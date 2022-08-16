Read full article on original website
Chuck Marsula
5d ago
There you have it. Community development covenants and bylaws that only apply to homeowners not the builders. The builders should be made to compensate every homeowner with a buyback so they can relocate. HOA is maintained by property managers who have no vested interest except for payments aka money. Good luck. I sure the commission pockets have been lined. Glad I didn't buy in the Ponds. They really did up sale. I can attest to the sated promises, maps, and future plans... that was in 2008.
