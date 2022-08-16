Read full article on original website
22-year-old man killed in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning and left a man dead. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 4400 block of Ishkooda-Wenona Road Southwest on reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers noticed Jamari Smith, 22, of Birmingham laying in the front yard […]
One killed in Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Francis Place Southwest Saturday evening. According to Birmingham Police, officers responded to the 500 block of Francis Place Southwest around 8:42 p.m. on reports of a shot fired. Officers arrived to find an an adult man suffering from a […]
Man slain in overnight Birmingham shooting 14 months after gunfire wounded him, killed girlfriend
A 22-year-old man was found shot to death early Saturday morning, just over a year after he was wounded in a different shooting that left his girlfriend dead. Birmingham police identified the victim as Jamari Smith. West Precinct officers were dispatched at 12:39 a.m. on multiple calls of shots fired...
wbrc.com
Man, 22, shot and killed in Birmingham Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man just after midnight August 20. The victim has been identified as Jamari Smith of Birmingham, according to police. Officers from the West Precinct responded to multiple calls of shots fired at 4421...
BPD seeks suspect in fatal Saturday night shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Police officers from the city’s West Precinct found a man shot in his residence on Saturday night. BPD officers were dispatched to 500 block of Francis Place Southwest at 8:42 p.m. on Saturday on a ShotSpotter alert of one round fired, Sergeant Rodarius Mauldin reported. “Officers were alerted […]
Man found shot to death inside southwest Birmingham home
A Saturday-night shooting in southwest Birmingham left one person dead. Officers from the city’s West Precinct responded at 8:42 p.m. to a Shot Spotter alert of one round fired in the 500 block of Francis Place S.W. Once on the scene, police were directed to an unresponsive person in the front room of a residence, said Lt. Rod Mauldin.
WSFA
Reward increased to $20K in shooting death of UAB researcher
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The reward for information in the shooting death of a man in May 2022 is now up to $20,000 according to Crime Stoppers. David Gibbs Westbrook, Jr. was shot to death in the 100 block of 54th Street North around 10:51 p.m. on May 23. Westbrook...
wbrc.com
Police: Calera church vandalized, burglarized multiple times by suspect with long criminal record
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police say they have arrested a man with a lengthy criminal record after a church was burglarized and vandalized. In a social media post, police say Hope Mountain Church was hit multiple times over the past week. Police say they installed electronic monitoring equipment at...
Juvenile in custody after allegedly threatening Ashville High School
ASHVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Saturday after threats were made to Ashville High School. According to authorities, officers received information about a possible threat of violence made to the school. St. Clair County Criminal Investigation began immediate investigation into these threats. Investigators then notified St. Clair County […]
wbrc.com
Leeds Police recover multiple firearms in search warrant
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Leeds Police Department say they’ve recovered multiple firearms during a search warrant on August 17. Authorities say they obtained a search warrant for a home in the 8300 block of 12th Avenue South. Leeds Police partnered with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on an investigation at this location.
ABC 33/40 News
Man wanted for questioning after checks worth over $9000 fraudulently cashed in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBMA) — A man is wanted for questioning in connection to a felony identity theft investigation after checks totaling over $9,000 were fraudulently cashed in Hoover. The Hoover Police Department said the checks were cashed back in May at local banks. The police department provided surveillance images...
ABC 33/40 News
Man with long history of prior arrests charged with burglary of Calera church building
A man was arrested Friday and has been charged with burglary and theft of property after being found near a church building in Calera, according to Calera Police Chief David Hyche. According to a social media post from the Calera Police Department, Hope Mountain Church had multiple instances of burglary...
Tuscaloosa police work with ATF to arrest 7 on illegal gun charges
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Seven people were arrested in Tuscaloosa and charged with several federal gun crimes, including illegally buying guns from one another. Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department worked with agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, resulting in seven arrests on federal gun charges. Three of the arrests involve […]
wvtm13.com
Scrapyard fire creates large plume of smoke seen across Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Fire crews are battling a blaze at a scrapyard in north Birmingham Saturday. They were called to the business in the 2100 block of Vanderbilt Road before 11:30 a.m. When they arrived they found heavy fire and smoke. Firefighters were working in defensive mode. A huge...
ABC 33/40 News
Your Week in Review for August 14, 2022
Second suspect sought after fatal attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park. One person was shot and killed Sunday morning during an attempted robbery on a National Forest Service Road near Cheaha State Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. Read more here. MONDAY, AUGUST 15. Vehicle of interest sought...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office serves Vincent residents in place of temporarily disbanded police department
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is working to keep the citizens of Vincent safe after taking over as interim law enforcement within the city. This comes after the city council’s vote to temporarily disband Vincent’s local police department. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says their goal is to continue providing safety […]
Joint Investigation with Tuscaloosa Police and ATF Agents Yields 7 Arrests
The Tuscaloosa Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives worked together on an investigation that let to seven arrests on federal gun charges. According to a Friday release from TPD, three of the seven arrests involved defendants who participated in straw purchases -- the illegal...
7 arrested on federal gun charges in Tuscaloosa area
Seven people have been arrested on federal gun charges following an investigation by Tuscaloosa police and ATF. The investigations are part of ongoing efforts to reduce violent crime and gun violence in the Tuscaloosa area, said TPD spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. Three of the arrests involved suspects who police say took...
Man shot near 40th Street Ensley Wednesday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday night. According to Public Information Officer Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin, officers responded to calls of a person shot near the 1200 block of 40th Street Ensley at approximately 5:58 p.m. Officers discovered an adult male who was wounded by […]
Man injured when more than 30 shots fired in Ensley
A barrage of gunfire on a busy Ensley corridor Wednesday evening left one man injured. Police say the city’s gunfire detection system – ShotSpotter- registered more than 30 rounds fired, said Lt. Rod Mauldin. Police responded just before 6 p.m. to 40th Street Grocery, also known as Mystik,...
AL.com
