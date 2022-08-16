ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yankees' Gerrit Cole fumes after Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah hits Aaron Judge with pitch

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole had a problem with Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah during Sunday’s game. Manoah hit Yankees slugger Aaron Judge with a pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning. Manoah’s pitch went up and in on Judge and hit the outfielder in the left arm. Judge was walking down to first base when Cole popped out of the dugout and started to bark at Manoah.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yankees' Aaron Boone slams table in frustration after team falls to Blue Jays: 'We got to play better'

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was less then enthused after the team moved to 4-14 in August following their 5-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. The Yankees, who were one of the hottest teams entering the All-Star Break, have been 9-20 since then. The team held a 15.5-game lead but now are ahead of the Blue Jays by only seven. New York has lost six straight series for the first time since 1995, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
