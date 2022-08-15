Read full article on original website
'I'm distraught. I'm still distraught' | El Cajon mother outraged over child's swim lessons
EL CAJON, Calif. — An El Cajon mother is outraged after she says a San Diego area swimming instructor was too rough with her two-year-old son during swim lessons. The video, recorded by the toddler's nanny, shows the swimming instructor drop the child under water several times as the toddler cries out.
danapointtimes.com
$300 Million Revitalization Begins in Dana Point Harbor
foxla.com
Ducks found in Orange County with beaks severed
The two ducks were found at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley and brought to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center for treatment. The ducks, one male and one female, were found on July 31st and August 13th.
Woman rescued after driving into waters of Newport Beach
A woman had to be rescued out of the water in Newport Beach after she drove down Via Genoa, through a playground at a nearby park and off the side of a dock.Fortunately for the driver, her injuries were not serious however Newport Beach PD was investigating this accident as a possible DUI. Several bystanders nearby helped rescue the woman from the vehicle, CBSLA has learned. Newport Beach PD originally responded to the scene at approximately 7:48 p.m. on Friday after receiving a report of unknown trouble near Via Genoa and Vido Lido Nord.When authorities arrived, they found the vehicle inside the water. There are not details on what kind of car the woman was driving. Witnesses told CBSLA what happened once they saw the woman drive into the water."I turned around and got a piece of the pipe from the railing and I just bashed both of the windows in. From there someone was able to open the trunk and once they were able to open the trunk they had her out," Jehu Jogwe.It's unclear what motivated the woman to drive into the playground in the first place.
Man suspected of killing Hemet woman, dumping body in San Diego County
Michael Lee Lorence was arrested last week on suspicion of murder for the death of Melanie Conroy of Hemet.
During these humid months, businesses are getting creative to keep guests coming
The humidity is making businesses rethink how to keep locals coming to their restaurants and accommodating the tourist during the slow summer season. Companies in downtown Palm Springs have the misters, and even those add to the moisture in the air that is usually supposed to keep guests cool. During this time of year, "it The post During these humid months, businesses are getting creative to keep guests coming appeared first on KESQ.
Man Already in Custody Suspected of Killing Hemet Woman, Dumping Body at Vista Park & Ride
A Hemet man suspected of killing a 47-year-old woman whose remains were later found stuffed in a vehicle was booked into a Riverside County jail Wednesday following his detention at a San Diego County facility. Michael Lee Lorence was arrested last week on suspicion of murder for the death of...
Donkeyland marks milestone as Inland Empire burro sanctuary, thanks to Bob Barker
Thanks to Bob Barker, wild donkeys now have a safe place to roam in the Inland Empire.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Legend 8 China in Calimesa offers a prodigious menu
This Chinese restaurant has changed names a few times. It has a menu that is quite prodigious, and a number of the items in the family-style dinner and daily special combo plates make you feel like you’ve taken a time machine back to the late 1950s and early ‘60s (e.g., egg fu young, chow mein, etc.)
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Police Department Increase Downtown Patrol
Business owners in Downtown Palm Springs are feeling some relief. “When people see the police out, there’s less of a chance of people committing crimes, so we support that 100%,” Downtown Business Owner and President of Main Street Palm Springs, Joy Meredith, shared. After a string of vandalism...
LA man accused of stealing $45,000 worth of jewelry from a Palm Desert store arrested
A Los Angeles man suspected of stealing $45,000 worth of jewelry from a store in Palm Desert was arrested on Wednesday. The incident started at around 12:30 p.m. at a jewelry store on the 72000 block of Highway 111. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies learned that the suspect entered the store acting The post LA man accused of stealing $45,000 worth of jewelry from a Palm Desert store arrested appeared first on KESQ.
Thrillist
The Best Cocktail Bars to Try in Orange County
Orange County isn’t known for its surplus of lounges conglomerated in trendy districts quite like Los Angeles, perhaps, but that’s what makes the allure of discovering our local bars that much more fun. In recent years, areas like Santa Ana, Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, and Anaheim, have reimagined what it means to enjoy a drink—carving out thoughtfully-designed spaces atop hotels, underneath restaurants, and even through walk-in refrigerators.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Helping yards survive the heat
It’s that time of year. The summer heat is hitting our landscaping and vegetable plants hard. And despite the high temps, our local wildlife continues life as usual, with birds still amazingly fledging their young. It’s also the time to see what makes it through the heat, and what...
FireRescue1
CAL FIRE/Riverside County battalion chief with 3 convictions still employed
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — Over the past 14 years, veteran firefighter Terran Mark League Jr. has been in a confrontation with police in which they used a stun gun to detain him, accused in a domestic violence case of trying to strike a woman with a car and twice been ordered to enroll in anger management classes.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Motorcyclist in Deadly Palm Desert Collision Identified
Family and friends identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a Palm Desert collision. The crash was reported Monday around 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to Riverside County Fire Department. Colton Byrd, is identified as the rider of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the...
Hundreds of catalytic converters recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris
Hundreds of catalytic converters were recovered at auto repair and dismantling businesses in Perris, according to authorities.Photos of several large boxes piled to the brim with catalytic converter parts that were recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris were released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. A total of 448 catalytic converters were recovered and 15 citations were issued for various offenses, including unlicensed business operations.Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed during the pandemic due to the value of the precious metals the parts contain. Police agencies continue working to catch thieves and organized rings. But authorities are increasingly turning toward penalizing the businesses that buy the parts and using fines to deter thefts.The businesses had been previously identified by Riverside County sheriff's and DMV officials as locations for unlicensed activities involving auto dismantling, auto repair, sales of vehicles, and the identification of catalytic converter recycling/buying and illegal sales. The parts are typically worth about $1,000 a piece.Vehicle owners are being urged to etch or engrave their VIN numbers into their catalytic converters in the event it is stolen, but even then, Riverside County sheriff's officials say they plan to conduct more sting operations.
Six Flags CEO says parks have become 'cheap daycare center for teenagers'
Six Flags is looking to make changes and raise prices after seeing a decrease in both attendance and revenue this year.
orangecoast.com
Perfect Getaway: Resort Spas In & Around O.C.
Becoming a member at a nearby resort can ensure your commitment to a regular wellness routine. You’ll schedule time for yourself when you know you’ve already paid for it, and we all can use at least a day a month to decompress. There are a few places in Orange County that offer access and more spots within an hour’s drive. Take advantage of five-star spas, award-winning golf courses, dozens of yoga and fitness classes, and many discounts without having to pack more than your swimsuit at one of these five nearby options.
Orange County Business Journal
Lido House Dining Draws a Local Crowd
The City of Newport Beach transitioned its Civic Center from an outdated facility on the Balboa Peninsula to a beautiful new location in Newport Center in 2013. What to do with the old property? Simple: let Bob Olson and his Newport Beach-based R.D. Olson Development build a boutique hotel dubbed Lido House on the property, an award-winning hotel that draws inspiration from the Cape Cod aesthetics of the hotel developer’s former home on Balboa Island.
Child rescued from hot car: Tips to keep your kids safe in the summer heat
Recently, Riverside County Sheriff's deputies rescued a young child from a hot car after the doors would not unlock. Deputies had to break the car’s window, to save the child and reunite them with their parents. They urge you to check your locks to make sure they work. Riverside County Sheriff's Department Some cars come The post Child rescued from hot car: Tips to keep your kids safe in the summer heat appeared first on KESQ.
