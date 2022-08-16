Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
Commissioners honored Oklahoma’s Miss United States Agriculture with a proclamation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Kynleigh Henson has lived in Cotton County majority of her life and has a passion for Agriculture. She won the title of 2023′s Oklahoma Miss United-States Agriculture. Cotton county commissioner Mike Woods said, not many get the chance that she has. “It’s really an honor...
kswo.com
Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 751 to host town meeting over OK Veterans Registry
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 751 will host a town meeting on Saturday in Lawton, to offer veterans and widows of veterans more information about the Oklahoma Veterans Registry. On July 1, 2023, all veterans and widows must be registered for the Oklahoma Veterans Registry...
kswo.com
Today Fort Sill welcomes three Colonels
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today at Fort Sill, there was a welcome ceremony for Colonel Shane Morgan, Colonel Rory Crooks, and Colonel Patrick Costello. The ceremony was hosted by Major General Ken Kamper, the Commanding General of the United States Army Fires Center of Excellence, and Fort Sill. Each Colonel...
kswo.com
Happy Oklahoma Aviation and Aerospace Day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today is Oklahoma Aviation and Aerospace Day, and the city of Duncan is celebrating. The Duncan Airport welcomed community members to see and even fly some of the planes. One of the people helping celebrate the holiday was Senator Chris Kidd of District 31. “6 years...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kswo.com
Construction is underway for a new trading post at the Great Plains Museum.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This trading post will be built from scratch. It will be made with the same or very similar materials and tools as the original trading post in the 1800s. The previous replica of the trading post was built in the 1980s and the Museum’s staff said...
kswo.com
Medicine Park Aquarium opens Butterfly Exhibit
MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Medicine Park Aquarium opened its new Butterfly House exhibit Saturday morning, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The exhibit features species native to Oklahoma, including the monarch, which was recently added to an endangered species list. Visitors can watch metamorphosis in various stages as the...
kswo.com
Lawton Public Schools offers first-ever Comanche language class
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A first of it’s kind language class is now available for Lawton Public Schools Students, after a nearly year-long endeavor between LPS and the Comanche Nation. The Comanche Language 1 course is now available at the Life Ready Center, and is available to students from...
Explore Oklahoma’s Forgotten Underwater Ghost Town
Just about every time Southwest Oklahoma enters a deep drought, there's a lake north of Altus that gets so low you can explore the remnants of an old ghost town that normally lies beneath the water line. The story is a little odd, but these are the facts. As the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kswo.com
FBI searches NW Lawton home
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Agents from the FBI conducted a search at a northwest Lawton home on Wednesday morning. 7News received a message from a viewer about the ongoing scene around 8 a.m. When we arrived at the home near the intersection of NW 40th and Dearborn, agents were seen...
kswo.com
Texas woman killed in Cotton County crash
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Texas woman was killed in an early morning crash out of Cotton County on Thursday. It happened around 1 a.m. on US 70 and Lawton Avenue. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the woman was headed east on 70 when her car left the roadway. Officials...
kswo.com
Furry Friend Friday: Dogs adjusting to Back to School
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday! 7News spoke with Roy Roderick with Lawton Animal Welfare about the stresses dogs face when kids go back to school and how to help them through the experience. We also meet this week’s adoptable pet, an smart 11-year-old German Shepard named...
Human remains discovered near McKinney Rd in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita Falls Police Department is working the scene after human remains were discovered Thursday night. WFPD officers responded at 8:06 p.m. to the 2200 block of McKinney Road on August 18, 2022, to investigate what a resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street. According to WFPD PIO Sgt. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kswo.com
Family searching for missing Duncan man
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce is struggling to understand how he went missing. They say he is known as a man that sticks to his routines, so when he suddenly went missing, his family couldn’t understand why it happened. “He doesn’t just get up...
kswo.com
Lawton Police need help identifying woman for child welfare check
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman from pictures they posted to Facebook early Friday. Officials can’t release much information, but said they would like to do an emergency welfare check on her children. If you know who this is, contract...
kswo.com
Woman dies in Jackson Co. wreck Saturday night
JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after a wreck in Jackson County Saturday night. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened just before 9 p.m. about two miles north of Blair. 82-year-old Doris Kennedy of Mangum was headed northbound on Highway 283. The second vehicle, although...
kswo.com
OSBI investigates suspicious death in Davidson
DAVIDSON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Tillman County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Davidson. The body of Joseph Lopez, 43, was discovered by a family member on the 300 block of Elm Street. The Tillman County Sheriff’s...
Felony charges dismissed for two Wichita Falls residents
Two Wichita Falls residents have pending felony charges against them dropped after a Wichita County Grand Jury declines to indict them.
kswo.com
First Alert 7 Forecast- A wet Sunday!
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - You probably noticed; it’s raining! Rain will continue throughout today, transitioning from widespread in the morning to more localized in the southern portion in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures today feel fantastic! Highs today are expected to be in the high 70s for most of the area.
kswo.com
Southeast Water Treatment Plant closed due to high levels of Manganese
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Southeast Water Treatment Plant in Lawton is closed after they discovered high levels of Manganese coming from Waurika Lake. Water treatment staff has already begun flushing the system, which should resolve the issue within 24 hours. Until then, people living near the plant may notice...
kswo.com
Two men killed in Grady Co. crash Friday night
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are dead after a wreck involving three vehicles in Grady County Friday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on State Highway 4, south of Tuttle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. 36-year-old Derek Thomas of Moore was driving north bound at a high...
Comments / 0