Los Angeles, CA

TheNativesRemain
5d ago

What’s the point? If you’re surrounded by negativity you need to change something. Sacrifice for your future and your family - get away from the mind set. Educate yourself be kind and spread love -

Beelover
5d ago

Assault??? I thought firing a gun multiple times in someone's direction was attempted murder 🤔. O thats right he's rich and famous...

Citizen Z
5d ago

Millennials were never taught how to handle and deal with their emotions. They were only taught to resort to violence when they don't like something or don't get their way. This is what the participation trophy 💩 has created.

Quando Rondo Witnesses Friend Killed In Los Angeles Shooting

Rapper Quando Rondo was involved in a shooting in Los Angeles Friday (Aug. 19) that killed his friend Lul Pab. Rondo was uninjured in the shooting, but his emotional pain was on full display in footage from local news stations KTTV and KABC. Rondo is seen distressed and screaming while walking away from the crime scene as officers pulled Lul Pab out of the black Cadillac Escalade in which they were traveling.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 killed in shooting outside Hollywood cannabis event

A man was killed and another was wounded following a shooting in Hollywood Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 2:15 p.m. on the 6500 block of Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found one man who was dead and another suffering from undisclosed injuries. That […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Member of rapper's entourage shot in Beverly Grove, ends up in West Hollywood before dying at hospital

LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting is under investigation after a man was shot in Beverly Grove, ended up in West Hollywood and then died at the hospital Friday night. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department, who also helped with investigations, revealed the man ended up near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. calling for help from law enforcement officers.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
102.5 The Bone

Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to charges

LOS ANGELES — Rapper A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty to felony assault with a firearm charges in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday. The 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, was charged Monday in connection with a November 2021 shooting in Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

Los Angeles street takeover by cars helped clear way for huge group to ransack store

The usually separate phenomena of a street takeover by cars and flash mob shoplifting merged in Los Angeles this week, prompting authorities to sound an alarm. A sideshow — the name given for when a group of cars takeover a street and block traffic to make room for circular burnouts known as donuts — allowed a mob of people to ransack a 7-Eleven early Monday, Los Angeles police said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alan Jackson
2urbangirls.com

Rapper charged with assaulting former friend

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today his office has filed charges against the artist known as A$AP Rocky for an alleged assault with a firearm against a former friend last November. “Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Mulholland Mystery: Investigators Open 600-Pound Steel Safe Found in Canyon

Two large steel safes found near a scenic overlook off Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills were opened a day after they were discovered in heavy brush. The LAPD told NBC4 that they appear to be two stolen gun safes. Wild speculation began about the mystery safes began when LA...
NBC News

Vanessa Bryant takes the stand in emotional testimony over crash photos

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, took the stand today to testify in a lawsuit she filed against Los Angeles County. Bryant broke down when asked about the circulation of crash site photos showing the charred remains of her husband and their 13-year-old daughter Gigi. The jury will soon decide if Bryant was victimized by the first responders’ unauthorized use of the photos.Aug. 19, 2022.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Arrest made in Rolex robbery outside 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights; second suspect still at large

An arrest has been made in a violent robbery outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights, but police say one suspect remains at large.Demoryie Watts, 21, was arrested Friday and booked on suspicion of felony armed robbery. He is being held on $150,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.Authorities say Watts was arrested at a home in the 45000 block of Avenue in Lancaster after investigators served search warrants there and in Los Angeles early Friday morning. Investigators believe Watts and an accomplice robbed two people who were loading purchases into their car on July 9, a crime that was captured on cell phone video and widely seen on social media. Both suspects were armed, and took the man's Rolex, which was reportedly valued at $60,000.A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s suffered minor injuries in the attack, but did not go to the hospital.Authorities did not release a description of the second suspect.
mynewsla.com

One Man Killed, One Wounded in Northridge Shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting outside an apartment building in the Northridge area, authorities said Monday. Officers were called to the 17900 block of Schoenborn Street on a report of shots fired about 11:55 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Daniel Flores,...
CBS LA

Body found in Griffith Park prompting LAPD investigation

Authorities were investigating Tuesday after a body was found in Griffith Park.According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, they responded to the area at 12:31 p.m. and discovered a body hanging from a tree near the Merry-Go-Round.Fire crews called in the Los Angeles Police Department to conduct a death investigation.The person's identity was not immediately known. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

NBC News

