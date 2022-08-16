Read full article on original website
Lansing overnight shooting leaves 79-year-old dead
Lansing Police Department said a 79-year-old man is dead after he was discovered with apparent gunshot wounds.
Witnesses describe chaotic scene at 2021 Broome Park shooting that left 2 dead, 4 others injured
FLINT, MI – Victims and witnesses from a shooting at Flint’s Broome Park in August 2021 recounted Friday the early-morning events that left two teens dead and four others injured. They described jumping to dodge bullets from a gunman they couldn’t see and recounted hearing screams as a...
Photos: Detroit police seek help identifying driver in drive-by shooting of 2-year-old, bystander
DETROIT – Police are asking for help identifying the driver of a GMC Acadia who fired shots at a vehicle earlier this month, striking a 2-year-old inside of it and a bystander who was near it, in Southwest Detroit. At about 9 a.m. on Aug. 2, the driver of...
Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Sheriff: Caro man dies in two vehicle crash
WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one man and injured another. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Caseville Road and Stein Road in Windsor Township on August 19 around 7:32 p.m. Investigators said that a...
Video shows Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies repeatedly punching 48-year-old woman during arrest
PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac family is considering legal action against the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office after a rough arrest was caught on camera. The video shows officers repeatedly punching a 48-year-old woman in front of her home as officers tried to arrest her during what appeared to be a mental health crisis.
Auburn Hills police searching for 2 missing kids
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Auburn Hills police are searching for two missing children who were last seen Saturday afternoon at around 12:30 PM. 12-year-old Kaelyn and 7-year-old Michael were last seen walking away from their home in the area of Opdyke and South Blvd. Police say they may...
Caro man, 58, killed in crash at rural Huron County intersection
CARO, MI - A crash at a rural intersection left one man dead after another vehicle reportedly disregarded a stop sign and entered the intersection. Officers from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash around 7:32 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the intersection of Caseville and Stein roads in Winsor Township.
Auburn Hills police say 2 missing kids have been located
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - UPDATE: According to police, the children have been located and have returned home safely. Auburn Hills police are searching for two missing children who were last seen Saturday afternoon at around 12:30 PM. 12-year-old Kaelyn and 7-year-old Michael were last seen walking away from...
Zilwaukee Bridge re-open following crashes
BAY CITY, Mich - Bay County 911 reports there are two different multi-vehicle accidents on both northbound and southbound I-75 on top of the Zilwaukee Bridge. You are being asked to avoid the area. We are working to learn more information.
Commerce Township teen reported missing
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old Commerce Township girl, last seen Thursday, Aug. 18. Laken Elezabeth Lewis reportedly left her house at the Stratford Villa mobile home park to go for a walk, around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. She was due to come home around two hours later, but never returned.
Flint Police say a man is in critical condition after being shot
FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Police Department says a man is in critical condition after he was found shot Monday morning. Police say they were dispatched to 2402 Trout Drive. They found a man has been shot, he was then taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition according to police.
1 arrested after drag race became police chase at speeds up to 150 mph in Genesee County
A 23-year-old man was taken into police custody Wednesday evening after leading cops on a dangerous high speed chase through Flint, authorities said.
Burton police officer injured while on duty Grand Marshall at Back to the Bricks ribbon-cutting ceremony
Here are the top stories we're following today, August 17th. As the school year is approaching, school districts around the nation are facing an uphill battle with a shortage of teachers. ‘We know there are more victims,’ sheriff says after former teacher charged with sexual assault. Updated: 6 hours...
Police investigating shooting at Quality Dairy
UPDATE 5:44 P.M. (WLNS) – 6 News has confirmed that the incident is a shooting. Police say that they received reports of shots fired at the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Jr Ave and Pattengill Ave. Officers told 6 News that an older man was seated in a car meeting two other younger men […]
Motorcyclists loses control on I-96 curve, dies after hitting median
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Redford motorcyclist died in a crash on I-96 in Detroit Thursday morning, state police said. The freeway's local lanes were closed Evergreen Avenue around 10 p.m. after the Detroit Regional Communications Center dispatched Michigan State Police for a report of a serious traffic crash. Dispatchers...
Detroit police say 18-year-old shot girl, 12, during argument
They had an argument, then pushing and shoving. Police say it hit a tipping point when the shooter grabbed his gun and fired at the little girl who was grazed by a bullet on her hip.
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, August 20
The Back to the Bricks opening ceremony featured grand marshal Dalton Christie. The Burton police officer was wounded in the line of duty last year. Meanwhile, Buicks on the Bricks converged outside of Factory One. This year featured turbo Buicks and the evolution of the engine. Women classic car enthusiasts...
Man who killed two women in mid-Michigan pleads guilty but mentally ill
Double murder suspect Kiernan Brown has pled guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.
2 men shot at same Detroit intersection where woman found beaten to death last week
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting at an intersection where a woman was found beaten to death a few days ago. According to police someone fired from an SUV around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Vassar and Stahelin streets, hitting two men in their early 20s.
