Mother Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping at Meet the Teacher NightLarry LeaseNorth Richland Hills, TX
Police Beef Up Security at Arlington High School After Social Media ThreatLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Fort Worth ISD Settles Lawsuit with Parents Over Mask MandateLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
MedStar Employing Medics on Bicycles to Respond to Entertainment DistrictLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of TeachersLarry LeaseTexas State
An observant mother thwarts attempted kidnapping at school event.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. A North Texas mother is recovering emotionally after her child was almost kidnapped at recent "Meet The Teacher Night." The school where the attempted kidnapping took place, has increased security measures.
Police search for pair involved in assault, theft in North Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two adults are accused of theft and assault against a convenience store employee for a robbery on August 7 in Fort Worth. The pair are currently at large. A man and woman visited Family Dollar in the 4900 block of Mansfield Highway and allegedly stole...
Customer Kills Security Guard at Texas Restaurant
(WBAP/KLIF) — An exchange of gunfire at a Dallas area lounge leaves one dead and the gunman wounded. Police in suburban Dallas say a security guard at a lounge has been fatally shot by a customer. Lt. Chris Huerta says 47-year-old Derek Phillips died after being shot Friday night...
Texas Man Charged With Headbutting Father-in-Law to Death
A Texas man was arrested this week for allegedly killing his father-in-law with multiple headbutts. According to the Star-Telegram, 38-year-old John Birdwell was taken into custody Thursday, just days after he physically attacked 66-year-old Robert Bearden. Authorities say the incident took place on Aug. 12 at Woody’s Tavern in Fort Worth, where Bearden confronted Birdwell about his refusal to sign divorce papers for his daughter.
Security guard fatally shot during argument at DeSoto lounge
DESOTO, Texas - A 48-year-old man was arrested after police said he killed a security guard during an argument at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Toussel Kuhn has been charged with murder in the death of 47-year-old Derek Phillips. Police began investigating after officers were called out at about 10...
Police: Man found dead in Grand Prairie car crash actually victim of unrelated homicide
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — When police found a man dead after a crash on I-30 near Grand Prairie, they initially assumed he was the victim of a fatal accident. It seemed cut-and-dry; a wreck on an interstate that ended tragically. However, police now say the man found dead Sunday was actually a victim of a homicide unrelated to the accident. The call came in at about 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 18 after a car travelling east on I-30 crashed into a disabled Dodge pickup stuck in a traffic lane. Officers responding to the scene found the truck's driver dead and the driver of the other car slightly injured.But that wasn't the end of the story. Police said further investigation uncovered new evidence that suggested that the man, identified as Olman Rodriguez, 38, of Fort Worth, was killed by an unknown third party.Detectives said Rodriguez was seen just before the crash "interacting" with as-of-yet unidentified vehicle. Police did not have much in the way of details regarding that vehicle, but ask that anyone who was near Belt Line Road on eastbound I-30 that Sunday contact them as soon as possible.
Wrong-way driver released from hospital, jailed for triple-fatal crash
SEAGOVILLE, Texas - A suspected drunken driver accused of killing three people in a head-on collision is out of the hospital and in jail. Jose Contreras, 25, was booked into the Kaufman County Jail on three counts of manslaughter. His bond was set at $1 million for each charge. Two...
Two arrested in connection with fatal wrong-way crash that killed three
SEAGOVILLE, Texas — Two people were arrested in connection with a fatal crash that claimed the lives of three people last week. The crash occurred just after 1 a.m., on August 7, 2022, on U.S. Highway 175 on the Kaufman County side of the Seagoville city limits. In an...
Suspects Jump from Moving Car to Escape
Fort Worth police engaged in the brief pursuit of suspects on Wednesday, but the chase ended unsuccessfully when the suspects escaped in an atypical manner. The incident began when officers responded to a call that alerted them to a possible person with a weapon at 8323 Calmont Avenue. The caller gave officers a description of a suspect vehicle leaving the area.
Fatal Grand Prairie Crash on I-30 Now a Homicide Investigation
Grand Prairie Police are asking for help investigating a homicide that took place along Interstate 30 Sunday night. According to police, 38-year-old Olman Rodriguez was killed while driving along the highway near Belt Line Road. Investigators originally said Rodriguez's 2007 black Dodge Ram was disabled in the eastbound lanes of...
Dallas police release video of Oak Cliff standoff that ended with 'in-custody' death
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are sharing body camera footage from a standoff in Oak Cliff that ended with a man dying in custody.On Wednesday, August 17 just after noon, Gang Unit officers arrived at 221 Starr Street regarding a tip about a wanted suspect and stolen vehicles at the home.Officers knocked on the front door to talk to the people inside. Pablo Ramos, 53, opened the door before immediately shutting and locking it.Police called for backup and when more officers arrived, they ordered everyone inside the home to exit. Six people left, including Johnny Hernandez, 28, and Angel Marquez,...
Underage Girl Not Facing Charges After Abandoning Infant Along Interstate Highway
WAXAHACHIE, TX – A baby was found on wrapped in a T-shirt and lying in a bush near I-35 on Thursday afternoon after the child's underaged mother allegedly abandoned him. According to the Waxahacie Police Department, on Aug. 18, officers with the WPD were dispatched to 1700 block of South Interstate 35E, at the Bent Tree Town Homes, for the report of a baby who was discovered in a bush at the complex. When the officers arrived, they discovered an infant that was wrapped in a T-shirt that had been abandoned inside of the bush. The child was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center…
Dallas Police release body cam footage of death
Dallas police released body cam video Friday, of a suspect’s death following an arrest. The police department’s internal affairs department and the Dallas County District Attorney’s office are both investigating.
Police: Texas infant left in bushes, wrapped in T-shirt by juvenile mother
Police in Texas are investigating after a young mother left her newborn baby boy in the bushes outside an apartment complex wrapped in only a T-shirt.
Fort Worth police find Crispen Donl Squalls, 11, unharmed
UDPATE: Crispen Donl Squalls was found and is home with his family. FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police are looking for a missing 11-year-old.Crispen Donl Squalls was last seen in the 5100 block of Willie Street. Police describe Squalls as 5'03 and 110 pounds.He was last seen wearing a white button down long sleeve shirt, navy blue tie, possibly a navy blue vest and khaki pants. He was carrying a Marvel backpack.Anyone with information about this missing person should call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222. FWPD Report # 22-0065275
16-year-old indicted in Dallas Costco robbery killing of father of 5
DALLAS — A Dallas teenager has been indicted on robbery and murder charges in the shooting death of a man outside of a Costco store last year, according to court records. Camron Deshun Range, 16, of Garland, was indicted Thursday on three aggravated robbery charges and one charge of capital murder.
Motorcyclist Killed in Local Crash
A speeding motorcyclist died in a north Fort Worth crash early Tuesday morning. The collision occurred around 12:20 a.m. on August 16 at the intersection of NE 28th Street and Deen Road. Investigators said the motorcyclist was driving eastbound at a “high rate of speed.” The motorcycle collided with a...
Man at the center of Dallas SWAT standoff found dead in the attic
olice and the medical examiner are still investigating Wednesday’s death of a man at the center of a SWAT stand-off in North Oak Cliff. It started when police went to a home on Starr Street near east Eighth Street and I-35.
White Settlement adds more 'flock cameras' to expand surveillance program
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - The Fort Worth suburb of White Settlement plans to expand a video surveillance program. Police say the program has been successful at getting wanted criminals, including murder suspects, off the streets. "These flock cameras, we’re averaging about 15 to 20 alerts a day," said White Settlement...
Former teacher indicted for high tech peeping tom case
A Collin County grand jury has indicted a former private music teacher for four counts of invasive visual recording in a case that police say could expand. Eddie Henderson, 53 Dallas, is being held in the Collin County jail on $260,000 bond.
