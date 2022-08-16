A new memorial in Larimer County honors aviation firefighters who died in the line of duty in Larimer County. Marc “Thor” Olson died in November of last year in the first fixed-wing aircraft night firefighting mission when his plane went down in gusty winds near Estes Park while fighting the Kruger Rock Fire. Three other aviator firefighters lost their lives in the Big Elk Fire in 2002. The Coloradoan reports the Fallen Aviator Firefighter Memorial, located near Hermit Park Open Space’s pavilion, was dedicated Wednesday with taps and a jet flyover. For more, check out https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO