Kent Willing
5d ago
This is the most racist thing. You can't have a business because you are a white man. Equity through racist discrimination great job.
14
Lockedandloaded
5d ago
This country is supposed to be free enterprise. We should never say you can't open a business because you are not the right race of person. The government is way overreaching, they are already over charging for business licenses, but to say you must look a certain way to own a business is going way to far. It is time to push back.
8
So What
5d ago
Funny because there were a few more that got shut down for now following the laws of operating such a store. And you have to have immense financial resources to open a weed business, a hammer and a tent just isn't going to cut it.
7
