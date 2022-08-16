ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

13WMAZ

'If it looks suspicious, don't click': Macon woman sounds alarm over Facebook Messenger verification scam

MACON, Ga. — Facebook scams are nothing new, but Kelly Lawrence says the one she fell for is new, at least to the Better Business Bureau. Now, she's trying to warn others before they're affected, too. So many people use Facebook Messenger every single day to communicate with family, friends and loved ones. Some even use it for work. Imaging if a scammer got a hold of your Facebook account, locked you out of your phone and started targeting others on your friends list. That's Kelly Lawrence's life.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

ATV accident in Milledgeville sends 2 to hospital

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were sent to the hospital on Saturday night because of an ATV accident on Old Colony Farm road in Milledgeville. According to Baldwin County Fire Rescue chief Victor Young, the call came in around 6:30 on Saturday afternoon. When the Fire Rescue team...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

WRPD: Cash register theft leads to Code Yellow at 5 schools

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five schools in Warner Robins were placed under a “Code Yellow” Thursday morning after a man stole a cash register from a convenience store. A Warner Robins Police Department news release says a man and woman were playing gaming machines at VIP...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Macon Water Authority wins awards for service

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Water Authority recently received several awards for its service. During the recent Utility Leadership Conference of the National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA) in Seattle, Washington, MWA was awarded for its 100% compliance for its Lower Poplar Water reclamation facility. The Amerson...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Teen shot in a home on First Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Just after reports of a shooting at Circle K on Friday night, Bibb County Sherriff's office say they responded to another shooting. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they received a call that a house was shot at on First Avenue. A 16-year-old...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon's Unionville neighbors discuss strategic improvement plan

MACON, Ga. — Folks in Unionville Thursday had the chance to chime in on ways to improve their neighborhood. They pitched their ideas to the Middle Georgia Regional Commission, which is developing the neighborhood's strategic plan. Neighbors had a lot to say. Education, beautification, crime, blight and eliminating food deserts were the topics of discussion.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Police: Case of stolen cash register forces multiple schools to 'Code Yellow'

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A stolen cash register sent forced several Houston County schools into a 'Code Yellow' status Thursday. In a post to Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to VIP Foods on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers were told a man and woman were playing gaming machines. Investigators say when the clerk exited the store, the man stole the cash register and ran away towards South Davis Drive. The woman drove away in a pick-up truck towards Watson Blvd.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA

