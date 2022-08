Later this evening, the Orange Line will shut down for a month. A few days later, the segment of the Green Line north of downtown Boston will follow suit. The City of Boston and other municipalities have had just over three weeks to prepare for this major disruption, and in the last few days, state and municipal agencies have been making major changes to the streets to accommodate an anticipated surge in shuttle bus and bike traffic.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO