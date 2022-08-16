Niles School Board preps for possible teacher strike

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The Niles School Board Monday evening passed several resolutions to create contingency plans should the teachers union strike on Sept. 1.

Board President Tony Perrone said the board passed resolutions creating an alternate academic plan, addressing security, and eliminating salaries and benefits should the teachers strike.

The teachers’ contract expires at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Niles teachers previously issued a 10-day strike notice.

Negotiating sessions with a federal mediator are scheduled for Aug. 26 and Aug. 31.

