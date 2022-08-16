ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Moon Man’ Holds for Third Week at the Top of China Box Office

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zD3fE_0hIRfB8700

Space comedy Moon Man held on to the top spot at the mainland China box office for a third weekend. It has now accumulated $363 million.

Released on July 29, “Moon Man” earned RMB217 million ($32.4 million) between Friday and Sunday earning some 45% of the nationwide weekend total, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway.

The film’s invulnerability underlines once again how the Chinese exhibition and distribution sector has become focused on major hits and top-heavy.

There could scarcely be more powerful demonstration of that than the photographs carried over the weekend by Mainland Chinese of Hong Kong star Louis Koo apparently in tears over the disappointing box office stars for “Warriors of Future,” the sci-fi fantasy that he starred in, financed and produced.
“Warriors” opened in second place on the weekend of Aug. 5, 2022, and over the latest session fell to third place. It earned $12.0 million (compared with an opening shot of $20.8 million. It now stands on a cumulative total of $52.7 million.

The film also played out on Monday as the opening film of the Hong Kong International Film Festival. It will head into local release in Hong Kong from Aug. 25, 2022.

Splitting the two holdovers was new release “The Fallen Bridge” from Laurel Films, which earned $18.2 million in second place. The film is a cold case crime story from Li Yu.

Two other new releases also joined the box office top five, albeit far behind the top three. “Goodbye Monster” earned $2.9 million while “Bounty Hunter” earned $1.8 million.

Artisan Gateway shows that the weekend overall had total revenues of $72.2 million. For the year to date the cumulative stands at $3.42 billion. That is an improving trend with a total some 28% behind 2021 level.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Box Office: ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ Crushes Idris Elba’s ‘Beast’ With $21 Million Debut

“Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” topped the box office in its debut, beating expectations by collecting an impressive $21 million in North American ticket sales. The anime film, playing on 3,007 screens, is being distributed domestically by Crunchyroll, which specializes in anime film and television. “Super Hero” is a necessary bright spot in an otherwise dreary August at the box office. The newest “Dragon Ball Super” installment earned twice as much as the weekend’s other new nationwide release, Universal’s survival thriller “Beast,” starring Idris Elba. Dinged by mixed reviews, “Beast” opened to a modest $11.5 million from 3,743 North American cinemas. “We’re...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Takes Down ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ as Sixth-Highest Grossing Movie in Domestic Box Office History

The milestones keep rolling in. After 13 weeks on the big screen, “Top Gun: Maverick” has collected $683 million in North America, enough to overtake Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” ($678 million) as the sixth-highest grossing movie in domestic box office history. It’s an especially impressive benchmark because 2018’s every-hero-but-the-kitchen-sink adventure “Avengers: Infinity War” had a little help in building up anticipation. It served as part one (2019’s “Endgame” was part two) of Marvel’s epic culmination of more than 20 movies — most of which were box office juggernauts in their own right — over 10 years. Talk about hype. Sure, “Maverick” had...
MOVIES
Variety

Leon Vitali, ‘Barry Lyndon’ Actor and Personal Assistant to Stanley Kubrick, Dies at 74

Leon Vitali, an English actor who most notably played Lord Bullingdon in “Barry Lyndon” before becoming director Stanley Kubrick’s personal assistant, died Saturday. He was 74 years old. Vitali’s death was confirmed by the official social media presence for Kubrick. No further details regarding Vitali’s death are available at this time. “It is with the greatest of sadness that we have to tell you that the mainstay of a vast number of Kubrick’s films, Leon Vitali, passed away peacefully last night,” the account wrote in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his family.” It is with the greatest of sadness that we have...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Alec Baldwin Feared Trump Supporters Would Kill Him After ‘Rust’ Shooting: I Was ‘1000% Nervous’

Alec Baldwin revealed during a recent CNN interview (via TMZ) that he feared Trump supporters would kill him following the “Rust” shooting last October. Baldwin, the star and producer of the indie Western film, was holding the firearm when it fired during a take and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Trump reacted to the tragedy by claiming Baldwin “probably shot her on purpose,” which Baldwin feared would ignite the former president’s fan base against him in the same way Trump rallied his supporters during the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. “The former president of the United States said [I] probably shot her...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Koo
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Variety

Idris Elba’s Daughter Failed to Land ‘Beast’ Role Because Their ‘Chemistry Wasn’t Right’: We Didn’t Talk for ‘Three Weeks’

Idris Elba stars in “Beast” as a father trying to protect his two daughters from a ferocious lion on a South African nature preserve. It turns out Elba’s 20-year-old daughter auditioned to play one of his character’s daughters in the film, but she failed to land the role because her chemistry with her father “wasn’t right.” According to Elba, she stopped speaking to him for three weeks after she lost out on the role. “She wants to be an actress and she auditioned,” Elba said on “The Breakfast Club” (via Insider). “And you know, it came down to chemistry in the...
MOVIES
Variety

Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim Signs With Buchwald (EXCLUSIVE)

Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim has signed with Buchwald for entertainment agency representation as she hopes to roll her sports success into a promising acting career. Kim cemented herself as a force at the 2022 Beijing Olympics when she became the first woman in history to win back-to-back Olympic Gold Medals in halfpipe snowboarding. The snowboarding champion returned to the sport in January 2021 after focusing on her education at Princeton University for the 2019-20 season. Her comeback spawned a win in all four women’s superpipe events in the 2020-21 season including her sixth X Games gold medal and her second...
NFL
Variety

Bron Studios Boards Bear Grylls’ Coming of Age Animated Movie ‘Endangered’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Explorer and TV personality Bear Grylls is telling his coming-of-age story in an animated movie produced with Bron Studios. “Endangered” will chart the story of how the former British soldier set out on a path to become an adventurer. It will follow an ordinary teenage boy who finds himself “plunged into a world of action, exploration and danger” as the newest recruit of a covert, kids-only emergency rescue organization: the Secret Ops Squad. In the film, an animated 14-year-old Grylls finding his feet among a five-strong team of intrepid teens. With the young adventurer exchanging his school classroom for the rainforests of Borneo...
MOVIES
Variety

Ryan Gosling in Talks to Join Margot Robbie in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Reboot

Ryan Gosling is in talks to join Margot Robbie in Warner Bros.’ new “Ocean’s Eleven” reboot, Variety can confirm. After co-starring as Ken and Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming “Barbie” movie, Gosling and Robbie have made plans to team up again for the franchise reboot, directed by Jay Roach and written by Carrie Solomon. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the prequel story is expected to take place in 1960s Europe, far away from Las Vegas, where the Rat Pack-starring original 1960 film and the George Clooney-fronted trilogy of the early 2000s were based. “Ocean’s 8,” which boasted an...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Movies#Mainland China#Artisan Gateway#Mainland Chinese#Laurel Films
Variety

Virginia Patton Moss, Last Surviving Adult Cast Member of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ Dies at 97

Virginia Patton Moss, a former actress who was the final surviving adult cast member of Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life,” died on Aug. 18 in Albany, Ga. She was 97 years old. Moss’ death was confirmed through Legacy. Karolyn Grimes, who worked with Moss on “It’s a Wonderful Life” as a child actor, posted a tribute to her costar on her personal Facebook page. “We have another angel! Virginia Patton Moss. She was 97 years old,” Grimes wrote. “She is now with her beloved Cruse. She will be missed!” Moss is credited as her birth name, Virginia Patton, on the 1946 feature....
ALBANY, GA
Variety

‘Glorious’ Review: A Very Mixed-Up Man Finds Salvation in a Haunted Glory Hole

In “Glorious,” J.K. Simmons plays the voice of an ominous Lovecraftian god lurking behind the glory hole of a random roadside restroom. That’s practically all the pitch Shudder audiences need to sample this not-nearly-as-sick-as-it-sounds oddity from genre-movie superbrain Rebekah McKendry, whose expertise in all things horror outstrips her knowledge of the basics of men’s bathrooms — including what they look like and how dudes behave when they become aware that there is someone/thing heavy-breathing in the neighboring stall. Then again, getting creative with such logistics hasn’t impacted “Porky’s” place in film culture, so why should it be a deal breaker...
MOVIES
Variety

Salma Hayek Pinault, Annie Murphy in Talks to Star in ‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 (EXCLUSIVE)

Salma Hayek Pinault and Annie Murphy are in talks to star in the new season of “Black Mirror,” Variety can reveal. The dystopian Netflix series is slowly assembling a star-studded roster of talent for its long-awaited Season 6, with Hayek Pinault and Murphy the latest actors set to join the cast. Variety previously revealed that the new season has signed Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton and Anjana Vasan. Elsewhere, Deadline reported that Rory Culkin, who was most recently seen in FX’s “Under the Banner of Heaven,” is also joining the show. Hayek...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

How Disney Is Bringing Broadway Caliber Shows to Its Cruise Ships

Technology built into the theater aboard Disney cruise ship the Wish has given creative teams the ability to produce three Broadway-caliber shows on the ocean. Rui Rita, lighting designer for the productions “Disney Seas the Adventure,” “Disney the Little Mermaid” and “Disney’s Aladdin — A Musical Spectacular,” says the theater’s advanced LED system helped the crew maximize design potential. “This affords us the highest degree of variety [of] looks possible, allowing deep, lush colors as well as light tints,” notes Rita. “It also allows us to dial in the exact color of light that complements each fabric choice, paint color and...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
China
Variety

‘Beast’ Director Baltasar Kormákur Reveals How Idris Elba Became His ‘Brother From Another Mother’

A family goes on African trip. Things go wrong. Family must survive versus a killer lion. The plot behind Universal’s newest summer film “Beast” is exceedingly simple, yet its simplicity is what attracted Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur to the project. For him, the story of a lion-gone-rogue allowed him to flex his genre filmmaking muscles. “I didn’t think about it then, but when I read the script, I thought, it’s a simple story. But it allows for a lot of filmmaking,” says Kormákur, who previously went undersea for “The Deep” and to Nepal for “Everest.” “I can play with this, I...
MOVIES
Variety

Ryan Kadro, News Veteran, Joins CNN to Develop New Morning Show

CNN has enlisted a new executive to help it generate programming ideas. Ryan Kadro, a veteran of “CBS This Morning” and several digital ventures, is set to join CNN as a senior vice president of content strategy, overseeing the development of new programming such as a revamped morning show and other new concepts,  according to a spokesperson for the network and two other people familiar with the matter. Kadro is a former lieutenant to Chris Licht, the CEO of CNN, and succeeded him as executive producer after he left the CBS morning program to work with Stephen Colbert on CBS’ “Late Show.” His...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Rust’ Armorer Faults Investigators for Not Testing Rounds for DNA

An attorney for “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed faulted Sheriff’s investigators on Thursday for not doing a DNA test on the rounds found on set. Jason Bowles, Gutierrez Reed’s lawyer, urged the lead investigator in an email on Thursday to reconsider, saying that the lack of testing could become “a very significant issue at trial, if we get there.” Gutierrez Reed loaded the Colt .45 revolver that Alec Baldwin was holding when he shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Oct. 21 while preparing for a scene. Baldwin had been told that the gun was “cold,” and investigators have sought to determine why it...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
Variety

Disney+ Appoints Director of Content for Canada

Disney continues to grow its presence in Canada with the appointment of Stephanie Azam as director of content for streaming service Disney+. Although no Canadian originals have been announced for the streaming service to date, the hire suggests that could soon change. Azam joins Disney following a year-long gig with the independent Canadian distribution company MK2/MILE END, where she served as VP of development and acquisitions. The Quebec-based company created the role to expand in English Canada last September in hopes of deepening domestic and international partnerships. This April, Montreal-based Sphère Média acquired the company but kept the Toronto and Montreal teams in...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘Safe Place’ Review: One Brother Fights For the Other’s Life in a Shattering Croatian Debut

About halfway through “Safe Place,” a film already not given to taking it easy on viewers’ emotions, the meek, honest delivery of a single word — “Sorry” — shatters the heart irreparably into a million small shards. It comes from Damir (Goran Marković), a quiet, bearish but child-eyed man who has just attempted to take his own life. His stunned, protective brother Bruno (Juraj Lerotić) won’t hear of any such apologies, but still that plaintive “sorry” hangs between them, perhaps standing in for several unexplained factors from the past, perhaps covering further devastations to come. Every small word and gesture...
MOVIES
Variety

Sigourney Weaver, Elizabeth Banks’ ‘Call Jane’ Acquired by Vertigo Releasing for U.K. (EXCLUSIVE)

Vertigo Releasing has acquired Phyllis Nagy’s “Call Jane,” starring Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver, for U.K. and Ireland distribution. The film explores the true story of the Janes, an underground collective of women, who in Chicago during the 1960s, came together to secretly provide nearly 12,000 women and girls with safe and secure abortions. It follows Joy (Banks), a suburban wife, and mother to a smart teenage daughter, whose happy life is derailed when her much wanted pregnancy becomes life threatening. The cast also includes Chris Messina and Kate Mara. The film had a stellar festival run, including play dates at Sundance and...
MOVIES
Variety

Regal Cinemas Owner Cineworld Filing for Bankruptcy: Report

Debt-laden exhibition giant Cineworld is filing for bankruptcy after admitting to low admissions, according to reports. The company, which owns Regal Cinemas in the U.S., has hired lawyers from Kirkland & Ellis LLP and consultants from AlixPartners to advise on the bankruptcy process, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter. “Cineworld is expected to file a chapter 11 petition in the U.S. and is considering filing an insolvency proceeding in the U.K.,” the Wall Street Journal said. Cineworld declined to comment when approached by Variety. On Wednesday, Cineworld revealed lower than expected cinema admissions, which could...
BUSINESS
Variety

Dwyane Wade, LeBron James to Executive Produce Netflix Documentary About 2008 Olympics U.S. Basketball Team

NBA legends LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have teamed up once more — this time as executive producers and subjects of the new documentary “The Redeem Team,” which celebrates the victorious 2008 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball team. Directed by Jon Weinbach (“The Last Dance”), the documentary marks the first collaboration between the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Netflix, as the project uses “unprecedented Olympic footage and behind-the-scenes material” to chronicle Team USA’s quest for Olympic gold at the 2008 games in Beijing. According to the documentary’s official logline, “The Redeem Team” tells the story of the 2008 squad’s journey as they followed...
BASKETBALL
Variety

Variety

77K+
Followers
58K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy