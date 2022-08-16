ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 46 Charlotte

2-year-old killed, suspect wanted in Concord hit-and-run: Troopers

By Connor Lomis
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vch75_0hIRjUEA00

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is wanted after a 2-year-old child was killed in a Cabarrus County hit-and-run Friday, Aug. 12, according to N.C. Highway Patrol.

The collision happened around 11:00 p.m. on N.C. 73 near Fitzgerald Street Northwest.

Police investigating north Kannapolis toddler death

Troopers say a small child ran into the eastbound travel lane of N.C. 73 and was struck by a car. That vehicle continued east, fleeing the scene.

Investigation revealed the vehicle is a black or dark-colored four-door sedan with unknown damage.

🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE

If you have any information, call the Highway Patrol office at (704) 786-2197.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 4

W__N
5d ago

so the 2 year old was out on the hwy at 11pm? that's just awful, where were the parents?

Reply
7
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

9-year-old boy shot in Gastonia; suspect sought

GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A nine-year-old boy who was inside a home in Gastonia was shot Friday night and a suspect is being sought, Gastonia Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls around 11:30 p.m. regarding the shooting Friday night at a home on W. Fourth Avenue. A nine-year-old boy was found suffering […]
GASTONIA, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Police investigating deadly Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Violent Crimes Task Unit is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Friday night in Lancaster, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office confirmed Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Friday night in a residential neighborhood near 102 North Willow Lake Road. 43-year-old Lancaster resident Jason Shannon was found […]
LANCASTER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#N C Highway Patrol#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 killed in Freedom Drive accident: Medic

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway following a deadly wreck overnight on Freedom Drive, according to Charlotte Medic. Emergency crews responded to calls regarding the accident around 1 a.m. near 1824 Freedom Drive by the 7-Eleven in the Wesley Heights area. A victim was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County felon accused shooting at homes and cars ‘ for the purpose of terrifying others,’ warrants say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County man is facing several charges after a string of shootings on Thursday, according to Davidson County court records. Devin Shabazz Cuthrell, 22, is accused of shooting into multiple homes and a car. Court records say that Cuthrell “unlawfully and willfully did arm himself with an unusual and […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Fourth person charged for teen's death at Monroe park

MONROE, N.C. — Four people are now in custody and charged with murder after a 19-year-old was found dead in July. On Thursday, the Monroe Police Department announced that a juvenile was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals. According to a release, the U.S. Marshals located the juvenile hiding in a residence in Albemarle.
MONROE, NC
WCNC

Suspect charged in death of man in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — A suspect has been charged in the death of a man in Gastonia, according to police. On Aug. 3, the Gastonia Police Department responded to an assault call at a home around 2:30 a.m. along Belfast Drive near Shannon Bradley Road. Upon arrival, officers found 48-year-old...
GASTONIA, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

54K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy