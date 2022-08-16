ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 32

Kent Willing
5d ago

This is the most racist thing. You can't have a business because you are a white man. Equity through racist discrimination great job.

Reply(2)
14
Lockedandloaded
5d ago

This country is supposed to be free enterprise. We should never say you can't open a business because you are not the right race of person. The government is way overreaching, they are already over charging for business licenses, but to say you must look a certain way to own a business is going way to far. It is time to push back.

Reply(1)
8
So What
5d ago

Funny because there were a few more that got shut down for now following the laws of operating such a store. And you have to have immense financial resources to open a weed business, a hammer and a tent just isn't going to cut it.

Reply
7
 

The Stranger

Slog PM: Portland Mayor Makes City More Hostile For the Unhoused, Lebron James is Coming to Town, And Are You SURE You Didn't Catch Omicron?

From contaminated to community: The South Seattle Emerald reported that two of King County’s MANY contaminated sites will get a second chance at life. Thanks to a new grant program, the Washington State Department of Ecology will spend $21 million to turn the two contaminated areas into about 250 units of affordable housing—after a deep clean, of course!
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog AM: Someone's Finally Investigating Durkan's Texts, Dan Price Definitely a Creep, and Starbucks Slapped Again for Union-Busting

Took you long enough, Dan: King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg finally requested that the Sheriff's Office investigate missing texts from former Mayor Durkan's phone and the phones of several other City leaders, including former SPD Chief Carmen Best. People have been asking for this since last year's mayoral race, when Colleen Echohawk sent a letter to Attorney General Bob Ferguson asking for someone to do their damn jobs and find out if our last mayor committed a felony.
KING COUNTY, WA
Bruce Harrell
KUOW

What Washington's SoS candidates think of ranked-choice voting

The two candidates vying to become Washington's next secretary of state are sharing their views on rank-choice voting, and they don't agree. Democrat Steve Hobbes and Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson (running as an independent) will be on the November ballot for the job. They squared off in a debate Wednesday, hosted by the Association of Washington Business.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

All Over The Map: Plan a summer road trip to Washington’s historic drive-ins

With the Seahawks midway through the preseason and the Mariners continuing to tantalize visions of a wildcard berth, there’s still time for a summer road trip to one of the five historic drive-in movie theatres still operating in the Evergreen State. According to exhaustive non-scientific research and persistent speculative...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Has Lost the Battle Against Air Conditioning

After six 90-degree days in July, four such days in early August, and two more hot and dry days expected this month, the writing is on the wall. Global warming has arrived. We now live not in the anthropocene, but the capitalocene. Compound interest and the warming world are in an embrace that cannot be politically extricated. A big chunk of the US is expected to experience “heat indices above 125 degrees” in a time that can be described as right around the corner.
SEATTLE, WA
inlander.com

Find out where students fled their school districts fastest during the pandemic with the Washington State Enrollment Explorer

Imagine the equivalent of every student in the Seattle Public Schools district vanishing in a single year: That, effectively, is what happened in Washington state in the fall of 2020, as an exodus of tens of thousands — nearly four percent of the total student population — left the school system in the midst of COVID. And while some returned during the fall of 2021, enrollment barely recovered at all.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man wanted for Washington crimes shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona

TEMPE, Arizona — A man who had felony arrest warrants in King and Lewis counties was shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona on Thursday night. Malik Deshawn Talbert was wanted for a felony arrest warrant out of Lewis County for assault, burglary and theft, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections. He also had a felony warrant in King County for escape from community custody because he was under supervision after a robbery conviction and did not check in.
TEMPE, AZ
realchangenews.org

Different time, same station: Trans Pride prepares for September celebration

Organizers of Trans Pride Seattle are sounding the alarm about the event, which is struggling to raise funds with just weeks to go. In an Aug. 9 email to supporters, Gender Justice League — the nonprofit that puts on Trans Pride — announced that it had raised about 25 percent of the amount that it needs to put on the Sept. 2 event. Organizers aimed to bring in $40,000.
SEATTLE, WA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Seattle to Banff

If you're looking to escape the bustling city and immerse yourself in stunning mountain scenery, then the road trip from Seattle to Banff is a real get back to nature adventure. Along the way you'll discover quaint towns, gorgeous rivers and lakes and incredible parks and forests. The 600-mile road...
SEATTLE, WA
lonelyplanet.com

10 free things to do in Washington state

The Seattle Public Library is an architectural marvel that offers free programming such as readings and classes © Stephanie Braconnier / Shutterstock. Washington state encompasses such a large and varied terrain that, depending on your travel plans, your budget could either be rock-bottom or luxury—or a combination of both.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Seattle Fire responds to hit-and-run boat collision on Lake Washington

The Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of two boats colliding on Lake Washington Saturday night, according to the SFD. At about 9:36 p.m., water rescue responded to a report of two boats colliding near the 800 block of Lake Washington Boulevard. Initial reports said six people were injured,...
SEATTLE, WA

