Read full article on original website
Related
scvnews.com
Friday COVID Roundup: Numbers Continue to Improve in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 13 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,274 new cases countywide and 125 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,003, county case totals to 3,375,907 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 88,584, with 493 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
scvnews.com
Aug. 23: Transfer of Tesoro Adobe Historic Park to City on Council Agenda
The Santa Clarita City Council returns from its summer hiatus and will meet in an open session Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in City Council Chambers on the 1st floor of City Hall, which is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, 91355. Items...
scvnews.com
Ken Striplin| Plan Your Next Event with the City of Santa Clarita
If you are planning a special event, including a birthday, retirement party, wedding or a corporate gathering, the city of Santa Clarita has the perfect venue. From shaded picnic areas at city parks to new indoor-outdoor locations that honor the city’s rich history, you can ensure that you have the backdrop you want so you can focus on other aspects of the event.
Comments / 1