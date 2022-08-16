Read full article on original website
Another Former WWE Star Returns on WWE SmackDown
If you weren’t paying close attention, you might have missed the apparent return of another former WWE star. Friday’s WWE SmackDown featured a “Viking Funeral” segment. The purpose of the segment was to make the point that The Viking Raiders are moving on because Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, who were brutally attacked by Erik and Ivar, are now yesterday’s news.
Former WWE Star on Fans Possibly Turning Against Triple H Because They Are “Fickle”
Former WWE star Shane Thorne recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Thorne commented on Triple H’s creative direction in WWE and fans possibly turning against it. Thorne said:. “I don’t know, we’ll see [about changing...
Edge Reveals How He Came Up With His WWE Ring Name
WWE star Edge recently spoke with FOX News for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Hall Of Famer revealed how he came up with his ring name:. Edge said:. “I actually came up with Edge, I would have preferred Adam Copeland, but that...
Nick Aldis Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Details on His Match With Sting at Bound for Glory
Former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis recently spoke with Kurt Angle on the Kurt Angle show podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Aldis explained why he didn’t want to tag team matches with his wife, Mickie James, early in his career.
Tenille Dashwood and Madcap Moss Fuel Rumors About Her WWE Return
As PWMania.com previously reported, Tenille Dashwood is now a free agent and is currently available to sign with WWE, AEW, or any other significant wrestling company. Dashwood acknowledged that she is a free agent via Twitter. She recently let her Impact Wrestling contract expire, so she could technically appear anywhere in the upcoming days or weeks.
WWE Return Rumors Start After Tenille Dashwood Leaves Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling quietly removed Tenille Dashwood from their roster page, as PWMania.com previously reported. Her bio has been removed, and she is not listed in any upcoming show advertisements. Impact and Dashwood have remained silent on the subject, but PWInsider has confirmed that she has left the company. Her last...
Charlotte Flair Opens Up About Her Relationship With Becky Lynch
Together, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch progressed through NXT to the WWE. Along with Sasha Banks and Bayley, they make up the WWE group known as the Four Horsemen. They’ll be remembered in WWE history for what they’ve accomplished with memorable matches. In November of last year, following...
Charlotte Flair Speaks Out on Sasha Banks and Naomi’s WWE Walkout, Becky Lynch
Charlotte Flair discussed Sasha Banks and Naomi leaving WWE in May in her first appearance on WWE programming in months. Due to creative differences, they left a RAW event. WWE later revealed that both stars had been suspended and had lost their respective Women’s Tag Team Championships. While making...
Trish Stratus Returning to WWE RAW
WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been confirmed for Monday’s live RAW. RAW will be broadcast live from Toronto, Ontario, Canada’s Scotiabank Arena on Monday. This is Trish’s hometown, but it’s unclear what she will be doing specifically that evening. As previously mentioned, Stratus was...
Footage of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Reunion After WWE SmackDown in Montreal
This week’s edition of WWE Smackdown took place in Montreal, Canada, and after the show, Kevin Owens met up with Sami Zayn in the ring. In front of their home crowd, Owens and Zayn exchanged hugs after Riddle also showed up. The post-show segment was captured on video by Twitter user @AmandaCaliber. You can check out the footage below:
Tegan Nox Addresses Why She Hasn’t Been Wrestling Since Her WWE Release
Former WWE star Nixon Newell (Tegan Nox) recently spoke with the Sappenin’ for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Newell commented on why she hasn’t been active in wrestling since being released from WWE. Newell said:. “Basically, because I haven’t gotten the visa...
Confirmed for Tonight’s GCW Hope to Die (8/20/22)
GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) will hold their Hope to Die event tonight in Atlanta, Georgia. The show is set to air at 8 PM EDT on FITE TV. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:. – Nick Wayne vs. Joe Lando. – Blake Christian vs. Masha...
Hangman Adam Page Reveals His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling
Hangman Adam Page revealed the wrestlers he wanted to put on his Mount Rushmore. Since everyone has a different list of their top four wrestlers of all time, this is a highly subjective question. The AEW star made a joke about being on the entire list while speaking at GalaxyCon...
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Ottawa, ON 8/20/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night Main Event live event at the Canadian Tire Center in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Liv Morgan and Aliyah. WWE Undisputed Championship Match. Roman Reigns defeated Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.
Early Favorites to Win at WWE Clash at the Castle Revealed, Latest Betting Odds
Early odds have been made available for a few of the matches at WWE’s upcoming Clash at the Castle event. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre will be the main event. Reigns is listed as the favorite at -160 to win and keep his title over McIntyre, who many fans believe will prevail.
Ridge Holland Opens Up About Injuring Big E
WWE star Ridge Holland recently spoke with The Metro for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Holland talked about Big E suffering a broken neck during their match on the March 11th 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown. Holland said:. “It was a massive knock to...
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Lakeland, FL 8/19/22
The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT Live event from Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, FL. The Dyad (w/Joe Gacy) defeated Legado Del Fantasma (w/Tony D’Angelo, Electra Lopez and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley defeated...
Bruce Prichard Reveals Who Came Up With the Idea to Create The New Age Outlaws
In the DX episode of A&E Biography, Bruce Prichard credited Shawn Michaels with creating the team of Road Dogg and Billy Gunn. They eventually evolved into D-Generation X’s New Age Outlaws. Prichard said:. “It was Shawn. I remember Shawn coming to us and going, ‘Hey, man, get these guys...
Spoiler: Unannounced WWE Star Backstage at SmackDown
Tonight, SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from Montreal, Quebec, Canada’s Bell Centre, continuing the Road to WWE Clash at The Castle. Bayley is backstage at tonight’s SmackDown in Montreal. She may somehow become involved with the competitors in tonight’s Women’s Tag Team Tournament match, although we don’t...
