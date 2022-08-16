2-year-old killed, suspect wanted in Concord hit-and-run: Troopers
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is wanted after a 2-year-old child was killed in a Cabarrus County hit-and-run Friday, Aug. 12, according to N.C. Highway Patrol.
The collision happened around 11:00 p.m. on N.C. 73 near Fitzgerald Street Northwest.Police investigating north Kannapolis toddler death
Troopers say a small child ran into the eastbound travel lane of N.C. 73 and was struck by a car. That vehicle continued east, fleeing the scene.
Investigation revealed the vehicle is a black or dark-colored four-door sedan with unknown damage.
If you have any information, call the Highway Patrol office at (704) 786-2197.
