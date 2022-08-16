Read full article on original website
Stephen A. Smith Disagreed With Julius Erving Leaving LeBron James Off His Two Greatest All-Time Teams: "There's No Way On Earth You Can't Have The Second Greatest Player We've Ever Seen... Not Even On One Of The Top 2 Teams."
Perhaps one of the most underrated superstars in the history of the game is Julius Erving, better known as Dr. J. The high-flying dunker was the first to truly capture people's imaginations, and he inspired some of the greatest players ever. Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and even LeBron James have mentioned Erving among their list of influences growing up.
Warriors’ Draymond Green Picks Carmelo Anthony Over Kevin Durant As Better Scorer In Their Primes
Carmelo Anthony quickly won the hearts of the Los Angeles Lakers faithful after joining the team last summer. Anthony embraced his role as the leader of the second unit, providing L.A. with a shooting boost off the bench. The 38-year-old forward averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 69 games, making 44.1% of his field goal attempts and 37.5% of his triples.
NBA Fans React To Tim Duncan's Dressing Style: "Those Shoes Ain't 2 Bucks"
Tim Duncan is widely considered to be the greatest Power Forward to have ever played in the NBA. The Big Fundamental was simply unstoppable for the majority of his career, giving opponents fits on both ends of the court. If there is a reason Duncan isn't spoken about more despite all his achievements, it is that he was arguably the quietest superstar in sports history off the court.
Kevin Durant Reacts To LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Producing Redeem Team Documentary: "Needed It Yesterday"
The basketball world was blessed with the announcement of a Netflix documentary about the iconic 2008 US Olympic Men's Basketball Team, often known as the 'Redeem Team'. The same has been produced by 2 players on that iconic squad: LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. The Redeem Team was named so after the 2004 Olympic failure for Team USA, where they walked away with a Bronze medal.
Jamal Crawford Announces That LeBron James Will Play In The CrawsOver Pro-Am League: "I Thought It Was Gonna Be A Movie, Now It's History..."
As the greatest basketball player in the world, the price to watch LeBron James on the court is usually sky high. But this summer, his participation in Pro-Am leagues has given some fans a unique opportunity to catch him live. While we all know of his electrifying appearance at the...
NBA Executive Claims That There Is Talk Around The League About Carmelo Anthony Signing With Nets
While a cloud of uncertainty continues to hover over the Brooklyn Nets with the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving situations, the team has still been making some good moves this offseason as they build up their roster. They have signed T.J. Warren, traded for Royce O'Neale and it looks like some veteran presence might be headed over to Brooklyn as well.
Skip Bayless Blasts LeBron James For Taking Max Contract Extension By Comparing Him To Tom Brady And Tim Duncan: "They Took A Winners Discount To Make The Team Better"
LeBron James reiterated his long-term commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers by signing a 2-year extension that will see his contract expire at the end of the 2025 season. It's an expensive contract, as LeBron signed on for $96 million over the next two years, with the final year being a player option.
Kendrick Perkins Believes There Is No Way The Nets Can Trust Kevin Durant Now: "Didn't KD Just Call For Steve Nash And Sean Marks' Job?... How In The Hell Do You Expect To Make That Work When The Trust Is Not There?"
With the roster that the Brooklyn Nets had last season, the team should have at least made it to the NBA Finals last season. For the start of the season, they had a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. James Harden was later replaced by Ben Simmons due to the Beard's trade request.
When Joakim Noah Absolutely Roasted The City Of Cleveland: "I Never Heard Anybody Say, ' I'm Going To Cleveland On Vacation...'"
Ex-Bulls star Joakim Noah was once the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year. As a strong and powerful force in the middle, Noah made up for some of his flaws with expert-level hustle. He also had a tendency to trash talk the opposition, including the Cleveland Cavaliers. Back in 2010,...
Yankees GM Brian Cashman made a huge mistake at the trade deadline
The New York Yankees were completely obliterated by the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, courtesy of another dud by starting pitcher Frankie Montas. Montas has been incredibly disappointing since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics, giving up 14 earned runs in 14 innings with the Yankees. During that time...
NBA Analyst Says The Lakers Getting Myles Turner In A Russell Westbrook Trade Could Help Them With Anthony Davis' Injury Issues: "Without Anthony Davis, He Could Help The Ship Stay Afloat."
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves at a crossroads with Russell Westbrook. On the one hand, new Head Coach Darvin Ham has spoken about integrating the former MVP into the team and working with him. On the other, trade rumors continue to float around regarding Westbrook, and there is a strong possibility that he could be moved on in a trade for Kyrie Irving.
Jalen Rose Says The Lakers Will Be Championship Contenders If They Add Kyrie Irving: "If They Don't Add A Player Like That, LeBron Won't Win Another Championship With The Lakers."
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to hit a home run this offseason and change the fortunes of their franchise ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Lakers are supposed to be built for contention considering they have a still-in-his-prime LeBron James. However, the last few seasons have been marred with injury and poor roster construction for LA.
Report: Knicks concerned about giving away 'too many future assets' in potential deal for Jazz star Donovan Mitchell
It's been no secret that the New York Knicks are interested in acquiring Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. The two sides have reportedly had several discussions about a potential deal throughout the offseason. Talks briefly stalled but picked back up earlier this month. As the back and forth continues, Marc...
Kevin Durant Fires Back At Fan Who Tried To Roast Him For Referring To Himself As A God: "U Lettin Another Man's Vernacular Get You Riled Up."
At this point, there is not a day that passes in the NBA offseason without Kevin Durant calling out some fan or the other on Twitter. Durant's social media presence is an excellent one, he is constantly engaging with just about everyone at every given opportunity. While this has earned him hate, it has also led to criticism, with many not liking what he has to say.
Bronny Is Reportedly The Only Reason Why LeBron James Would Leave The Lakers: "He Is Known To Be The Patriarch Of A Family That Is Exceedingly Comfortable And Content In Southern California."
When LeBron James inked that massive 2-year extension, Lakers fans knew that they'd get to enjoy his services for at least a little while longer. Still, it has some wondering what might come next for him after those two years are up. While there are plenty of teams with a...
Knicks Insider Reveals Some Members Of The Organization Aren't Convinced RJ Barrett A Max Contract Player
RJ Barrett is one of the league's best young up-and-coming two-way wing players. He was the No. 1 offensive option on the New York Knicks for around half the season, and he is also a good perimeter defender that often takes on the challenge of guarding opposing star-level players. Last season, RJ Barrett averaged 20.0 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 3.0 APG, though it must be noted that he was fairly inefficient in doing so.
Knicks Insider Says Danny Ainge Asked For Seven First-Round Picks And Players As Trade Package For Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell is one of the best young shooting guards in the league, and he has been the No. 1 option on the Utah Jazz for the last few seasons. He had a stellar season last year with the team, averaging 25.9 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 5.3 APG while shooting 35.5% from the 3PT range.
Brian Windhorst Reveals LeBron James Once Went On A Rant When He Was Told That He Had Never Been The Outright Highest-Paid Player On His Team
LeBron James recently agreed to a 2-year, $97.1 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers and he made history in the process. That extension meant that his guaranteed career earnings in the NBA would amount to $532 million once this deal ends in 2025, which makes him the highest earner in league history.
Shaquille O'Neal Crowns Stephen Curry With The Title Of Best Player In The World: "Nobody Plays Better Than Steph Curry"
The conversation for the best player in the world is often one of the most heated in the world of basketball. For many years, people could just name LeBron James and not necessarily be incorrect as LBJ always had an argument to be the absolute best in the NBA. With LeBron aging and his team struggling, it seems the top spot has been open for the last 2 seasons.
Scotty Pippen Jr. Describes How Seeing LeBron James In Gym Motivates Him
LeBron James seems to have become a mentor for Los Angeles Lakers rookie Scotty Pippen Jr., who has signed a two-way contract with L.A. Even though Pippen and James have yet to play together, the Vanderbilt alum could already feel the four-time NBA champion’s support in the Las Vegas Summer League. In a loss to the Phoenix Suns, James rushed to help Pippen up after he fell near his sit following an and-1 finish.
