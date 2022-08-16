ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

CBS 42

22-year-old man killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning and left a man dead. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 4400 block of Ishkooda-Wenona Road Southwest on reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers noticed Jamari Smith, 22, of Birmingham laying in the front yard […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

One killed in Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Francis Place Southwest Saturday evening. According to Birmingham Police, officers responded to the 500 block of Francis Place Southwest around 8:42 p.m. on reports of a shot fired. Officers arrived to find an an adult man suffering from a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man, 22, shot and killed in Birmingham Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man just after midnight August 20. The victim has been identified as Jamari Smith of Birmingham, according to police. Officers from the West Precinct responded to multiple calls of shots fired at 4421...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

BPD seeks suspect in fatal Saturday night shooting

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Police officers from the city’s West Precinct found a man shot in his residence on Saturday night. BPD officers were dispatched to 500 block of Francis Place Southwest at 8:42 p.m. on Saturday on a ShotSpotter alert of one round fired, Sergeant Rodarius Mauldin reported. “Officers were alerted […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Man found shot to death inside southwest Birmingham home

A Saturday-night shooting in southwest Birmingham left one person dead. Officers from the city’s West Precinct responded at 8:42 p.m. to a Shot Spotter alert of one round fired in the 500 block of Francis Place S.W. Once on the scene, police were directed to an unresponsive person in the front room of a residence, said Lt. Rod Mauldin.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Reward increased to $20K in shooting death of UAB researcher

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The reward for information in the shooting death of a man in May 2022 is now up to $20,000 according to Crime Stoppers. David Gibbs Westbrook, Jr. was shot to death in the 100 block of 54th Street North around 10:51 p.m. on May 23. Westbrook...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Juvenile in custody after allegedly threatening Ashville High School

ASHVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Saturday after threats were made to Ashville High School. According to authorities, officers received information about a possible threat of violence made to the school. St. Clair County Criminal Investigation began immediate investigation into these threats. Investigators then notified St. Clair County […]
ASHVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Leeds Police recover multiple firearms in search warrant

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Leeds Police Department say they’ve recovered multiple firearms during a search warrant on August 17. Authorities say they obtained a search warrant for a home in the 8300 block of 12th Avenue South. Leeds Police partnered with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on an investigation at this location.
LEEDS, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa police work with ATF to arrest 7 on illegal gun charges

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Seven people were arrested in Tuscaloosa and charged with several federal gun crimes, including illegally buying guns from one another. Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department worked with agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, resulting in seven arrests on federal gun charges. Three of the arrests involve […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Scrapyard fire creates large plume of smoke seen across Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Fire crews are battling a blaze at a scrapyard in north Birmingham Saturday. They were called to the business in the 2100 block of Vanderbilt Road before 11:30 a.m. When they arrived they found heavy fire and smoke. Firefighters were working in defensive mode. A huge...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Your Week in Review for August 14, 2022

Second suspect sought after fatal attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park. One person was shot and killed Sunday morning during an attempted robbery on a National Forest Service Road near Cheaha State Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. Read more here. MONDAY, AUGUST 15. Vehicle of interest sought...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office serves Vincent residents in place of temporarily disbanded police department

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is working to keep the citizens of Vincent safe after taking over as interim law enforcement within the city. This comes after the city council’s vote to temporarily disband Vincent’s local police department. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says their goal is to continue providing safety […]
VINCENT, AL
AL.com

7 arrested on federal gun charges in Tuscaloosa area

Seven people have been arrested on federal gun charges following an investigation by Tuscaloosa police and ATF. The investigations are part of ongoing efforts to reduce violent crime and gun violence in the Tuscaloosa area, said TPD spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. Three of the arrests involved suspects who police say took...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Man shot near 40th Street Ensley Wednesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday night. According to Public Information Officer Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin, officers responded to calls of a person shot near the 1200 block of 40th Street Ensley at approximately 5:58 p.m. Officers discovered an adult male who was wounded by […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Man injured when more than 30 shots fired in Ensley

A barrage of gunfire on a busy Ensley corridor Wednesday evening left one man injured. Police say the city’s gunfire detection system – ShotSpotter- registered more than 30 rounds fired, said Lt. Rod Mauldin. Police responded just before 6 p.m. to 40th Street Grocery, also known as Mystik,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

