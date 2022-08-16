Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
WWE's Ronda Rousey Arrested on SmackDown
WWE SmackDown wasted no time getting things started tonight, as the Baddest Woman on the Planet herself Ronda Rousey headed to the ring. The crowd was happy to see her, and when she got to the ring she called out SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle. It was not Morgan though who would accept the invitation, but WWE General Manager Adam Pearce, who brought security with him and told Rousey she couldn't just come to SmackDown while she was suspended. Rousey wouldn't leave the ring though, and after some back and forth, the star ended up being arrested, handcuffed, and put in a police car headed out of the arena.
wrestlinginc.com
Possible Reason The Usos Weren't On WWE SmackDown
The Bloodline was a family of one on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," possibly because of Canada's policies toward DUIs. Roman Reigns was without his trusty backup in Montreal. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso weren't backstage with their Tribal Chief, and they didn't accompany him to the ring to address number one contender Drew McIntyre, with a stagehand doing their normal job of handing Reigns his microphone. "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn suggested in a backstage segment that the Usos had "trouble at the border," and according to the United States Customs & Border Patrol website, it seems likely that trouble has something to do with Jimmy Uso's multiple arrests for driving under the influence.
PWMania
Another Former WWE Star Returns on WWE SmackDown
If you weren’t paying close attention, you might have missed the apparent return of another former WWE star. Friday’s WWE SmackDown featured a “Viking Funeral” segment. The purpose of the segment was to make the point that The Viking Raiders are moving on because Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, who were brutally attacked by Erik and Ivar, are now yesterday’s news.
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Pete 'Butch' Dunne Reacts To Mark Andrews' WWE Release
Pete "Butch" Dunne commented on "NXT UK" star Mark Andrews' release earlier today. "Pioneer of modern British Wrestling and doesn't get the credit he deserves," Dunne wrote on his Twitter page. "Can't wait to see what's next." Andrews' was released by WWE on Thursday, along with his Subculture stablemates Flash...
PWMania
Former WWE Star on Fans Possibly Turning Against Triple H Because They Are “Fickle”
Former WWE star Shane Thorne recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Thorne commented on Triple H’s creative direction in WWE and fans possibly turning against it. Thorne said:. “I don’t know, we’ll see [about changing...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Results (08/19) - Fatal Five Way Number One Contender's Match, Reigns And McIntyre Face Off
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for the 1200th edition of "WWE SmackDown" on August 19, 2022!. Ricochet, Sheamus, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss and Sami Zayn will take on one another in a Fatal Five Way Match to determine who will be the new number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The winner will go on to face current title holder, Gunther, at Clash of the Castle in Cardiff, Wales at the Principality Stadium on September 4. Gunther captured the championship from Ricochet during the June 10 edition of "SmackDown" after hitting him with a power bomb, and has been a force to be reckoned with over the last few weeks, along with his ally, Ludwig Kaiser.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Drew McIntyre sends message to Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn steals the show
The milestone 1200th episode of SmackDown was Sami Zayn's night. The former intercontinental champion took a big step in building trust with undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns. Zayn also received a hero's welcome in his hometown of Montreal. The build to Clash at the Castle continued as Reigns and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Trish Stratus Returning to WWE RAW
WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been confirmed for Monday’s live RAW. RAW will be broadcast live from Toronto, Ontario, Canada’s Scotiabank Arena on Monday. This is Trish’s hometown, but it’s unclear what she will be doing specifically that evening. As previously mentioned, Stratus was...
PWMania
Edge Reveals How He Came Up With His WWE Ring Name
WWE star Edge recently spoke with FOX News for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Hall Of Famer revealed how he came up with his ring name:. Edge said:. “I actually came up with Edge, I would have preferred Adam Copeland, but that...
PWMania
Footage of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Reunion After WWE SmackDown in Montreal
This week’s edition of WWE Smackdown took place in Montreal, Canada, and after the show, Kevin Owens met up with Sami Zayn in the ring. In front of their home crowd, Owens and Zayn exchanged hugs after Riddle also showed up. The post-show segment was captured on video by Twitter user @AmandaCaliber. You can check out the footage below:
Bleacher Report
Where Exactly Does Roman Reigns Fit into Triple H's WWE?
Roman Reigns the part-timer in WWE has a weird ring to it. But that's something fans have already seen unfold before their eyes, with Reigns' role reduced more than ever despite his holding both men's top titles as the undisputed champion. The long-term outlook for Reigns has never been a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Nick Aldis Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Details on His Match With Sting at Bound for Glory
Former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis recently spoke with Kurt Angle on the Kurt Angle show podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Aldis explained why he didn’t want to tag team matches with his wife, Mickie James, early in his career.
PWMania
Tenille Dashwood and Madcap Moss Fuel Rumors About Her WWE Return
As PWMania.com previously reported, Tenille Dashwood is now a free agent and is currently available to sign with WWE, AEW, or any other significant wrestling company. Dashwood acknowledged that she is a free agent via Twitter. She recently let her Impact Wrestling contract expire, so she could technically appear anywhere in the upcoming days or weeks.
PWMania
WWE Return Rumors Start After Tenille Dashwood Leaves Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling quietly removed Tenille Dashwood from their roster page, as PWMania.com previously reported. Her bio has been removed, and she is not listed in any upcoming show advertisements. Impact and Dashwood have remained silent on the subject, but PWInsider has confirmed that she has left the company. Her last...
PWMania
Ridge Holland Opens Up About Injuring Big E
WWE star Ridge Holland recently spoke with The Metro for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Holland talked about Big E suffering a broken neck during their match on the March 11th 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown. Holland said:. “It was a massive knock to...
Yardbarker
Charlotte Flair addresses WWE title exchange incident with Becky Lynch
Charlotte Flair has given her side to the incident with Becky Lynch on the October 2021 episode of WWE SmackDown during their championship exchange segment, where Flair was given the SmackDown Women’s Title and Lynch received the Raw Women’s Title. Flair claimed she accidentally dropped the title before...
PWMania
Spoiler: Unannounced WWE Star Backstage at SmackDown
Tonight, SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from Montreal, Quebec, Canada’s Bell Centre, continuing the Road to WWE Clash at The Castle. Bayley is backstage at tonight’s SmackDown in Montreal. She may somehow become involved with the competitors in tonight’s Women’s Tag Team Tournament match, although we don’t...
Comments / 0