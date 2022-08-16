ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
scvnews.com

Friday COVID Roundup: Numbers Continue to Improve in County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 13 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,274 new cases countywide and 125 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,003, county case totals to 3,375,907 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 88,584, with 493 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Ken Striplin| Plan Your Next Event with the City of Santa Clarita

If you are planning a special event, including a birthday, retirement party, wedding or a corporate gathering, the city of Santa Clarita has the perfect venue. From shaded picnic areas at city parks to new indoor-outdoor locations that honor the city’s rich history, you can ensure that you have the backdrop you want so you can focus on other aspects of the event.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy