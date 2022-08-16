Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Security guard fatally shot during argument at DeSoto lounge
DESOTO, Texas - A 48-year-old man was arrested after police said he killed a security guard during an argument at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Toussel Kuhn has been charged with murder in the death of 47-year-old Derek Phillips. Police began investigating after officers were called out at about 10...
One killed, at least one other injured after shooting near Deep Ellum area, police say
DALLAS — Police have opened an investigation into a deadly shooting that happened in Dallas early Sunday morning. The city police department said officers responded to a shooting call shortly before 3 a.m. They were dispatched to a 7-Eleven on Elm Street and Good-Latimer Expressway. Two people were taken...
DeSoto Police arrest 3 for fatal shooting
DeSoto Police have arrested and charged three men for the July 15 shooting death of 24-year-old Theo Stith in his home. One suspect is still at large.
News Channel 25
Police search for pair involved in assault, theft in North Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two adults are accused of theft and assault against a convenience store employee for a robbery on August 7 in Fort Worth. The pair are currently at large. A man and woman visited Family Dollar in the 4900 block of Mansfield Highway and allegedly stole...
fox4news.com
Off-duty Dallas officer working security involved in shooting outside club
DALLAS - An off-duty Dallas Police Department officer was involved in a shooting early Saturday morning outside a club. This happened just after 2 a.m., in the 200 block of S. Llewelyn Avenue. Police said off-duty officers were working security there, when there was an argument in the parking lot.
Police investigating overnight shooting outside Dallas restaurant
DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside of a restaurant near the Bishop Arts District. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said off-duty officers were working at 216 S. Llewellyn Ave., which is near El Globo Restaurant, when an argument ensued between a crowd of people in the parking lot. Police said two vehicles fired into the crowd and drove away.
Customer fatally shoots security guard at DeSoto restaurant
DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A security guard at a DeSoto restaurant was fatally shot on Friday night after a patron began arguing with him over the rules.The call came in at around 10:00 p.m. on August 19. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Brickhouse Lounge on North Hampton Road .When they arrived police found the security guard, Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, had been shot several times. He was given emergency first aid and taken to a hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.Investigators determined through security footage and witness statements that a patron of the lounge, Toussel Kuhn, 48, of Savannah, Texas, had allegedly shot Phillips after they began arguing about the establishment's rules. Kuhn was wounded by a bystander before he fled the scene. He was taken to the hospital for treatment after crashing his car in Glenn Heights and is now in custody on suspicion of murder.
Dallas police release video of Oak Cliff standoff that ended with 'in-custody' death
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are sharing body camera footage from a standoff in Oak Cliff that ended with a man dying in custody.On Wednesday, August 17 just after noon, Gang Unit officers arrived at 221 Starr Street regarding a tip about a wanted suspect and stolen vehicles at the home.Officers knocked on the front door to talk to the people inside. Pablo Ramos, 53, opened the door before immediately shutting and locking it.Police called for backup and when more officers arrived, they ordered everyone inside the home to exit. Six people left, including Johnny Hernandez, 28, and Angel Marquez,...
The 25-year-old man, who killed three people in wrong-way crash in southeast Dallas County last week, is out of the hospital and arrested
Dallas County, Texas – Jose Contreras, 25, who is accused of killing three people in the deadly crash in southeast Dallas County, was released from the hospital and booked into the Kaufman County Jail on three counts of manslaughter. The incident took place last week on Highway 175 in...
wufe967.com
Texas man charged for headbutting father-in-law to death in bar
A Texas man is facing charges for allegedly killing his father-in-law by headbutting him at a local bar. According to the incident report, the Fort Worth Police Department was called to Woody’s Tavern at approximately midnight after a fight broke out between John Birdwell, 38, and Robert Bearden, 66.
Two juveniles arrested in connection with Forney-area shooting, deadly conduct incidents
FORNEY, Texas — Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with two Forney-area shooting and deadly conduct incidents reported earlier today, according to Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable Jason Johnson. Earlier this afternoon, the Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable's Office responded to a 911 call in reference to shots...
Police: Man found dead in Grand Prairie car crash actually victim of unrelated homicide
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — When police found a man dead after a crash on I-30 near Grand Prairie, they initially assumed he was the victim of a fatal accident. It seemed cut-and-dry; a wreck on an interstate that ended tragically. However, police now say the man found dead Sunday was actually a victim of a homicide unrelated to the accident. The call came in at about 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 18 after a car travelling east on I-30 crashed into a disabled Dodge pickup stuck in a traffic lane. Officers responding to the scene found the truck's driver dead and the driver of the other car slightly injured.But that wasn't the end of the story. Police said further investigation uncovered new evidence that suggested that the man, identified as Olman Rodriguez, 38, of Fort Worth, was killed by an unknown third party.Detectives said Rodriguez was seen just before the crash "interacting" with as-of-yet unidentified vehicle. Police did not have much in the way of details regarding that vehicle, but ask that anyone who was near Belt Line Road on eastbound I-30 that Sunday contact them as soon as possible.
dallasexpress.com
Local Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Girlfriend’s Son
Police in Fort Worth arrested a 76-year-old man on Sunday after he allegedly shot his girlfriend’s 24-year-old son over an argument. Murphy L. Ward was arrested just after 6 p.m. on August 15 and booked into jail around four hours later. He faced a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
fox4news.com
Man found fatally shot in vehicle in Downtown Dallas
DALLAS - A 27-year-old man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle in Dallas early Saturday morning. The shooting happened just after 3:15 a.m., when officers were called to the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue. Police met with a 20-year-old who was with the victim, Gustavo Lopez Estrada. Estrada was...
dpdbeat.com
Dallas Police Investigate Death In Custody on Starr Street
On August 17, 2022, at 12:18 PM, the Dallas Police Auto Theft and Gang Unit responded to 221 Starr Street regarding an investigation into stolen vehicles. The preliminary investigation found two stolen vehicles being sold for parts in the backyard. Officers knocked on the door to contact the suspect, who then locked the door. Dallas SWAT was requested, responded to, and obtained a search warrant for the home. The home was evacuated, and police were told the suspect, Paublo Ramos, 53, was in the attic. After a few hours of trying to make contact with the suspect, asking him to come out of the attic and surrender with no response, SWAT deployed gas into the house. SWAT then cut a hole in the roof of the home and found the suspect inside, not responsive. Ramos was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
Video: Fort Worth Police looking for hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian
Police have now released a video showing a car they have been looking for since an elderly man was run over in Fort Worth last week. You can see the video here.
People
'Loving Father and Husband': Family Speaks Out After Football Coach Was Allegedly Killed by Opposing Coach
Mike Hickmon was the epitome of a family man. He lived and breathed fatherhood — and sports. But on Saturday, the life of the 43-year-old doting father and beloved youth football coach was cut short after he was allegedly shot to death by a coach on the opposing team after a disagreement during a game in Lancaster, Tex.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police release video of hit-and-run driver that killed elderly man
Juan Garcia was just three weeks away from his seventy-fifth birthday. His son says they were planning a family trip to Vegas to celebrate. Now, they’re focused on trying to identify and find the driver that struck and killed him.
Man at the center of Dallas SWAT standoff found dead in the attic
olice and the medical examiner are still investigating Wednesday’s death of a man at the center of a SWAT stand-off in North Oak Cliff. It started when police went to a home on Starr Street near east Eighth Street and I-35.
fox4news.com
Man shot by Richland Hills police was arrested two days prior on assault, weapons charges
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - The armed man shot and killed by Richland Hills police in Tarrant County last week had been arrested on assault and weapons charges just two days prior to the incident. Darrel Glen Hood, 32, was identified as the man shot and killed by officers Friday. Hood...
