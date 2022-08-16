ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KYTV

An argument over a dog leads to a standoff, arrest in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one woman in a standoff in Springfield Saturday night. Investigators say it started with an argument between two neighbors over a dog. Officers responded to North National Avenue near Chestnut Expressway. They blocked off a portion of North National for a short time. “The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
94.3 Lite FM

30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever

It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield police investigate shooting on US 65 involving 2 drivers early Sunday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department investigates a shooting on U.S. 65 Sunday morning. According to Lt. Heather Anderson with Springfield Police, it started as a verbal disturbance between two drivers. That disturbance led to one of the drivers shooting at the other as the two were driving southbound on U.S. 65. The second driver’s vehicle was hit, but that person was not injured.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Investigation into death of southern Illinois man

Police arrested one woman in a standoff in Springfield Saturday night. Investigators say it started with an argument between two neighbors over a dog. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drier Sunday lined up as we wrap up the weekend. Updated: 6 hours ago. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has a fresh look at the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Judge sentences man in death of Greene County man in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man to life in prison, plus another 44 years, in the death of a Greene County man in October of 2020. Riley Collier faced several charges in the death of Stanley Simon. Simon was found dead at his home in Bois D’arc,...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Three Springfield churches vandalized in one week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A third Springfield church has been hit by vandals this week, with graffiti spray-painted on the outside of the Life.Church Springfield on West Republic Road. “Freedom isn’t free” and an acronym for a profane phrase were spray-painted on the north side of the church, facing James River Freeway. A staffer who was […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Vehicle thefts on the rise again in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Officials with the Springfield Police Department said car thefts are on the rise again this summer. “City-wide from July 26 through August 8, we had 70 vehicles stolen in that two-week period,” said Cris Swaters with SPD. “Compared to the two weeks previous to that, which was July 12 through the 25, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Greene County deputies arrest man for shooting early Thursday

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested a man in a shooting Thursday morning near Springfield. Eugene Keiber, Jr., faces domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Deputies responded around 1 a.m. to the area of Farm Road 178 and Williams Drive. They found...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Vandals strike second church in north Springfield Tuesday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals struck a second church in north Springfield this week. Less than a day after vandals hit Acts of Praise Church, Keystone Apostolic Church members discovered it had been hit as well. Neighbors say it’s unfortunate this keeps happening. “I don’t know why. I don’t...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Early Morning Shooting In Greene County

(KTTS News) — One man has been arrested after a shooting early this morning in Greene County. Deputies were called to Farm Road 178 and Williams Drive after one this morning for a woman who’d been shot. Her injuries aren’t life-threatening. The man is being held in...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Man charged in MU hazing case will have a Greene County jury

COLUMBIA − A former MU fraternity member charged with felony hazing in the Danny Santulli case will see a Greene County jury if criminal proceedings against Thomas Shultz go to trial. Jury selection for Shultz's trial will take place in Greene County. Shultz's pretrial hearings and trial will still...
GREENE COUNTY, MO

