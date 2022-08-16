Read full article on original website
William Carey holds annual HubServe event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Organizations around the Hub City got a helping hand Saturday from William Carey University students. “We’re the Hub City and we want to serve our community well,” said Landon Adams, Carey Baptist Student Union director. “So, we’re going to serve the Hub today with our HubServe that we do annually with CareyWOW.
Petal 2022 football schedule
9/9 – vs. Columbia – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – vs. Laurel – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – at Pearl* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs. Oak Grove* – 7:30 p.m. 10/7 – at Brandon* – 7 p.m. 10/14 – vs. Northwest Rankin* – 7 p.m.
College students give Hattiesburg economy a boost
Spectrum Center hosts Community Clean-Up Day
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Spectrum Center, a Hattiesburg-based non-profit providing resources for the LGBTQ+ community, had a community clean-up event Saturday. The goal: make the center look appealing for anybody who wants to host an event or simply comes to the center to tap any of its available resources.
Hattiesburg public schools implement clear-bag policy for athletic events
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - High school football starts next week in the Hub City and Hattiesburg public schools are taking steps to make athletic events safer ahead of kickoff. “It’s a policy that we’re implementing to further our means of safety for our fans,” said Greg Carter, Hattiesburg Public Schools...
USM students continue tradition of painting the Eagle Walk
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As a part of Golden Eagle Welcome Week, the incoming Southern Miss students gathered to paint the Eagle Walk yet again. At the start of every year, the students paint the road and their hands, leaving handprints all over M.M. Roberts Stadium. This tradition has been going strong for more than 20 years.
Thrift store sales are increasing across the Pine Belt
Luckyday Foundation adds another $9.6 million to USM scholarship fund
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s most generous benefactors has been at it again. The Luckyday Foundation of Ridgeland recently committed $9.6 million to USM’s Luckyday Citizenship Scholars Program. To date, the Luckyday Foundation has impacted more 2,200 students, making it USM’s most generous...
Columbia 2022 football schedule
8/26 – vs. Mendenhall – 7:30 p.m. 9/2 – vs. East Marion – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – at Petal – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – at West Marion – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – vs. Jefferson Davis County – 7:30 p.m. 9/30...
Laurel’s Cherished Hearts holds fundraiser for child advocacy center
South Jones 2022 football schedule
8/26 – vs. Sumrall – 7:30 p.m. 9/2 – at Forest Hill – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – at FCAHS – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – vs. Northeast Jones – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – vs. Wayne County* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 –...
Hattiesburg Zoo gets groovy at 3rd annual Zoostock
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo danced its way into 70s nostalgia at the 3rd annual Zoostock on Friday evening. Doors opened at 6:30 despite the rainy weather. Throughout the zoo, there were 70s-inspired drinks and food options. Guests could also enjoy various games and a foam pit dance floor.
VISITHattiesburg accepting tourism grant applications through Aug. 31
Northeast Jones 2022 football schedule
9/2 – vs. West Jones – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – vs. Perry Central – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – at South Jones – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – vs. East Marion – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs. Quitman* – 7:30 p.m. 10/7...
Columbia police offer parking reminders for football Fridays
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department is asking the public to recall and respect parking restrictions as the 2022 high school football season kicks off Friday at Walter Payton Field at Garner Stadium. According to the department’s Facebook page, Branton Avenue beside Garner Stadium is closed. Only residents...
The City of Laurel discusses a golf cart ordinance
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Council removed a golf cart ordinance from the general meeting agenda this week. Mayor Johnny Magee said the council removed the ordinance for it to be revised, not to be taken away indefinitely. “The state has some certain criteria that they set up,...
Players of the Pine Belt: Purvis WR Mason Beverly
Columbia High & Marion County partner for young voter program
Richton 2022 football schedule
9/9 – vs. St. Andrew’s – 7:30 p.m. 9/17 – at Puckett – 7:30 p.m. 9/24 – vs. Bay Springs* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – at Lumberton* – 7:30 p.m. 10/7 – vs. Enterprise* – 7 p.m. 10/14 –...
Laurel Magnet ranks 1st in mathematics for 2021-22 MAAP tests
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Magnet School of the Arts continues to be a top-scoring Mississippi school. The Mississippi Department of Education recently released the results of the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP), and Laurel Magnet ranked in the top percentages over multiple subjects. In statewide rankings, the...
