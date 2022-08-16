Three people are heading to prison on connection with burglaries that targeted Asian-American-owned businesses in Larimer County and Wyoming. Carlos Florez Molina was sentenced to 18 years in prison while Santiago Hoyos-Gaviria and Yenny Rhodas-Florez were sentenced to a decade behind bars, according to the Coloradoan. The trio pleaded guilty to more than two dozen burglaries at Asian American-owned businesses in Greeley, Fort Collins, Timnath, Estes Park, and other areas. The losses totaled nearly $1.5 million. A fourth suspect, Jhon Florez Molina who’s believed to be in Colombia hasn’t been arrested. Check out https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/ for more details.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO