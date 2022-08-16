The Plot and Shootz Fish x Beer Among Proposed Tenants at The Cottages on Roosevelt

To round out the offerings at The Cottage on Roosevelt , both The Plot and Shootz Fish x Beer are among the latest to submit plans to join the Carlsbad development. The Cottage on Roosevelt is currently remodeling the site located on Roosevelt Street just off Carlsbad Village Drive.

The revamped property is said to include three separate cottage-style buildings ranging from 907 to 982 square feet with an added 2,000 square foot shared patio space for outdoor dining. Other proposed tenants include Stella Jean’s Ice Cream and Revolution Roasters .

The Plot is a plant-based restaurant from Oceanside by Co-Founders Jessica and Davin Waite . With a strong focus on serving their local community nutritious and delicious gourmet food, The Plot partners with regenerative farmers and actively pursues zero-waste methods. On their menu, you can find everything from vegan sushi or meatless loaf for dinner, and fried chickën and waffles at brunch.

Their sister restaurant Shootz Fish x Beer currently operates out of the Tremont Collective in Oceanside. Shootz serves a straight-forward menu of seafood classics with a mix of influences from Baja, Southern California, and Hawaii.

A rep from commercial real estate company Cushman & Wakefield who are leasing for the project confirms that updates are in progress on the property. No word yet on when the new tenants will open doors. Follow The Plot and Shootz for more information.

Photo: Shootz Fish x Beer Official

Photo: Official Rendering

Keep up with What Now San Diego’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .