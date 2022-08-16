ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Coast Guard operation stops 4 illegal voyages at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Coast Guard stopped four illegal voyages this month at Lake Tahoe during a multi-day operation where investigators boarded more than 60 boats. The operation ran from Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 4-7. The Coast Guard in a news release said investigators boarded boats to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
