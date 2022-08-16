Read full article on original website
The Hilight Zone Week 1
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Hilight Zone returns with a close contest between Stratford and Mosinee for our game of the week, along with a dominating season-opening win for Wausau West. Stratford and Mosinee played the first game of the week last year for the Hilight Zone and it was...
400 participants took over 11th Wausau Marathon
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon Park was packed this morning for the 11th Wausau Marathon, with runners from all around gathering to take on the 26.2 mile course ahead of them. 145 people took part of the half-marathon race while the remaining 255 took part of the full-marathon race. The...
12th annual Wausau Marathon to be held Saturday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- Runners from all over the county are expected to be in Wausau on Saturday for the 12th annual Wausau Marathon. The race is one of the final qualifying races for the Boston Marathon. The Marathon and Half Marathon will have runners from the states of Florida, Texas, Tennessee, New York, California, and many others.
Blues fest brings music to Wausau for 31st year
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Big Bull Falls Blues Fest is back for it’s 31st year at Fern Island in Wausau. Three acts kicked off the festival with five more scheduled Saturday from 1:00 p.m. into the evening. Ken Markrof was at the fest Friday. He’s been coming to...
Blues Fest returns to Wausau on Friday and Saturday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A two-day blues festival in Wausau will begin Friday evening. The Big Bull Falls Blues Fest will take place on Aug. 19-20. It features local, regional, and national Blues artists. “Big Bull Falls Blues Fest is a traditional event for our community and Blues fans around...
Phillips-Medisize closing Medford plant by end of 2023
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - A manufacturing plant in Medford, with 170 employees, will close down by the end of 2023. In a release, Phillips-Medisize announced after “careful consideration and analysis of its global footprint” it will end operations at the Medford plant. Production at the Medford plant will shift north to the facility in Phillips. The Phillips location has the size and capabilities to support its customers in the future.
Search continues for missing Tomahawk man last seen Nov. 2021
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are still searching for a 61-year-old Tomahawk man who was last seen in November of 2021. The Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office said David Strahota was last seen in Tomahawk. He was reported missing 4 months later in March. “A friend of his reported him...
Restaurant to use a portion of profits to buy school supplies for those in need
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A restaurant with locations in Merrill and Marshfield will donate a portion of profits to helping kids for the upcoming back-to-school year. Owners of Casa Amigos will donate 15% of sales Friday and Saturday to buy school supplies for area kids. Restaurant owner Yareldi Gutierrez said...
First Alert Weather: More chances of showers into the start of the weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Limited breaks for sunshine on Saturday, otherwise considerable cloudiness with scattered showers and a storm possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Sunday may start off with clouds during the morning, but sunshine is forecast to develop as the day goes along. A warmer afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.
Stevens Point leaders take initiative to motivate kids to live a healthy lifestyle with scavenger hunt at farmers market Saturday
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - With recent data showing obesity rates increasing over time, Stevens Point leaders are making it their priority to take action on motivating children to live healthier lifestyles. NewsChannel 7 first introduced viewers to the book ‘Kids, C’mon Let’s Get Healthy! A complete kids’ guide to...
Benefit dinner planned Sunday to raise awareness, funds for farm safety
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets are still available for a dinner to raise money and awareness for farm safety. Feltz’s Dairy Store is hosting farm to fork dinner on Sunday with proceeds benefitting the Mike Biadasz Farm Safety and Education Memorial Fund. Mike Biadasz died on Aug. 15,...
Fentanyl test strips available as deadly overdoses surge
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is raising the alarm about the deadly opioid fentanyl. The DHS has issued a public health advisory to inform people about the increase in overdoses related to fentanyl. “There are two primary factors that make fentanyl especially dangerous. First, it...
Two historic buildings get new life in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Chamber of Commerce of the greater Wausau area hosted a tour on Thursday to show their progress on re-vitalizing two historic buildings that will have a prominent place in the city’s business community. The Chamber of Commerce bought the first train depot in town...
