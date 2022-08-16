Read full article on original website
TheNativesRemain
5d ago
What’s the point? If you’re surrounded by negativity you need to change something. Sacrifice for your future and your family - get away from the mind set. Educate yourself be kind and spread love -
Beelover
5d ago
Assault??? I thought firing a gun multiple times in someone's direction was attempted murder 🤔. O thats right he's rich and famous...
Citizen Z
5d ago
Millennials were never taught how to handle and deal with their emotions. They were only taught to resort to violence when they don't like something or don't get their way. This is what the participation trophy 💩 has created.
BET
Quando Rondo Witnesses Friend Killed In Los Angeles Shooting
Rapper Quando Rondo was involved in a shooting in Los Angeles Friday (Aug. 19) that killed his friend Lul Pab. Rondo was uninjured in the shooting, but his emotional pain was on full display in footage from local news stations KTTV and KABC. Rondo is seen distressed and screaming while walking away from the crime scene as officers pulled Lul Pab out of the black Cadillac Escalade in which they were traveling.
1 killed in shooting outside Hollywood cannabis event
A man was killed and another was wounded following a shooting in Hollywood Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 2:15 p.m. on the 6500 block of Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found one man who was dead and another suffering from undisclosed injuries. That […]
foxla.com
Member of rapper's entourage shot in Beverly Grove, ends up in West Hollywood before dying at hospital
LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting is under investigation after a man was shot in Beverly Grove, ended up in West Hollywood and then died at the hospital Friday night. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department, who also helped with investigations, revealed the man ended up near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. calling for help from law enforcement officers.
smobserved.com
Rapper Quando Rondo Was Intended Target of Shooting Near Beverly Center Friday News Night. "Lul Pab" killed.
Los Angeles was shocked to hear of a gunfire incident at the Mobil gasoline station down the block from the Beverly Center. Two men jumped out of a white SUV and opened fire on the occupants of a black SUV. On August 19, 2022, rapper Tyquian Bowman aka "Quando Rondo"...
Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to charges
LOS ANGELES — Rapper A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty to felony assault with a firearm charges in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday. The 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, was charged Monday in connection with a November 2021 shooting in Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Venice salon owner recalls seeing Anne Heche before crash: report
Richard Glass, the owner of Glass Hair, is believed to be the last person to have seen Heche alive on Aug. 5. He posted a photo of him with the 53-year-old actress on Instagram.
Los Angeles street takeover by cars helped clear way for huge group to ransack store
The usually separate phenomena of a street takeover by cars and flash mob shoplifting merged in Los Angeles this week, prompting authorities to sound an alarm. A sideshow — the name given for when a group of cars takeover a street and block traffic to make room for circular burnouts known as donuts — allowed a mob of people to ransack a 7-Eleven early Monday, Los Angeles police said.
Surveillance video shows mob of looters ransacking 7-Eleven in Los Angeles
Surveillance video released by the LAPD shows a flash mob of looters as they ransack a 7-Eleven store in Los Angeles. Officials said the looters vandalized the store and threw merchandise at employees.Aug. 20, 2022.
2urbangirls.com
Rapper charged with assaulting former friend
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today his office has filed charges against the artist known as A$AP Rocky for an alleged assault with a firearm against a former friend last November. “Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended...
NBC Los Angeles
Mulholland Mystery: Investigators Open 600-Pound Steel Safe Found in Canyon
Two large steel safes found near a scenic overlook off Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills were opened a day after they were discovered in heavy brush. The LAPD told NBC4 that they appear to be two stolen gun safes. Wild speculation began about the mystery safes began when LA...
Vanessa Bryant said the leak of the Kobe crash photos left her feeling like she had 2 options: 'try to live my life or end it'
Vanessa Bryant is suing the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and others for sharing photos from the scene of the January 2020 crash.
Vanessa Bryant takes the stand in emotional testimony over crash photos
Vanessa Bryant, the widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, took the stand today to testify in a lawsuit she filed against Los Angeles County. Bryant broke down when asked about the circulation of crash site photos showing the charred remains of her husband and their 13-year-old daughter Gigi. The jury will soon decide if Bryant was victimized by the first responders’ unauthorized use of the photos.Aug. 19, 2022.
Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Moreno Valley
A man fatally shot himself at a Moreno Valley home where deputies had just discovered the body of a woman in what was being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide, sheriff’s officials said today.
Protesters at an Indian Independence Day parade in California were shoved and called ‘stupid Muslims’
A large Indian Independence Day parade and festival in Anaheim, California, earlier this week devolved into shoves and Islamophobic slurs after a group of demonstrators brought signs protesting Hindu nationalism and discrimination in India. In a video viewed by NBC Asian America taken during the physical confrontation on Sunday, men...
Los Angeles Man Killed in Marijuana Dispensary Shooting
A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said today.
foxla.com
Windsor Hills crash: Bail hearing postponed for nurse accused in fiery wreck
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles judge on Monday postponed a bail hearing for the nurse accused of driving recklessly and causing a fiery crash in Windsor Hills that killed six people, including a pregnant woman, her baby boy, and her unborn son. During a court hearing, Linton's attorneys requested...
NBC News
