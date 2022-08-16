The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old Commerce Township girl, last seen Thursday, Aug. 18. Laken Elezabeth Lewis reportedly left her house at the Stratford Villa mobile home park to go for a walk, around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. She was due to come home around two hours later, but never returned.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO