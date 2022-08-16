ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Justice Department opposes release of Trump search affidavit

By Sheri Walsh
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qeocP_0hIRomLP00

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has opposed the release of a sworn affidavit, describing the reason behind the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago, saying it would jeopardize the government's investigation, according to a new court filing Monday.

"If disclosed, the affidavit would serve as a roadmap to the government's ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and likely course, in a manner that is highly likely to compromise future investigative steps," U.S. Attorney Juan Gonzalez and Justice Department counterintelligence chief Jay Bratt said in the filing after a number of news outlets argued for transparency "in the public interest."

"There remain compelling reasons, including to protect the integrity of an ongoing law enforcement investigation that implicates national security, that support keeping the affidavit sealed," the filing said.

The judge unsealed the search warrant and property receipt for the Aug. 8 search at Trump's Palm Beach, Fla., home on Friday showing the FBI confiscated 20 boxes and at least four sets of "miscellaneous" top secret documents.

The warrant also detailed the areas searched, within the Mar-a-Lago mansion, including the so-called "45 Office" and all storage rooms used by the former president and his staff to store boxes. The search did not include areas occupied or rented by third parties such as private guest suites that were not used by Trump and his staff.

In Monday's filing, the Justice Department said it would allow the court to unseal a redacted document connected to the search warrant, that includes a cover sheet and the motion to seal the warrant, but nothing else as the department argued information in the affidavit might impact the government's ability to interview witnesses in the investigation.

"Disclosure of the government's affidavit at this stage would also likely chill future cooperation by witnesses whose assistance may be sought as this investigation progresses, as well as in other high-profile investigations," Gonzalez and Bratt said. "This is not merely a hypothetical concern, given the widely reported threats made against law enforcement personnel in the wake of the Aug. 8 search."

Besides media requests to unseal the affidavit, House and Senate lawmakers in both parties have also demanded additional details about the hunt for classified documents, while calling on Attorney General Merrick Garland to justify the search.

On Sunday, Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., sent a bipartisan letter to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Garland requesting all information regarding the rationale behind the search, Rubio told Axios.

Meanwhile, Trump is demanding the return of the seized documents while claiming the search was politically motivated.

"Number one, it was all declassified. Number two, they didn't need to 'seize' anything," Trump said on his Truth Social website Friday. "They could have had it anytime they wanted without playing politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago."

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Avril Haines
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid on Trump home for first time amid speculation he may be mole

Jared Kushner has claimed that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was another example of Donald Trump’s “enemies” persecuting him.“President Trump is a fighter, he’s always been a fighter,” Mr Kushner told Fox News host Mark Levin on Saturday in his first public comments about the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s Florida home.“In the way that he drives his enemies so crazy, they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him. That’s basically what happened here.”Speculation has been mounting about which member of Mr Trump’s inner circle was helping the FBI, after reports emerged that...
POTUS
Salon

“A lot of this has come from the Trump lawyers”: Trump’s own legal team made his docs scandal worse

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon, Guardian congressional correspondent Hugo Lowell offered an alternative explanation over how FBI agents knew what to look for when they showed up at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this week to take into custody multiple boxes of documents stolen from the federal government.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Justice#Fbi#The Justice Department#Trump S Palm Beach
The Independent

Trump lawyer says FBI agents who raided Mar-a-Lago should be publicly identified despite fears of retaliation

As staff at the FBI and Department of Justice face threats of violence in the wake of last week’s Mar-a-Lago search, one of Donald Trump’s lawyers has suggested releasing CCTV footage of the raid – and dismissed concerns about the consequences of revealing the identities of agents who carried it out.Appearing on pro-Trump network Newsmax, Alina Habba said she “would love” to see the footage of the raid released specifically because it should be made clear which individual agents carried the FBI operation out.“We don’t want you to see their identities,” she said, mocking the rationale for keeping the...
POTUS
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
CNN

Drone pilots run into a problem while trying to spot Russian troops

Hidden under the trees is a Ukrainian drone team, spying on Russian positions. Drones are used to mark the target for artillery strikes, but they are not immune to Russian signal jamming. CNN’s Nic Robertson takes a look at some of the high-tech combat tools being used in the Ukraine-Russia war.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Giuliani Offers Yet Another Story for Mar-a-Lago Docs: Trump Was Just Keeping Them Safe

Rudy Giuliani has added a new excuse to the Rolodex of reasons put forward by Trumpworld to explain the alleged classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. In an appearance on Newsmax, the former president’s attorney suggested Donald Trump did have sensitive material but was just taking it to a safe place. “They want to make him responsible for having taken classified documents and preserve [sic] them,” he said. “Really, if you look at the Espionage Act, it’s not really about taking the documents, it’s about destroying them or hiding them or giving them to the enemy. It’s not about taking them and putting them in a place that’s roughly as safe as they were in in the first place.” Among the other stories put forward by Trump and his allies: There were no classified documents; any classified documents would have been handed over if the FBI had asked; Trump had a “standing order” to declassify it all; Trump could have declassified it all if he chose; the documents were privileged; and the FBI planted evidence.
POTUS
Law & Crime

DOJ Must Release 2019 Memo About Whether to Charge Trump with Obstruction Because It Waited Too Long to Properly Argue Secrecy: D.C. Circuit

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia has ruled that the Department of Justice must release a 2019 memorandum cited by Donald Trump’s then-attorney general as support for not charging the then-president with obstruction of justice. Following the March 2019 release of former Special Counsel Robert...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Latest Trump controversy helps turn 2022 from a referendum into a choice

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... President Biden leans on his Cabinet to tout newly passed Inflation Reduction Act, per NBC’s Mike Memoli. ... NBC’s Ali Vitali and Haley Talbot preview tomorrow’s contests in Alaska. ... Wyoming’s big Liz Cheney vs. Harriet Hageman primary also takes place Tuesday. … And it was exactly one year ago when the Taliban took control of Kabul, Afghanistan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RadarOnline

'He Was Pointing The Finger At Me': Alec Baldwin Says He Feared Trump Supporters Would Attack Him After Ex-Prez Blamed Him For 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin revealed that he feared for his life after former President Donald Trump insinuated the actor intentionally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film Rust, Radar has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, #45 called Baldwin "a troubled guy" during an explosive interview in November 2021, openly pondering if the star "loaded" the weapon or "had something to do with it.""Here was Trump who instructed people to commit acts of violence and he was pointing the finger at me and saying I was responsible for the death," Baldwin told CNN, referring to the Jan. 6...
POTUS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
428K+
Followers
62K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy