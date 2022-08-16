Read full article on original website
Coast Guard responds to oil spill near San Juan Island
SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to a diesel spill off the west coast of Washington state’s San Juan Island after a 49-foot (15-meter) fishing vessel sank with an estimated 2,600 gallons (9,854 liters) of fuel on board. A Good Samaritan rescued all five crew...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Coast Guard operation stops 4 illegal voyages at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Coast Guard stopped four illegal voyages this month at Lake Tahoe during a multi-day operation where investigators boarded more than 60 boats. The operation ran from Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 4-7. The Coast Guard in a news release said investigators boarded boats to...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA beaches contaminated with unsafe levels of bacteria
Some people are ignoring signs to stay away from contaminated beaches in King County. KIRO 7 TV found a number of people in Lake Washington off Meydenbauer Bay Beach, which has high bacteria levels. King County’s website has information about beach safety. Other beaches with unsafe levels of bacteria...
Tiny Washington Area Among The Most Humid Places In The U.S.
House Method ranked the most and least humid cities in the U.S.
Chronicle
Collision Involving Three Vehicles Claims Life of One on Rural Pierce County Highway
A crash involving three vehicles Friday evening in rural Pierce County between Clear Lake and McKenna has left one person dead. According to a release from the Washington State Patrol, the collision occurred after 8 p.m. on state Route 702 near Eighth Avenue Court East. Two vehicles, a Ford F250...
Tri-City Herald
Red flag warnings spark concerns of wildfires in WA. This interactive fire map shows where
Despite being in the thick of wildfire season, Washington firefighters are enjoying a relatively peaceful August. But the National Weather Service in Seattle is warning people not to rest on their laurels, especially over the next couple of days, as dry, hot and unstable conditions have resulted in red flag warnings throughout the state.
Several raise concerns about large pothole on I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass
A photo of a pothole posted by the Washington State Department on Thursday raised a few concerns among drivers, according to replies to the Twitter post. According to WSDOT, the right two lanes of westbound Snoqualmie Pass summit were closed to repair the pothole. The picture appeared to show a...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA’s Cherokee population to be visited by Principal Chief, First Lady
Cherokee Nation’s Principal Chief, First Lady to visit WA tribe members. The Cherokee Nation’s Principal Chief and First Lady are part of the contingent from Oklahoma coming to Renton this weekend to meet with members of the tribe who live in our state. Nearly 7,000 Cherokee live in...
WA’s Nooksack River has been sounding the alarm, and people are finally listening
One WA county aims to restore a troubled river by focusing on the needs of tribes, farms, communities, and fish. This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. First came the fish, then came the flood. In...
Deadly encounter at North Sound quarry leaves 27-year-old man dead
A Mount Vernon man is in police custody after he allegedly shot and killed someone a witness and authorities described as a stranger on Saturday morning. The deadly shooting happened in a quarry near Granite Falls. Detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said they are trying to determine why the brief encounter between the two men ended so violently.
KUOW
Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast
For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
One of world's largest moths discovered in Bellevue; officials ask Washington residents to look out for more
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A moth with 10-inch wings that is most commonly found in the tropical forests of Asia was discovered on a homeowner's garage in Bellevue, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA). Washington entomologists have now turned to the public for help to get more...
People being robbed at drive-up ATMs across Puget Sound area
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Renton police are notifying the public after several people were robbed while using drive-up ATMs across the Puget Sound region. The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7. Police said the same suspects are wanted in the string of robberies in Parkland, Bonney Lake,...
ncwlife.com
City of Sedro-Woolley project uncovers oversight in Union Cemetery
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — For the better part of 100 years, the Woolley family’s large, fenced plot in what is known as the old section of Union Cemetery contained two headstones. They belonged to P.A. Woolley, the town’s founder who was buried in 1912, and to his wife, Catherine Loucks Woolley, who was buried in 1924.
Wildfires threaten nearby Leavenworth; 12+ fires burn across WA state
A series of fires in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, about 20 miles from Leavenworth, broke out over the past week as fire crews work on containment and the protection of the historic, mock Bavarian tourist village. Two fires, the White River Fire and the Irving Peak Fire, broke out in Okanogan-Wenatchee...
Washington is at high risk of tsunamis and waves up to 42 feet tall, here’s how to prepare
You may only have a few hours to walk to higher ground in a tsunami. Here’s how to be prepared for a tsunami as Washington faces high risk.
seattleschild.com
MORE heat on the way: Here’s how to beat it!
Yes, we’ve seen hotter days and nights in Puget Sound and across Washington, but the warm streak continues this week and well into next according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures were still above 75 degrees at midnight On Thursday Aug. 18 – only the third time in the history of the weather service’s recording of nighttime heat levels.
Northern lights may be visible in Western Washington thru Thursday night
A “Watch” has been issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for the possibility of a visible aurora borealis in Western Washington from Wednesday night thru Thursday night. The G3 Geomagnetic storm could provide a show as far south as the border of Washington and Oregon on...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA unemployment at historic low, delivery drivers go on 24-hour strike
Washington’s unemployment rate reaches a historic low. Numbers from July show the jobless rate decreased to 3.7%. The Employment Security Department said that’s a new low, based on records dating back to 1976. The national unemployment rate was even lower at 3.5% last month. Industries seeing the largest...
Washington man hospitalized with first locally acquired case of anaplasmosis
A Whatcom County man has been hospitalized with the first locally acquired human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis, according to the Washington State Department of Health. The 80-year-old man is now in recovery after he was hospitalized after working in the brush in Mason County, where he was likely...
