MLive

Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Sheriff: Caro man dies in two vehicle crash

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one man and injured another. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Caseville Road and Stein Road in Windsor Township on August 19 around 7:32 p.m. Investigators said that a...
Auburn Hills police searching for 2 missing kids

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Auburn Hills police are searching for two missing children who were last seen Saturday afternoon at around 12:30 PM. 12-year-old Kaelyn and 7-year-old Michael were last seen walking away from their home in the area of Opdyke and South Blvd. Police say they may...
Caro man, 58, killed in crash at rural Huron County intersection

CARO, MI - A crash at a rural intersection left one man dead after another vehicle reportedly disregarded a stop sign and entered the intersection. Officers from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash around 7:32 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the intersection of Caseville and Stein roads in Winsor Township.
Auburn Hills police say 2 missing kids have been located

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - UPDATE: According to police, the children have been located and have returned home safely. Auburn Hills police are searching for two missing children who were last seen Saturday afternoon at around 12:30 PM. 12-year-old Kaelyn and 7-year-old Michael were last seen walking away from...
Zilwaukee Bridge re-open following crashes

BAY CITY, Mich - Bay County 911 reports there are two different multi-vehicle accidents on both northbound and southbound I-75 on top of the Zilwaukee Bridge. You are being asked to avoid the area. We are working to learn more information.
Commerce Township teen reported missing

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old Commerce Township girl, last seen Thursday, Aug. 18. Laken Elezabeth Lewis reportedly left her house at the Stratford Villa mobile home park to go for a walk, around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. She was due to come home around two hours later, but never returned.
Flint Police say a man is in critical condition after being shot

FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Police Department says a man is in critical condition after he was found shot Monday morning. Police say they were dispatched to 2402 Trout Drive. They found a man has been shot, he was then taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition according to police.
NewsBreak
Police investigating shooting at Quality Dairy

UPDATE 5:44 P.M. (WLNS) – 6 News has confirmed that the incident is a shooting. Police say that they received reports of shots fired at the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Jr Ave and Pattengill Ave. Officers told 6 News that an older man was seated in a car meeting two other younger men […]
Motorcyclists loses control on I-96 curve, dies after hitting median

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Redford motorcyclist died in a crash on I-96 in Detroit Thursday morning, state police said. The freeway's local lanes were closed Evergreen Avenue around 10 p.m. after the Detroit Regional Communications Center dispatched Michigan State Police for a report of a serious traffic crash. Dispatchers...
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, August 20

The Back to the Bricks opening ceremony featured grand marshal Dalton Christie. The Burton police officer was wounded in the line of duty last year. Meanwhile, Buicks on the Bricks converged outside of Factory One. This year featured turbo Buicks and the evolution of the engine. Women classic car enthusiasts...
