Azle, TX

klif.com

Customer Kills Security Guard at Texas Restaurant

(WBAP/KLIF) — An exchange of gunfire at a Dallas area lounge leaves one dead and the gunman wounded. Police in suburban Dallas say a security guard at a lounge has been fatally shot by a customer. Lt. Chris Huerta says 47-year-old Derek Phillips died after being shot Friday night...
DALLAS, TX
Complex

Texas Man Charged With Headbutting Father-in-Law to Death

A Texas man was arrested this week for allegedly killing his father-in-law with multiple headbutts. According to the Star-Telegram, 38-year-old John Birdwell was taken into custody Thursday, just days after he physically attacked 66-year-old Robert Bearden. Authorities say the incident took place on Aug. 12 at Woody’s Tavern in Fort Worth, where Bearden confronted Birdwell about his refusal to sign divorce papers for his daughter.
FORT WORTH, TX
Azle, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Azle, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
fox4news.com

Security guard fatally shot during argument at DeSoto lounge

DESOTO, Texas - A 48-year-old man was arrested after police said he killed a security guard during an argument at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Toussel Kuhn has been charged with murder in the death of 47-year-old Derek Phillips. Police began investigating after officers were called out at about 10...
DESOTO, TX
CBS DFW

Police: Man found dead in Grand Prairie car crash actually victim of unrelated homicide

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — When police found a man dead after a crash on I-30 near Grand Prairie, they initially assumed he was the victim of a fatal accident. It seemed cut-and-dry; a wreck on an interstate that ended tragically. However, police now say the man found dead Sunday was actually a victim of a homicide unrelated to the accident. The call came in at about 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 18 after a car travelling east on I-30 crashed into a disabled Dodge pickup stuck in a traffic lane. Officers responding to the scene found the truck's driver dead and the driver of the other car slightly injured.But that wasn't the end of the story. Police said further investigation uncovered new evidence that suggested that the man, identified as Olman Rodriguez, 38, of Fort Worth, was killed by an unknown third party.Detectives said Rodriguez was seen just before the crash "interacting" with as-of-yet unidentified vehicle. Police did not have much in the way of details regarding that vehicle, but ask that anyone who was near Belt Line Road on eastbound I-30 that Sunday contact them as soon as possible.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Suspects Jump from Moving Car to Escape

Fort Worth police engaged in the brief pursuit of suspects on Wednesday, but the chase ended unsuccessfully when the suspects escaped in an atypical manner. The incident began when officers responded to a call that alerted them to a possible person with a weapon at 8323 Calmont Avenue. The caller gave officers a description of a suspect vehicle leaving the area.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fatal Grand Prairie Crash on I-30 Now a Homicide Investigation

Grand Prairie Police are asking for help investigating a homicide that took place along Interstate 30 Sunday night. According to police, 38-year-old Olman Rodriguez was killed while driving along the highway near Belt Line Road. Investigators originally said Rodriguez's 2007 black Dodge Ram was disabled in the eastbound lanes of...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police release video of Oak Cliff standoff that ended with 'in-custody' death

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are sharing body camera footage from a standoff in Oak Cliff that ended with a man dying in custody.On Wednesday, August 17 just after noon, Gang Unit officers arrived at 221 Starr Street regarding a tip about a wanted suspect and stolen vehicles at the home.Officers knocked on the front door to talk to the people inside. Pablo Ramos, 53, opened the door before immediately shutting and locking it.Police called for backup and when more officers arrived, they ordered everyone inside the home to exit. Six people left, including Johnny Hernandez, 28, and Angel Marquez,...
DALLAS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Underage Girl Not Facing Charges After Abandoning Infant Along Interstate Highway

WAXAHACHIE, TX – A baby was found on wrapped in a T-shirt and lying in a bush near I-35 on Thursday afternoon after the child's underaged mother allegedly abandoned him. According to the Waxahacie Police Department, on Aug. 18, officers with the WPD were dispatched to 1700 block of South Interstate 35E, at the Bent Tree Town Homes, for the report of a baby who was discovered in a bush at the complex. When the officers arrived, they discovered an infant that was wrapped in a T-shirt that had been abandoned inside of the bush. The child was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center…
WAXAHACHIE, TX
NewsBreak
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police find Crispen Donl Squalls, 11, unharmed

UDPATE: Crispen Donl Squalls was found and is home with his family. FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police are looking for a missing 11-year-old.Crispen Donl Squalls was last seen in the 5100 block of Willie Street. Police describe Squalls as 5'03 and 110 pounds.He was last seen wearing a white button down long sleeve shirt, navy blue tie, possibly a navy blue vest and khaki pants. He was carrying a Marvel backpack.Anyone with information about this missing person should call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222. FWPD Report # 22-0065275
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Local Crash

A speeding motorcyclist died in a north Fort Worth crash early Tuesday morning. The collision occurred around 12:20 a.m. on August 16 at the intersection of NE 28th Street and Deen Road. Investigators said the motorcyclist was driving eastbound at a “high rate of speed.” The motorcycle collided with a...
FORT WORTH, TX

