Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Charlotte FC faces Orlando City in hopes of increasing playoff chances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC is looking to further its winning streak in conference play against Orlando City SC on Sunday at 7 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte currently stands at 7-10-1 against conference opponents with a 4-9 record in matches decided by one goal. Karol Swiderski has scored eight goals with three assists for Charlotte. Yordy Reyna has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

I-85 crash causes major backup near Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — A crash on I-85 southbound near Exit 27 in Gaston County caused a major buildup around the area. The crash caused travel delays for motorists in Gaston County. Even after I-85 southbound lanes reopened, the area continued to see heavy congestion due to a car wreck.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Kings Mountain beats Shelby on the road to start season

SHELBY, N.C. — Kings Mountain started the season off right with a road victory over defending state champion Shelby on Friday night. The Mountaineers struck first, and withstood a late charge from the Golden Lions to hold on for the 28-26 victory. "Shelby's a great football team," Greg Lloyd,...
SHELBY, NC
Iowa State
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
WCNC

1 dead after crash in west Charlotte overnight, per Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash in west Charlotte overnight Sunday, Medic confirms. According to Medic, the crash happened around 1 a.m. along Freedom Drive near Thrift Road. One person was pronounced dead by paramedics following the accident, Medic said. WCNC Charlotte Photojournalist Nick Sheluga...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Windy Hill Orchard offers fun for the whole family

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One of the Charlotte area's most popular fall destinations is the Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill in South Carolina. Just off Highway 5 York County, the Windy Hill apple stand has been around for over 30 years, and the staff is now open for the fall season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Joey Gase
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Organ Donation
WFMY NEWS2

STORM BLOG: Severe weather in the Triad Sunday

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as scattered thunderstorms rumble through the Triad Sunday. Looks like there will be another round of pop-up thunderstorms to kick off the week!. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WCNC

QC Happenings | 9 ways to have a great weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Keep an eye on the skies this weekend, as there's a chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Still, there are plenty of ways to enjoy Charlotte Pride and more this weekend. See what's happening!. Friday, Aug. 19. Food Truck...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
ABERDEEN, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
Charlotte local news

