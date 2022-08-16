Read full article on original website
Related
Macon DA's office and Peach County Sheriffs hold cookout for the community
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The recent shootings in Fort Valley raised concerns for Peach County Law enforcement, especially after the death of a 13-month-old boy last month at lakeview apartments. In July, two children were shot at Lakeview Apartments, and a one-year-old died. They decided to come together with...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 14-20)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Rose Hill Cemetery cleanup gets underway in Macon. At Macon's historic Rose Hill Cemetery, crews started a large cleanup effort Monday morning. The city and board of the cemetery hired a private contractor to help beautify the cemetery after hearing complaints from visitors. Girl Scouts...
americanmilitarynews.com
Middle Georgia residents say F-15 flyover damaged homes. Here’s how the Air Force responded
Homeowners in Bonaire and Kathleen said their houses were damaged after an Aug. 3 F-15 flyover. The F-15 Eagle flyover was performed at approximately 11:20 am for a Southeast Region Little League Tournament game in Warner Robins. After the flyover, several Facebook users said they thought the flyover was louder...
City of Warner Robins hiring for few open job positions, including finance director
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins has a few positions ready to be filled, including finance director. The city has been working to fill the role since before Mayor LaRhonda Patrick took office. The reason why Patrick says it's taking so long is because there aren't...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Person Killed in Motor-vehicle Accident in Monroe County (Forsyth, GA)
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s office, a Motor-vehicle crash was reported on GA 401 (I-75) Northbound near mile marker 191. A tractor-trailer was blocking the path of the road. The driver of [..]
'If it looks suspicious, don't click': Macon woman sounds alarm over Facebook Messenger verification scam
MACON, Ga. — Facebook scams are nothing new, but Kelly Lawrence says the one she fell for is new, at least to the Better Business Bureau. Now, she's trying to warn others before they're affected, too. So many people use Facebook Messenger every single day to communicate with family, friends and loved ones. Some even use it for work. Imaging if a scammer got a hold of your Facebook account, locked you out of your phone and started targeting others on your friends list. That's Kelly Lawrence's life.
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Warner Robins welcomes Lee County
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) —The Waner Robins Demons hosted the Lee County Trojans from southwest Georgia. The Demons start the season ranked #2 in 6-A. The Trojans are ranked #1 in 5-A.
ATV accident in Milledgeville sends 2 to hospital
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were sent to the hospital on Saturday night because of an ATV accident on Old Colony Farm road in Milledgeville. According to Baldwin County Fire Rescue chief Victor Young, the call came in around 6:30 on Saturday afternoon. When the Fire Rescue team...
Georgia: Cash register stolen from store, schools put on lockdown during search for suspects
GEORGIA (WRBL) – A woman has been arrested and police are looking for a second suspect after a cash register was stolen from a Warner Robins gaming store Thursday morning. Several local schools were put on lockdown while the incident was going on. The incident happened at VIP Foods, located at 81 Martin Luther King […]
41nbc.com
WRPD: Cash register theft leads to Code Yellow at 5 schools
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five schools in Warner Robins were placed under a “Code Yellow” Thursday morning after a man stole a cash register from a convenience store. A Warner Robins Police Department news release says a man and woman were playing gaming machines at VIP...
41nbc.com
Macon Water Authority wins awards for service
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Water Authority recently received several awards for its service. During the recent Utility Leadership Conference of the National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA) in Seattle, Washington, MWA was awarded for its 100% compliance for its Lower Poplar Water reclamation facility. The Amerson...
New Hire For Georgia Sheriff’s Office Has Social Media Risking It All And Shooting Their Shot
Social media users are confessing their crimes for a newly minted employee of Georgia’s Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. “Sheriff David Davis adds to the force [by] swearing in new deputies and E-911 staff during a special ceremony at the Bibb …
'He would receive money... do part of a job, and then disappear': Macon pastor faces fraud charges in Louisiana
MACON, Ga. — A sheriff in Louisiana says a Macon pastor took money from people to repair hurricane damage on their homes, but never finished the work. The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office says Jimmy Collins Jr. was arrested Monday on six felony warrants for fraud and swindling. They say...
Teen shot in a home on First Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Just after reports of a shooting at Circle K on Friday night, Bibb County Sherriff's office say they responded to another shooting. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they received a call that a house was shot at on First Avenue. A 16-year-old...
Warner Robins Police Department to place license plate-reading cameras around city to reduce crime
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police will soon be able to take photographs of your license plate with several new roadside cameras. Warner Robins is officially a "smart community." This means the Partnership for Inclusive Innovation chose the city for a "Digital Twin Project." The goal is to...
Macon's Unionville neighbors discuss strategic improvement plan
MACON, Ga. — Folks in Unionville Thursday had the chance to chime in on ways to improve their neighborhood. They pitched their ideas to the Middle Georgia Regional Commission, which is developing the neighborhood's strategic plan. Neighbors had a lot to say. Education, beautification, crime, blight and eliminating food deserts were the topics of discussion.
Monroe County Police receive online threat against school
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday morning, the Monroe County Sheriff's office says it received report of a threat against an unnamed school on Snapchat. Their statement says someone was planning to commit a violent act between 12 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. at a school. A student at one...
wgxa.tv
Police: Case of stolen cash register forces multiple schools to 'Code Yellow'
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A stolen cash register sent forced several Houston County schools into a 'Code Yellow' status Thursday. In a post to Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to VIP Foods on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers were told a man and woman were playing gaming machines. Investigators say when the clerk exited the store, the man stole the cash register and ran away towards South Davis Drive. The woman drove away in a pick-up truck towards Watson Blvd.
Woman accused of stealing around $600,000 dollars from Milledgeville Housing Authority
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A Milledgeville Housing Authority is charged with stealing around $600,000 from the agency. Police Chief Dray Swicord says Jennifer Kay Smith was arrested at her home in Eatonton and charged with four counts of theft by taking. A Milledgeville Police Department release says another employee contacted...
41nbc.com
Middle Georgia Regional Library expands ‘Play Card Program’ to more counties
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Students in Macon County and Twiggs County now have access to library services by using their school ID numbers. This is the first time the Middle Georgia Regional Library has extended its Play Card Program to counties outside of Bibb. The goal was to remove...
Comments / 1