Read full article on original website
Related
I-25 Reopens After Police Activity Closes Both Directions
CDOT has reported that both directions of a 6.4-mile stretch of Interstate 25 are currently closed due to police activity. Northbound Interstate 25 is closed at Colorado Highway 66 at the Longmont exit. Southbound Interstate 25 is closed at Colorado Highway 56 at the Berthoud Exit. Southbound traffic from Interstate...
1310kfka.com
New Larimer Co. memorial honors fallen aviation firefighters
A new memorial in Larimer County honors aviation firefighters who died in the line of duty in Larimer County. Marc “Thor” Olson died in November of last year in the first fixed-wing aircraft night firefighting mission when his plane went down in gusty winds near Estes Park while fighting the Kruger Rock Fire. Three other aviator firefighters lost their lives in the Big Elk Fire in 2002. The Coloradoan reports the Fallen Aviator Firefighter Memorial, located near Hermit Park Open Space’s pavilion, was dedicated Wednesday with taps and a jet flyover. For more, check out https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
2 people wounded in Aurora strip mall parking lot shooting
Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday morning in Aurora.
Deceased woman found in vehicle at Colorado trailhead
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a body was discovered in a vehicle at the South Sourdough Trailhead on August 17. This is a popular hiking spot in the Nederland area. After receiving a report of a possible deceased person, authorities arrived at the scene to investigate, confirming the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flood threat leads to closure of Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon
Officials in northern Colorado have shut down Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon due to concerns about possible flooding.The Larimer County Sheriff's Office was closing the road just before 3 p.m. from Estes Park to Loveland.Weather conditions in the area were described as dangerous. There was heavy rain falling in the area.
Despite flash floods, Glen Haven resident toughs it out
The Miller Fork stream was at flood stage, growing 15 feet wider at one point, when rain storms hit Larimer County early Monday afternoon. The storms led to a flash flood warning for the entire area, prompting county officials to take action.
Flooding reported across the Front Range; several highways close
Heavy rain flooded much of the Front Range on Monday as authorities shut down highways because of flash floods. In Larimer County, flooding was reported on County Road 43 between Glen Haven and Drake, according to the Estes Park Emergency Communications Center. In Aurora, police reported flooding at Quincy Avenue...
One teen dead, another wounded in Longmont drive-by shooting
Update: Police have arrested 19-year-old Yahir Solis on suspicion of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting. A 13-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon in Longmont. Longmont police and fire responded around 1:49 p.m. to the scene at Kensington Street and St. Clair Avenue, near a basketball court, authorities announced. The 13-year-old died from injuries at the hospital. The 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and will likely recover, according to a news release. Police have found a person of interest, but did not provide more information. The city requests any witnesses or anyone who has surveillance footage of the area to call the city's public safety tip line at (303) 774-3700 and reference Longmont #22-7223.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Colfax near I-25 in Denver
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking on W Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25 in Denver late Wednesday night. According to the Denver Police Department tweet, police responded to the crash, where a woman had been hit by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene, where the victim died. There was no immediate information about the victim, a possible suspect or vehicle description. Eastbound Colfax was closed at Federal Boulevard during the response to the crash.
Flash floods flow into communities from Cameron Peak burn scar
DENVER — Flash flooding threatened communities across the Front Range Monday. Here are the latest updates. Communities around Drake and Glen Haven in Larimer County reported destructive flooding flowing down from the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar. The fire burned less than a mile from the communities surrounding the...
1310kfka.com
Windsor officer who died from COVID-19 remembered
A Windsor police officer who died from COVID-19 is remembered. Officer Ty Powell was among more than 600 law enforcement officers who died last year. The Coloradoan reports Powell’s photo was placed on a trailer that rode along with motorcycles as part of the national Ride to Remember, hosted by Beyond the Call of Duty, earlier this week. Last year marked the first time in several years a northern Colorado police officer was included. Powell died from COVID in October, leaving behind his wife and five children. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Rain totals: Here's how much has fallen across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Storms dumped heavy rain across the Denver metro area and the Front Range Monday and Tuesday. More than 40 locations in the Denver area have reported more than an inch of rain. The heaviest totals have been reported in the areas of Aurora, Parker, Foxfield, The Pinery, Castle Pines and Highlands Ranch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1310kfka.com
August 19 – Severance Day
It’s Severance Day! Clark is joined by Becca Peter, Communication and engagement for the Town of Severance, Severance JV head coach Tim Baines, Severance Freshman head coach Chris Maestas, Severance AD Cora Lanter, HC Jeff Van Winkle, Freshman DC and DL coach Brandon Bergner. Podcast: Play in new window...
Aurora Police: Man dies after hit-and-run on Peoria
A man died after he was hit by a car while trying to cross N Peoria Street in Aurora on Tuesday night. Aurora Police Department says the driver of a vehicle never stopped, and investigators are searching for both now. According to the APD press release, police responded to the deadly hit-and-run on Peoria near E 17th Ave just before 11 p.m. The victim was found lying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. Investigators initially determined the victim was trying to cross the street just north of 17th when he was hit by a black or gray Honda Pilot that was speeding south on Peoria. The driver of the Honda did not stop and continued south on Peoria.Tipsters can anonymously report any information to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) and could be eligible for up to $2,000 reward.APD says this was the 31st traffic-related death in the city in 2022.
constructiondive.com
Report details what went wrong at Denver Airport’s Great Hall project
Years after the public disputes that led to the termination of the original contracts on Denver International Airport’s Great Hall Project, the airport has released a report detailing what it says went wrong with the project. The outside report produced for the airport, obtained by the Denver Post, details...
Ex-cop Lane will report to Colorado prison in Floyd killing
Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, who was sentenced for violating George Floyd's civil rights, has been ordered to report to a low-security federal prison camp in Colorado.
Step Inside a Rustic Riverside Cabin for Sale in Lyons, Colorado
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern Colorado architecture. The perfect...
Flood threat ends for Monday night
As severe weather moves into the Front Range, several watches and warnings have been issued for flooding and other possible storm-related alerts.
Climber dies in fall on Colorado 14er
LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A Castle Pines man fell to his death while descending a 14er in southwestern Colorado Monday, La Plata County said. The county said Douglas Christensen, 53, fell about 30 feet while coming down Windom Peak, a 14,093-foot peak in the Weminuche Wilderness. A climbing...
Counselor with ‘the biggest heart’ killed in crash
“She saw a need for mental health and substance-use assistance for people in the Native American community,” co-worker and friend Christine Russell said.
Comments / 0