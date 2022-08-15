Three-star linebacker puts Clemson in top eight

Clemson is in the mix for a three-star linebacker prospect.

Marcellius Pulliam took to Twitter on Sunday to announce his top eight schools. The class of 2023 recruit will choose between Clemson, Auburn, Miami, Kentucky, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Indiana and Mississippi State.

A Sandy Creek High School (Tyrone, Ga.) product, Pulliam is the No. 49 linebacker prospect in the class of 2023, according to On3 Consensus rankings.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Auburn the edge to land Pulliam, with Kentucky and Miami right behind.

As of Monday, Clemson has 20 verbal commitments in its 2023 class, including two from linebackers Jamal Anderson and Dee Crayton.

