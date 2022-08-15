Cora E. Peterson, age 82, of Isanti died Aug. 13, 2022 at Mercy Hospital from a stroke. Cora Ellen Peterson was born Nov. 6, 1939 in Curlew, Iowa to Samuel and Margaret (Smith) Clark. She started school at Greeley Elementary School and then attended Immaculate Conception in NE Minneapolis. Their family moved to St. Francis and she attended Dist. 26 St. Francis Township School and graduated from St. Francis High School in 1957. On Jan. 4, 1958 she married Elroy Peterson at St. Francis United Methodist Church. They made their home on a farm in rural Isanti their entire lives. Cora and Elroy had their own bus and operated C & E Transportation, driving bus for St. Francis Schools for over 40 years. She was a member at St. Francis United Methodist Church. Cora enjoyed sewing, crocheting and gardening. Her dog, Millie was a special companion to her.

ISANTI, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO