Cumberland County, NC

cbs17

I-440 west reopens after 4-car crash near Capital Blvd. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate-440 westbound was completely closed for about 30 minutes near Capital Boulevard in Raleigh Saturday evening after a car wreck, officials said. The four-car crash was reported at 6:35 p.m. along westbound I-440 at mile marker 11, which is just before Capital Boulevard, according to...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Fire breaks out as 3 homes hit by lighting at once in Moore County, officials say

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Three homes were hit by lightning at one time, triggering a fire during an intense storm in Moore County Sunday morning, officials said. The incident happened around 6:50 a.m. near the intersection of Legacy Lakes Way and Warren Lake Road, which is in the Legacy Lakes neighborhood just south of Aberdeen, according to fire officials.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Crash with injuries triggers traffic back-ups on US 1 near Apex

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck with injuries is causing traffic problems along U.S. 1 near Apex Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around 4:25 p.m. along U.S. 1 near the Friendship Road overpass, which is near mile marker 91 between the N.C. 540 interchange and the exit for New Hill Holleman Road.
APEX, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Benson Man Killed In Crash Between Car And Train

BENSON – A 27 year old man died Friday afternoon when his Honda Accord was struck by a northbound CSX freight train at the Raleigh Road rail crossing, just off US Highway 301. Christopher Ray Valdez of Benson was killed instantly in accident just before 5:00pm. According to authorities,...
BENSON, NC
cbs17

Roads reopen after 600 evacuated in gas leak near downtown Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — All offices of the Durham County Human Services were evacuated by 11:30 a.m. Friday because of a gas leak, according to Durham officials. A statement on social media said that the gas leak that prompted the evacuation was caused by construction crew workers hitting a nearby gas line.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

5 residents, 6 pets displaced after Durham house fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people and six pets are displaced following a house fire in Durham Friday night, officials say. On Friday night at 9:15 p.m., the Durham Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire in the 400 block of Walsenburg Drive. After arriving, the first unit on scene reported a three story single residence with smoke in front of the house.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

27-year-old killed in crash involving train and car

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A Benson man died in a Friday crash involving a train and car in Johnston County. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the man as 27-year-old Christopher Ray Valdez.
BENSON, NC
cbs17

10 displaced in 2 Durham house fires in less than a day, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — In the second Durham house fire in less than 24 hours, five people were displaced when a blaze caused major damage, officials said. The first fire happened around 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Walsenburg Drive, officials said. That house fire left five people and six pets without a home.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Dozens of cars line up for Raleigh gun buy back

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of cars are lined up outside of the Raleigh gun buy back event. Raleigh police are at Mount Peace Baptist Church collecting guns surrendered by gun owners. Gun owners who surrender a working firearm are eligible for a $200 gift card. The event began...
RALEIGH, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Local man dies in motorcycle accident

A local man died Friday morning in a motorcycle accident. William Reavis, 58, from Whispering Pines, was traveling south on Highway 1 near Thunder Road outside of Pinebluff. State Highway Patrol told Sandhills Sentinel it appeared he ran off the right side of the road before going down an embankment. He was thrown from the motorcycle after hitting several trees.
PINEBLUFF, NC

