Mon Co. food bank welcomes new leadership

OSAGE, W.Va. – The folks at the Scott’s Run Settlement House (SRSH) food pantry said goodbye to the outgoing Executive Director, Shay Petitto, this month, welcoming in the new Executive Director, Michael Richard, and the new Assistant Director, Devon McDaniel.

Shay’s achievements during his 7-year tenure have included:

Increased the food pantry’s reach by 25% to serve 9,500+ individuals in 2021

Grown annual community food donations by 129% equaling $400,000+ in donated goods

Expanded with the Free Farmers Market and Senior Food Box programs, serving another 350 individuals monthly

Extended the Friday Backpack program sending food home for the weekend to area High Schools and Middle Schools in addition to already served Elementary Schools

The Board of Directors also expressed gratitude for Shay’s contributions. “The growth and strength of SRSH under Shay’s leadership has placed our organization in a wonderful position to move forward with our new leadership in our community. The board is nothing more than excited to see how we can continue to be an asset to the community and will forever be thankful for our time with Shay,” Board President Lindsay Williams said.

Michael Richard has been involved with the Boy Scouts of America and Habitat for Humanity, both locally and in Southwest Indiana.

“When I started working with non-profits in 2013, I quickly knew that helping and improving our communities was my personal calling. Being able to positively and directly help families in Monongalia County with Scott’s Run Settlement House is wonderful, especially being back home in North Central West Virginia,” said Richard.

Devon McDaniel developed years of programming and leadership experience within the Morgantown community before rising to the role of Assistant Director. “I have always had a passion for helping others. Growing up, my family relied on services that nonprofits provide, so I love being able to give back to my community. I am excited to help continue to serve the community through the great work that Scott’s Run Settlement House does,” McDaniel said.

Scott’s Run Settlement House was founded by the Women’s Home Missionary Society of the present-day Wesley United Methodist Church in Morgantown back in 1922 and has been helping the community ever since.

Those in need assistance ,or would like to learn how to help, can call (304) 599-5020 or go to the SRSH website at www.srsh.org .

