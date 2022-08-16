ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perkovich wins her 30th Women’s title

By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
 5 days ago

HIBBING — All Paulette Perkovich does is win.

Perkovich added another title to her collection, winning the Mesaba Country Club’s Women’s Club title Sunday, defeating Jena Schottmueller 1-up.

For Perkovich, it was her 30th title at the event, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

It was the second year in a row that Perkovich had beaten Schottmueller in the finals.

“She played great today,” Perkovich said. “I played her last year, and we went extra holes, winning on the 19th hole.”

The match didn’t start in Perkovich’s favor, even though she knew Schottmueller was going to be a formidable opponent.

“I started out poorly,” Perkovich said. “I was 4-down after five holes. That should up my game, but at the beginning, it didn’t. It made me play worse, I think. Sometimes, I just say, ‘Stop doing this, just relax and play golf.’

“I had to forget about the match right now because you’re behind. There was nothing I could do about those holes that were played already. I played golf, and it worked out well. Luckily, I knew there were a lot of holes to go, so I managed to inch my way back into it.”

Perkovich was 1-up after 16 holes, but Schottmueller won No. 17 to make it all-square.

Perkovich won the 18th hole to get the title.

“It was a fun match,” Perkovich said. “Once I get so far behind, it makes me relax a little bit. I think, ‘Well, there’s nothing I can do, just play golf and try to hit the next shot.’ That made me relax a little bit.

“I just tried to hit the next shot. I try to forget about what my opponent is doing, just hit the next shot. I hit two nice shots on 18.”

To win No. 30, Perkovich said it was mind-boggling.

“After I turned 60, I thought, ‘I’m not going to win this again,’” Perkovich said. “I don’t know how it happens. It’s a mystery to me.”

