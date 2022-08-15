ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Three-star linebacker puts Clemson in top eight

By Justin Robertson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2baqC0_0hIRt2ll00

Clemson is in the mix for a three-star linebacker prospect.

Marcellius Pulliam took to Twitter on Sunday to announce his top eight schools. The class of 2023 recruit will choose between Clemson, Auburn, Miami, Kentucky, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Indiana and Mississippi State.

A Sandy Creek High School (Tyrone, Ga.) product, Pulliam is the No. 49 linebacker prospect in the class of 2023, according to On3 Consensus rankings.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Auburn the edge to land Pulliam, with Kentucky and Miami right behind.

As of Monday, Clemson has 20 verbal commitments in its 2023 class, including two from linebackers Jamal Anderson and Dee Crayton.

List

Clemson Tigers Snapshot Profile: No. 84 Davis Allen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lFmW8_0hIRt2ll00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener

The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
BUFORD, GA
247Sports

Gators commit Will Norman changing schools

Four-star defensive lineman Will Norman has been at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy since last season, when he played his Junior year for the Ascenders. Before that, Norman played his first season of high school football ever as a Sophomore at Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More. After giving the Florida Gators his commitment earlier this month, Norman had another announcement on Friday, which was that he will be spending his senior year at a new high school. Per an announcement through his Twitter account, Norman will be attending Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy for his final year of high school.
BALTIMORE, MD
WSAV News 3

Friday Night Blitz: 2022 Week 1 highlights, scores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — High school football is back in stadiums across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry! The WSAV Sports team is excited to return as well with this year’s continuation of Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week. We’ve also got you covered with highlights and scores from across the area. The Friday Night […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon vs. Georgia: How much more talented is the Bulldogs’ roster than the Ducks?

We are just about two weeks away from the 2022 college football season getting underway with a matchup between the Oregon Ducks and Georgia Bulldogs. No. 11 is going to travel to Atlanta to face No. 3 in a game that will draw the eyeballs of many. To kick off our preview coverage of the big game, we wanted to look at the talent on the two rosters to see if there was a disparity that could lead to an advantage to either team. We know that Georgia, the defending national champions, is an SEC power and recruits at an incredibly high...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davis Allen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints punter Blake Gillikin gets 'random' drug test after 81-yard punt

The NFL would like us to believe that punters are people, too. So, why is there such disrespect from the league when punters do great things? Second-year New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin certainly feels the disrespect. Against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Gillikin put forth one of the greatest punts you’ll ever see — this 81-yard bomb in the third quarter, turning the field from the New Orleans 19-yard line all the way to the opposing end zone for a touchback.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Tigers#American Football#College Football
thecomeback.com

Jimbo Fisher has blunt message after Nick Saban drama

During the offseason, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher made waves around the college football world with their very public feud when Fisher blasting Saban after Saban accused him and his team of buying players. Now with the upcoming college football season just weeks away,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where UNC ranks in SP+ ahead of 2022 season

With the 2022 college football season just under a week away, it’s time to look at where the UNC football program stands in the updated ESPN SP+ rankings. Each season, ESPN puts out their SP+ rankings throughout the year to measure where teams rank in efficiency. Here is how ESPN describes it: SP+ is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking, and, along those same lines, these projections aren’t intended to be a guess at what the AP Top 25 will look...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where do the Iowa Hawkeyes and their 2022 opponents rank in ESPN’s final SP+ projections?

Week zero is officially upon us, which means the season is essentially here. That also means it’s the last chance for any final preseason rankings. ESPN’s final SP+ rankings from Bill Connelly are here. Back in May, the Iowa Hawkeyes checked in with the nation’s No. 27 SP+ ranking. Has that changed at all? How have the Hawkeyes’ opponents rankings altered in the months since? Real quick, here’s a reminder on what exactly the SP+ ranking from ESPN is and how exactly it works. SP+ is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

142K+
Followers
187K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy