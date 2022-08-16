Read full article on original website
cbs17
I-440 west reopens after 4-car crash near Capital Blvd. in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate-440 westbound was completely closed for about 30 minutes near Capital Boulevard in Raleigh Saturday evening after a car wreck, officials said. The four-car crash was reported at 6:35 p.m. along westbound I-440 at mile marker 11, which is just before Capital Boulevard, according to...
cbs17
Fire breaks out as 3 homes hit by lighting at once in Moore County, officials say
ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Three homes were hit by lightning at one time, triggering a fire during an intense storm in Moore County Sunday morning, officials said. The incident happened around 6:50 a.m. near the intersection of Legacy Lakes Way and Warren Lake Road, which is in the Legacy Lakes neighborhood just south of Aberdeen, according to fire officials.
cbs17
Crash with injuries triggers traffic back-ups on US 1 near Apex
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck with injuries is causing traffic problems along U.S. 1 near Apex Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around 4:25 p.m. along U.S. 1 near the Friendship Road overpass, which is near mile marker 91 between the N.C. 540 interchange and the exit for New Hill Holleman Road.
cbs17
Young man dies after car goes through stop arm in train collision near Benson in Johnston County, officials say
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died when the car he was driving across railroad tracks was hit by a train in Johnston County Friday afternoon, officials said. The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. about two miles northeast of Benson, just off U.S. 301, according to Trooper M.A. Parks of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
jocoreport.com
Benson Man Killed In Crash Between Car And Train
BENSON – A 27 year old man died Friday afternoon when his Honda Accord was struck by a northbound CSX freight train at the Raleigh Road rail crossing, just off US Highway 301. Christopher Ray Valdez of Benson was killed instantly in accident just before 5:00pm. According to authorities,...
27-year-old dies in Johnston County when car runs into side of moving train
The driver of a Honda Accord crashed through the arms of a crossing signal and into the train, media reports say.
cbs17
Roads reopen after 600 evacuated in gas leak near downtown Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — All offices of the Durham County Human Services were evacuated by 11:30 a.m. Friday because of a gas leak, according to Durham officials. A statement on social media said that the gas leak that prompted the evacuation was caused by construction crew workers hitting a nearby gas line.
Newly rehired North Carolina correctional officer dies after training incident, officials say
A North Carolina Correctional Officer died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency stemming from completing a training exercise, the state Department of Public Safety said Friday night.
cbs17
Cumberland Co. Schools at least 55 bus drivers short as start of school year looms
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) Cumberland County Schools needs more bus drivers. Transportation leaders for the school district told CBS17 they are short 56 school bus drivers. “There are some routes that will be a struggle to get covered with the shortage,” said Jennifer Carter, school bus driver trainer for Cumberland County Schools.
cbs17
Durham family taken to hospital after they crash SUV into own apartment, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two adults and one child were taken to a hospital in Durham Friday night after police say the family crashed an SUV into their own apartment. The driver of an SUV plowed into an apartment unit at about 7:45 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Shannon Road in Durham, a CBS 17 journalist at the scene said.
cbs17
5 residents, 6 pets displaced after Durham house fire
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people and six pets are displaced following a house fire in Durham Friday night, officials say. On Friday night at 9:15 p.m., the Durham Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire in the 400 block of Walsenburg Drive. After arriving, the first unit on scene reported a three story single residence with smoke in front of the house.
WRAL
27-year-old killed in crash involving train and car
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A Benson man died in a Friday crash involving a train and car in Johnston County. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the man as 27-year-old Christopher Ray Valdez.
cbs17
10 displaced in 2 Durham house fires in less than a day, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — In the second Durham house fire in less than 24 hours, five people were displaced when a blaze caused major damage, officials said. The first fire happened around 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Walsenburg Drive, officials said. That house fire left five people and six pets without a home.
cbs17
Fight breaks out after motorcycle and BMW collide along Raleigh road
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A fight broke out following a motorcycle and car crash along a south Raleigh road Thursday night. A CBS 17 crew at the scene confirmed that responding police officers had to hold people back at the scene near the intersection of Rock Quarry and Cross Link roads.
cbs17
4 injured after 15 cars involved in 6 wrecks along stretch of I-95 in Johnston County, officials say
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were taken to area hospitals after 15 vehicles were involved in six different crashes along a stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County Monday evening, officials said. The wrecks happened between 6 and 6:30 p.m. as heavy rain was falling in the...
NC trooper who killed armed 21-year-old acted lawfully, Chatham County DA rules
Video footage shows the man took out a semiautomatic pistol and the trooper tried to disarm him.
Family gives strong message to killers after funeral for slain North Carolina deputy
"When Ned was taken in this violent and barbaric way, if it was meant to frighten and undermine the very fabric and stability of this community you failed, because we have a message for you. We will rise together, stronger and united. We will carry his spirit because what Ned left in each of us cannot be taken," his cousin said.
cbs17
Dozens of cars line up for Raleigh gun buy back
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of cars are lined up outside of the Raleigh gun buy back event. Raleigh police are at Mount Peace Baptist Church collecting guns surrendered by gun owners. Gun owners who surrender a working firearm are eligible for a $200 gift card. The event began...
sandhillssentinel.com
Local man dies in motorcycle accident
A local man died Friday morning in a motorcycle accident. William Reavis, 58, from Whispering Pines, was traveling south on Highway 1 near Thunder Road outside of Pinebluff. State Highway Patrol told Sandhills Sentinel it appeared he ran off the right side of the road before going down an embankment. He was thrown from the motorcycle after hitting several trees.
