Read full article on original website
Related
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Duane Patrick Flanagan
Duane Patrick Flanagan, 48 years old, died suddenly on July 8, 2022. He is survived by his 2 daughters, Chaz Flanagan and Madelin Flanagan and their mother Laela Erickson, Duane’s parents Donna (David) Johanson and Patrick (Terri) Flanagan and his brother, Marty (Sarah) Flanagan; half-brother Justin (Amber) Peterson and step siblings Tanya White and Adam Reynolds.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Cora E. Peterson
Cora E. Peterson, age 82, of Isanti died Aug. 13, 2022 at Mercy Hospital from a stroke. Cora Ellen Peterson was born Nov. 6, 1939 in Curlew, Iowa to Samuel and Margaret (Smith) Clark. She started school at Greeley Elementary School and then attended Immaculate Conception in NE Minneapolis. Their family moved to St. Francis and she attended Dist. 26 St. Francis Township School and graduated from St. Francis High School in 1957. On Jan. 4, 1958 she married Elroy Peterson at St. Francis United Methodist Church. They made their home on a farm in rural Isanti their entire lives. Cora and Elroy had their own bus and operated C & E Transportation, driving bus for St. Francis Schools for over 40 years. She was a member at St. Francis United Methodist Church. Cora enjoyed sewing, crocheting and gardening. Her dog, Millie was a special companion to her.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Mashiah Foundation Founders Visit Cambridge
Over a dozen years ago, a group of leaders from Cambridge Lutheran Church were encouraged to do something about the AIDS epidemic in Africa. Attending the Global Leadership Summit that year where the challenge was issued, the group of ten or so folks began looking for a way to make a difference.
redlakenationnews.com
'He had a thirst' for life: Hundreds gather to remember teen who died on Apple River
He family of Apple River slaying victim Isaac Michael Schuman began two days of memorial services on Monday with a visitation, where a family friend recalled the 17-year-old Stillwater high school student as "an absolute light." A private funeral service will be held Tuesday, followed by a public celebration of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis will get new name
Patrick Henry High School in north Minneapolis will soon go by a different name. The Minneapolis Public Schools board voted unanimously on Tuesday to start the process of changing the school's name, something that has been the subject of discussions since 2017. The name comes from an 18th-century Virginia politician...
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Mural ribbon cutting
The Chisago County HRA-EDA contracted with Alison Price to complete a mural on the office building located at 38871 7th Ave, North Branch MN 55056. Alison was recommended by the City of North Branch personnel being that they had worked with her on a prior project. Alison has been painting murals for over a decade and says that “murals serve as a landmark and a source of community pride.” The HRA-EDA mural exhibits the county’s natural resources, recreation, residential and business communities all in which relate to the HRA-EDA’s duties. Alison also did a great job of using the Chisago County HRA-EDA’s branding colors (colored boxes) to tie everything together.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Commit to Kids giving day August 31
As we wrap up the summer, thoughts turn again to school — and to students. At Family Pathways, we see daily the struggles of kids in our community whose families seek support from our food shelves and domestic violence programs. The hidden tragedy of our community is the “kid next door” who is scared or hungry, and whose experience remains invisible.
Breakfast spot in Ham Lake closes after decades in business
A Ham Lake breakfast spot is closing its doors after decades in business. The Red Ox Café, located along Hwy. 65, announced its final day serving customers was Wednesday. The building has served breakfast since the late 1950s, according to server Kris Riley, and also served lutefisk during its years of operation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Thrift store photo makes its way home
When it comes to history, one of the easiest ways to get a feeling of the past is by looking at a photograph. Photographs tell a story without words, they also allow the viewer to draw their own conclusions about not only how a photo makes them feel, but what they may learn from the content and subject matter.
minnesotamonthly.com
New Restaurant Review: Mara Is Marvelous
It would be almost impossible to live up to the expectations surrounding Minnesota’s new restaurant in the Twin Cities’ first five-star hotel from our most lauded celebrity chef. So how is it that Gavin Kaysen’s Mara, inside the Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis, not only meets those expectations but exceeds them?
Beloved Eagan Dairy Queen says goodbye
The Dairy Queen Grill & Chill at 3385 Denmark Ave. in Eagan, Minn. closed permanently this month. Photo by Jan Ramstad. For more than 20 years, a long line outside the local Dairy Queen has been well worth the wait for the Eagan community. But now, the North Eagan Dairy...
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Cambridge finalizes moratorium of downtown auto-oriented businesses
People participating in the obligatory guessing game of “what business is opening at...” can now permanently remove all auto-oriented businesses from their predictions when it comes to downtown Cambridge. During the Aug. 15 Cambridge city council meeting, the council approved on a 4-1 vote an ordinance amendment that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KARE 11's Randy Shaver reveals 2022 preseason All-Metro football team
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The 2022 prep football season will be here in a blink, with teams across Minnesota melding returning varsity players and new athletes in hopes of playing inside U.S. Bank Stadium this December. In what has become an anticipated rite of fall, KARE 11's Randy Shaver...
City floats misdemeanor for jumping off Stillwater Lift Bridge, hoping to end kids' so-called summer 'rite of passage'
STILLWATER, Minn. — If you live in or near Stillwater, you know jumping off the historic lift bridge into the St. Croix is a...thing. And like it or not, that's been the truth for decades. But now, the city says it's time to put that thing to bed. "Growing...
nypressnews.com
White teachers would be laid off first under Minnesota teachers contract
Minneapolis public school teachers of color will have additional job protections this upcoming school year under a new contract that would allow them to keep their jobs in favor of white instructors with more seniority. The labor agreement’s intent was to protect “underrepresented populations” and keep the district’s predominantly white...
After an MPD less-lethal round took her eye in 2020, journalist invests part of her settlement into community
MINNEAPOLIS – A permanent injury from the 2020 riots landed a journalist with a big payment from the city of Minneapolis, but she's not keeping the settlement for herself.Linda Tirado, a freelance journalist from Tennessee, uses a walker because she gets dizzy spells ever since an officer's less-lethal round hit her in the eye.She was in Minneapolis in 2020 to cover the civil unrest. This spring, she was awarded $600,000 from the city in a settlement."I did the math, realized that every resident of Minneapolis has given me $1.46, and I pledged 20 percent back to the community," Tirado said.Tirado...
knsiradio.com
Minnesota Nurses Authorize Strike Against Seven Health Systems
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against seven health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, union officials say. The vote Monday gave nurse negotiators the ability to call a strike, with a 10-day notice to employers. The union represents...
Comedian claims bed bug at Minneapolis hotel ruined his Twin Cities visit
A comedian in town for the MLS All-Star week in the Twin Cities says his stay was ruined by bed bugs in his downtown Minneapolis hotel. Alexis Guerreros, who voices three characters on Netflix's Bojack Horseman and has a web series on Complex, was in town hosting events and performing stand-up comedy. His brief stay at the Hilton Garden Inn was documented on Twitter.
fox9.com
Fire rips through standoff home in St. Michael, Minn.
ST. MICHAEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The home that was the scene of a two-day-long standoff in St. Michael, Minnesota in June was damaged Wednesday morning by a large fire, deputies report. According to the Wright County Sheriff's Office, fire departments responded around 9:30 a.m. for the fire at the...
mprnews.org
Many were denied Minnesota 'hero pay,' advocate says there were barriers
More than 214,000 applications for Minnesota’s “hero pay” were denied. That’s 18 percent of all who applied. While some were issues of duplicates, identity verification or income limits, Matt Riley says the process still had barriers for some communities. Riley, an organizer with CTUL Workers Center,...
Comments / 0