]
1 dead after crash in west Charlotte overnight, per Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash in west Charlotte overnight Sunday, Medic confirms. According to Medic, the crash happened around 1 a.m. along Freedom Drive near Thrift Road. One person was pronounced dead by paramedics following the accident, Medic said. WCNC Charlotte Photojournalist Nick Sheluga...
Windy Hill Orchard offers fun for the whole family
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One of the Charlotte area's most popular fall destinations is the Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill in South Carolina. Just off Highway 5 York County, the Windy Hill apple stand has been around for over 30 years, and the staff is now open for the fall season.
Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country. Most cities celebrate pride in June, during pride month. Back in 1981, a precursor to Charlotte Pride was celebrated near the campus of UNC Charlotte during June. For the latest breaking news, weather...
Day 1 of Charlotte Pride kicks off with community filling Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Pride has officially kicked off in the Queen City. Day one of the festival was full of excitement after the event was canceled for the last two years. Community members who attended the event told WCNC Charlotte the word "pride" has a lot of meaning...
Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
2 North Carolina Cities Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever ranked the 50 biggest cities in the country to find the best spots for barbecue, and two in North Carolina made the cut.
Rowan County woman plans to invest in real estate after winning top lottery prize
SALISBURY, N.C. — A Rowan County woman is going to live out a lifelong dream of investing in real estate after winning the lottery. Paola Guerrero-Alonso plans to invest in real estate after winning $200,000 from a simple $5 Sapphire 7′s ticket. Officials said she bought the ticket at the Speedway on South Main Street in Salisbury, N.C.
'You’ll hear the horns blaring' | Charlotte neighborhood pleads for CMPD to step in as people run stop signs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte received dozens of videos of people running stop signs at the Marsh Road and Selwyn Farms Lane intersection outside the entrance to a Charlotte neighborhood. Neighbors said it's a huge safety concern and have asked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Neighbors said the calm neighborhood...
STORM BLOG: Severe weather in the Triad Sunday
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as scattered thunderstorms rumble through the Triad Sunday. Looks like there will be another round of pop-up thunderstorms to kick off the week!. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates...
'An opportunity for independence' | Waxhaw group supports veterans with dogs tailored for service
WAXHAW, N.C. — Editor's note: While nothing graphic is shared in this article, the topic of veteran suicide is discussed briefly. The end of this article features links to resources if you or a loved one are in crisis and need help. They look like little fuzzballs now, but...
QC Happenings | 9 ways to have a great weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Keep an eye on the skies this weekend, as there's a chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Still, there are plenty of ways to enjoy Charlotte Pride and more this weekend. See what's happening!. Friday, Aug. 19. Food Truck...
Charlotte Pride weekend forecast and traffic update: #WakeUpCLT To Go
Charlotte will see the chance of showers and storms all weekend as thousands of people visit for Pride weekend. Larry Sprinkle & KJ Jacobs have the full forecast.
'He could not have been here' | Lancaster deputy in coma after motorcycle accident
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — What started as a Saturday evening ride on his motorcycle ended in disaster for Lancaster County Deputy Paul Blas. While off-duty, investigators say Deputy Blas and his motorcycle collided with a car on Pink Pyler road in Lancaster, South Carolina. The 25-year-old’s injuries proved to be severe.
Potomac High School graduate hit and killed by train in North Carolina
Kyle Honore was just starting his freshman year of college at Wingate University near Charlotte, North Carolina and his loved ones say his life was taken too soon. The schools tells FOX 5 DC at 10:45 pm Tuesday night, Honore was hit by a train near campus and later died at the hospital.
200+ flights delayed, dozens canceled at Charlotte Douglas Airport on Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over 200 flights have been delayed and nearly 30 more were canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Sunday, according to Flight Aware. More than 100 of these were American Airlines flights, with another 44 of the flights being run by PSA Airlines, an American Airlines subsidiary.
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
