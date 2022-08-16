ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Packers Lose Another Safety to Injury

It seems to happen every training camp, with one position getting hit incredibly hard by injuries. For the Green Bay Packers this year, it’s safety. When starter Darnell Savage injured a hamstring on Family Night two weeks away, Vernon Scott was elevated into the starting lineup. Since then, special-teams ace and No. 5 safety Dallin Leavitt, seventh-round rookie Tariq Carpenter and Innis Gaines also have went down with injuries.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Bruce Arians could become Buccaneers' offensive play-caller in 2023 if Byron Leftwich leaves?

Many in the NFL community were shocked to learn in March that Bruce Arians was stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become a senior advisor with the organization. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was promoted to Arians' prior role. After all, it was Arians who made it clear earlier that same month while quarterback Tom Brady was "retired" that the club would not simply allow Brady to play for another team during the upcoming season.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers See All They Need Out of Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers came into their second preseason game with a headline goal - to let Kenny Pickett see "varsity action." Well, after two drives at the end of the first half, head coach Mike Tomlin has seen enough. Pickett was pulled for Mason Rudolph, who started the second half...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Packers Rookie Enagbare Embarrasses Saints Lineman

This move is really clever. He baits the lineman into throwing a punch. The punch completely whiffs as Enagbare ducks under it and goes straight to the quarterback. He adds a Call of Duty style slide cancel and gets his hands on the quarterback. The only thing you could ask of the rookie is to finish the play and get the sack. However, it doesn’t take away from the fact that the move was effective.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Watch: Colts QB Nick Foles pulled off impressive no-look pass

The Patrick Mahomes influence is spreading. Several NFL teams played preseason games on Saturday, including the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts. Colts quarterbacks went 21/28for 261 yards and three touchdowns. And none of them looked better doing it than Nick Foles. Foles is the backup quarterback for the Colts but...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

'Theory' that Tom Brady's absence is due to 'The Masked Singer' goes viral

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have provided little information about why Tom Brady had to leave training camp, but one internet sleuth believes fans of a popular reality television show are eventually going to see what the absence was really about. A Reddit user with the username “CANN0NFIRE” went down a...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Is Heard Coaching Up His Competition

It took just six weeks for Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield to revitalize his career. Last month, he was still stuck on the Cleveland Browns roster even if the squad traded for Deshaun Watson and brought in Jacoby Brissett. He was then traded to the Panthers in exchange for a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Steelers RB Master Teague Reverts To IR After Clearing Waivers

Teague, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears soon after, but was waived after just a few days in Chicago. The Steelers signed Teague to a contract a few weeks ago, but waived him with an injury designation on Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Coining the 4 positions with the most depth

With the way injuries, unfortunately, occur to an NFL team throughout the season, having reliable depth is crucial. As the 2022 New York Jets approach final roster cuts for the regular season, they have a few position groups in particular with notable depth. Joe Douglas has done a stellar job...
NFL
Yardbarker

Eagles Analyst Shares A Bold Claim About A WR Duo

The Philadelphia Eagles have built upon their playoff experience last season by building up their roster. On defense, they brought in playmakers like James Bradberry and Haason Reddick. They also brought in the likes of Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis via the 2022 NFL Draft. But they did not stop...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

DK Metcalf Had A Legitimate Beef With Pete Carroll

Who could forget the draft day video of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf?. After being passed on in the 2019 NFL Draft, Metcalf finally had his name called with the last pick of round two. The former Ole Miss standout repaid the trust Seattle gave him by offering his...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Justin Fields Is Going To Need Much More Help

Justin Fields is the latest quarterback that the Chicago Bears will try out. The team’s loyal fans hope that he will end their long-term struggles at the position which dates back to the late 1980s. They are banking on his versatility to find success in the NFL. Last season,...
CHICAGO, IL

