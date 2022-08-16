New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was less then enthused after the team moved to 4-14 in August following their 5-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. The Yankees, who were one of the hottest teams entering the All-Star Break, have been 9-20 since then. The team held a 15.5-game lead but now are ahead of the Blue Jays by only seven. New York has lost six straight series for the first time since 1995, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO