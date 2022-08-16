Read full article on original website
13-year-old killed in drive-by shooting at Longmont park; suspect arrested
A 13-year-old boy is dead and another teen is recovering after they were shot in a drive-by shooting at a park in Longmont Saturday. Police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the shooting.
2 dead in two-vehicle crash in Loveland
Police in Loveland are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left two people dead Sunday. The crash occurred near 5400 North Wilson Avenue.
2 injured, 1 arrested after Fort Collins police chase
A short police chase in Fort Collins ended with one suspect apprehended and two bystanders injured.
Denver police search for suspect driver in fatal hit-and-run crash
A woman was hit and killed Wednesday night while crossing West Colfax Avenue, and police say the driver responsible didn't stop.
Greeley police need help identifying bank robbery suspect
The Greeley Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect following a bank robbery Saturday.
3 wounded in east Denver shooting
Police in Denver are investigating a triple shooting on the city's east side overnight Friday. No arrests have been made.
Man accused in Colorado crime spree given two PR bonds
Some of the state’s top law enforcement officers say an alleged crime spree that spanned more than 100 miles further demonstrates a lack of consequences for criminals in the court system.
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Colfax, police looking for driver
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Man seriously injured in Arvada shooting
A man was seriously injured in a shooting at an Arvada apartment complex Thursday. At last check, he was stable, according to Arvada police.
Possible plea deal in killing of 32-year-old woman
DENVER — On February 20, 2021, 32-year-old Pamela Cabriales was shot in the head while stopped at a light at Colfax and I-25. She died two days later. Denver Police arrested 18-year-old Neshan Johnson and an unnamed 14-year-old. According to court documents, the two teenagers were in the car ahead of Cabriales and thought she hit their car from behind. Court documents say the 14-year-old then grabbed a semi-automatic weapon and fired 15 to 20 shots into Cabriales' car.
9News
1310kfka.com
3 head to prison for burglaries targeting Asian American-owned businesses
Three people are heading to prison on connection with burglaries that targeted Asian-American-owned businesses in Larimer County and Wyoming. Carlos Florez Molina was sentenced to 18 years in prison while Santiago Hoyos-Gaviria and Yenny Rhodas-Florez were sentenced to a decade behind bars, according to the Coloradoan. The trio pleaded guilty to more than two dozen burglaries at Asian American-owned businesses in Greeley, Fort Collins, Timnath, Estes Park, and other areas. The losses totaled nearly $1.5 million. A fourth suspect, Jhon Florez Molina who’s believed to be in Colombia hasn’t been arrested. Check out https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/ for more details.
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Colfax near I-25 in Denver
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking on W Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25 in Denver late Wednesday night. According to the Denver Police Department tweet, police responded to the crash, where a woman had been hit by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene, where the victim died. There was no immediate information about the victim, a possible suspect or vehicle description. Eastbound Colfax was closed at Federal Boulevard during the response to the crash.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Retired EPPD K9 Unit dog attacks woman
In early August, Estes Park Police Officers responded to the scene of a dog attack involving the retired EPPD K9 Unit dog, Diego. EPPD Interim Chief of Police Corey Pass released the following details of the attack:. “On 080322 at 9:28 p.m. EPPD officers were dispatched to a home in...
Denver caretaker charged after victim found in 'horrific' state
Denver prosecutors on Wednesday charged a caregiver who was responsible for an intellectually and developmentally disabled man with criminal negligence after police found the victim severely malnourished, naked and covered in feces in 2019. Michael R. Hill, 40, was the host home provider and caretaker for the victim from October...
Single remaining Nederland police officer submits letter of resignation
The single remaining officer with the Nederland Police Department submitted her letter of resignation Thursday, the department announced.
Deceased person pulled from South Platte River in Denver
A deceased person was found in the South Platte River near the intersection of W. 13th Avenue and Zuni Street on Thursday morning, according to Denver police.
KKTV
Student stabbed multiple times at a Colorado high school
GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - A high school student was stabbed and another student was taken into custody at a Colorado High School on Monday, according to police. Greeley Police are reporting they were called to Jefferson High School along 4th Avenue just before noon on reports of an attack. When first responders arrived at the school, they found a juvenile victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim is expected to survive. The suspect, also a student, was taken into custody and charged with 1st-degree assault along with interference with staff/faculty/students. Neither student is being publicly identified because of their ages.
