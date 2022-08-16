Read full article on original website
KYTV
An argument over a dog leads to a standoff, arrest in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one woman in a standoff in Springfield Saturday night. Investigators say it started with an argument between two neighbors over a dog. Officers responded to North National Avenue near Chestnut Expressway. They blocked off a portion of North National for a short time. “The...
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
KYTV
Springfield police investigate shooting on US 65 involving 2 drivers early Sunday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department investigates a shooting on U.S. 65 Sunday morning. According to Lt. Heather Anderson with Springfield Police, it started as a verbal disturbance between two drivers. That disturbance led to one of the drivers shooting at the other as the two were driving southbound on U.S. 65. The second driver’s vehicle was hit, but that person was not injured.
KYTV
Investigation into death of southern Illinois man
KYTV
Man pleads others to check storage units after $30,000 in items stolen from his in Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man reported he lost around $30,000 worth of property stolen from a storage locker in southern Greene County. ”You ruin people’s memories. You stole peoples’ memories,” said Tim Adams. Adams considers himself a collector. He moved away for some time but...
KYTV
Police say a repeat offender led officers on a high-speed pursuit, shooting gun through Springfield neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Imagine sitting at home relaxing on a Friday when suddenly you hear gunshots and sirens whipping by your home. That happened to residents living on the 2200 block of Ramsay in Springfield on August 18. Police say Russel Deck and Blake Basten led them on a...
KYTV
Woman walking across the country to bring awareness to missing indigenous women stops in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On June 15, 2021, Seraphine Warren’s aunt, Ella Mae, disappeared. A year later, Seraphine began her journey to spread awareness of the countless indigenous women missing or killed. She pledged to walk from Arizona to Washington, DC. She says she wants her aunt’s memory to...
No charges filed in hot car death of Carthage 3-year-old girl
CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Carthage Police Dept have submitted the findings of their investigation to the prosecutor regarding the hot car death of a 3-year-old girl last week. Lieut Jeff Pinnell tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker, as of now, no charges have been filed. Last Friday Carthage Police responded...
KYTV
Judge sentences man in death of Greene County man in 2020
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man to life in prison, plus another 44 years, in the death of a Greene County man in October of 2020. Riley Collier faced several charges in the death of Stanley Simon. Simon was found dead at his home in Bois D’arc,...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Couple steals lawn equipment from neighborhood near McBride Elementary
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating the theft of lawn equipment from a southwest Springfield neighborhood. The crime happened on August 4 in the 33-hundred block of West Van Owen Street. A homeowner’s security camera captured video of a woman and man walking into the backyard between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.
KYTV
Springfield woman describes nearly being shot at convenience store; calls for an end to the gun violence
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield mother narrowly escapes gunfire while at work. “Had I not had the ability to just run I would have been on the concrete with a sheet. Some officer would have shown up to my house to tell my 16, 13, and 8-year-old daughters that they don’t have a momma anymore”, said Katherine Burkett.
Three Springfield churches vandalized in one week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A third Springfield church has been hit by vandals this week, with graffiti spray-painted on the outside of the Life.Church Springfield on West Republic Road. “Freedom isn’t free” and an acronym for a profane phrase were spray-painted on the north side of the church, facing James River Freeway. A staffer who was […]
Vehicle thefts on the rise again in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Officials with the Springfield Police Department said car thefts are on the rise again this summer. “City-wide from July 26 through August 8, we had 70 vehicles stolen in that two-week period,” said Cris Swaters with SPD. “Compared to the two weeks previous to that, which was July 12 through the 25, […]
Missouri woman pleads guilty in multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring
A Columbia, Missouri woman is the final defendant to plead guilty in a massive, multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring.
KYTV
Greene County deputies arrest man for shooting early Thursday
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested a man in a shooting Thursday morning near Springfield. Eugene Keiber, Jr., faces domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Deputies responded around 1 a.m. to the area of Farm Road 178 and Williams Drive. They found...
KYTV
Proposed Ozark Run Scenic Byway to unite communities and highlight Ozark region
KYTV
Vandals strike second church in north Springfield Tuesday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals struck a second church in north Springfield this week. Less than a day after vandals hit Acts of Praise Church, Keystone Apostolic Church members discovered it had been hit as well. Neighbors say it’s unfortunate this keeps happening. “I don’t know why. I don’t...
KTTS
Early Morning Shooting In Greene County
(KTTS News) — One man has been arrested after a shooting early this morning in Greene County. Deputies were called to Farm Road 178 and Williams Drive after one this morning for a woman who’d been shot. Her injuries aren’t life-threatening. The man is being held in...
KOMU
Man charged in MU hazing case will have a Greene County jury
COLUMBIA − A former MU fraternity member charged with felony hazing in the Danny Santulli case will see a Greene County jury if criminal proceedings against Thomas Shultz go to trial. Jury selection for Shultz's trial will take place in Greene County. Shultz's pretrial hearings and trial will still...
Springfield local Shannon Aiken wins the title of “Fittest on Earth”
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Many exceptional people call the Ozarks home. Now, for the first time, a Springfieldian can claim the title of Fittest 60-Year-Old on Earth. This summer, Shannon Aiken spent three days competing in eight events at the Crossfit Games in Madison, Wisconsin. It was the culmination of many hours of work. One year ago, […]
