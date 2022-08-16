ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Greeley police search for bank robbery suspect

Greeley police are asking for help finding a bank robbery suspect who struck last weekend. The robbery happened at the First Bank near 10th Street and 43red Avenue on Aug. 13 before 11 a.m.Investigators said the man threatened the teller for money and then walked out. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the robbery is asked to call the Greeley Police Department at (970) 350-9605.
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Possible plea deal in killing of 32-year-old woman

DENVER — On February 20, 2021, 32-year-old Pamela Cabriales was shot in the head while stopped at a light at Colfax and I-25. She died two days later. Denver Police arrested 18-year-old Neshan Johnson and an unnamed 14-year-old. According to court documents, the two teenagers were in the car ahead of Cabriales and thought she hit their car from behind. Court documents say the 14-year-old then grabbed a semi-automatic weapon and fired 15 to 20 shots into Cabriales' car.
DENVER, CO
3 head to prison for burglaries targeting Asian American-owned businesses

Three people are heading to prison on connection with burglaries that targeted Asian-American-owned businesses in Larimer County and Wyoming. Carlos Florez Molina was sentenced to 18 years in prison while Santiago Hoyos-Gaviria and Yenny Rhodas-Florez were sentenced to a decade behind bars, according to the Coloradoan. The trio pleaded guilty to more than two dozen burglaries at Asian American-owned businesses in Greeley, Fort Collins, Timnath, Estes Park, and other areas. The losses totaled nearly $1.5 million. A fourth suspect, Jhon Florez Molina who’s believed to be in Colombia hasn’t been arrested. Check out https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/ for more details.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Colfax near I-25 in Denver

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking on W Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25 in Denver late Wednesday night. According to the Denver Police Department tweet, police responded to the crash, where a woman had been hit by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene, where the victim died. There was no immediate information about the victim, a possible suspect or vehicle description. Eastbound Colfax was closed at Federal Boulevard during the response to the crash.
DENVER, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Retired EPPD K9 Unit dog attacks woman

In early August, Estes Park Police Officers responded to the scene of a dog attack involving the retired EPPD K9 Unit dog, Diego. EPPD Interim Chief of Police Corey Pass released the following details of the attack:. “On 080322 at 9:28 p.m. EPPD officers were dispatched to a home in...
ESTES PARK, CO
KKTV

Student stabbed multiple times at a Colorado high school

GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - A high school student was stabbed and another student was taken into custody at a Colorado High School on Monday, according to police. Greeley Police are reporting they were called to Jefferson High School along 4th Avenue just before noon on reports of an attack. When first responders arrived at the school, they found a juvenile victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim is expected to survive. The suspect, also a student, was taken into custody and charged with 1st-degree assault along with interference with staff/faculty/students. Neither student is being publicly identified because of their ages.

