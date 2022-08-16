Congrats! Plantoem celebrates one year in Kaimuki

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Plantoem just celebrated their one-year anniversary at their little plant shop in Kaimuki.

Plantoem is a plant nursery selling everything from cacti, succulents, indoor plans, pots and more.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Throughout the weeks they hold fun classes like yoga, Pilates, paint and sip nights, facials and meditation.

Zoe Zhang is the owner and founder of Plantoem and believes everyone can be a plant mom or plant dad. She has plants for every skill level.

Adding a live plant to your living space can really brighten up the place. Taking care of plants can also be an easy way to destress throughout the week.

Plantoem held their one-year anniversary celebration Saturday Aug. 13, and will hold their next event this Thursday, Aug. 18. The event will be a live jazz and poetry night and is free for the entire family.

Plantoem is open everyday from 10 a.m. till 7 p.m. and is located at 3457 Waialae Ave on the second floor.

For more information on Plantoem’s upcoming events go to their website or follow them on Instagram.