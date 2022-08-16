MACON, Ga. — Facebook scams are nothing new, but Kelly Lawrence says the one she fell for is new, at least to the Better Business Bureau. Now, she's trying to warn others before they're affected, too. So many people use Facebook Messenger every single day to communicate with family, friends and loved ones. Some even use it for work. Imaging if a scammer got a hold of your Facebook account, locked you out of your phone and started targeting others on your friends list. That's Kelly Lawrence's life.

MACON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO