Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco shows why it’s so specialClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
Love Chinese Food? These San Francisco Films Are Mouth-WateringAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
The 1970s Cop Show That Shows San Francisco in its Liberal HeydayAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
‘One of the most dangerous and irresponsible actions by a car company in decades’: Activist Ralph Nader urges regulators to recall Tesla’s self-driving technology
Ralph Nader changed vehicle safety standards in America forever. Now he’s going after Elon Musk and his automated cars.
TechCrunch
Battery investment moves onshore to kick-start US EV production
Car companies and suppliers such as LG Energy, SK Innovation, Panasonic and Samsung are investing more than $38 billion through 2026 to boost battery production in the U.S., according to AlixPartners. In July, Kansas and North Carolina each announced the largest economic development projects in their histories, and Ford finalized a deal to bring its battery production to Tennessee and Kentucky.
nextbigfuture.com
How might technology effect the automotive industry in the future
The way technology has currently shaped the automotive industry is huge. Technological advancements have changed the way cars are built, the features within vehicles have changed and the competitiveness of the market has increased. Where there used to be a number of manufacturers who supply cars, vans and trucks, that list has increased a lot over the years. Tesla is a fine example, they launched in 2003 and are very popular now. For workmen, many people would say you should look at an Iveco EuroTrakker for your construction site. Years back, the recommendations would have been different.
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NPR
The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery — then gave the technology to China
It's a favorite promise of politicians - keep manufacturing jobs and technology in America. And yet the U.S. keeps losing both to other countries. NPR's Laura Sullivan and Courtney Flatt from Public Radio's Northwest News Network investigate one story about a cutting-edge battery and how the U.S. may have lost the next big thing to China, again.
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
biztoc.com
The Motor City is moving south as EVs change the automotive industry
Automakers are investing in towns across the American South. The new plants bring tax and workforce advantages as the industry moves toward EVs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ralph Nader Says Tesla's Full Self-Driving Is Irresponsible
Ralph Nader calls for Tesla's fully self-driving system to be recalled. The US authorities should prevent people from being killed or injured. Consumer advocate and politician Ralph Nader consider Tesla's use of so-called Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology to be "one of the most dangerous and irresponsible measures taken by an automobile manufacturer in decades". In his short online statement, he did not write exactly what problems he saw.
Most US Drivers Aren’t Buying EVs for the Environment: Polestar
Believe it or not, most of those surveyed want an EV mainly because of those big screens. According to a survey commissioned by EV maker Polestar, most U.S. drivers—55 percent, to be exact—would buy EVs mainly for reasons that have nothing to do with the environment. Instead, the...
A New Company Is Buying Up All the Cool New EVs Before You Can
...And it's being marketed as a way to free us from the tough decision to buy an EV. Meanwhile, people who want to buy an EV can't. The post A New Company Is Buying Up All the Cool New EVs Before You Can appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
EV Owners Say They’re Mostly Happy With Public Charging, When It Works
Getty ImagesEV charging stations are getting easier to find, but inoperable chargers are proving to be a problem.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How EVs Could Be a Game Changer for This Steel Supplier
GrafTech's stock has been decimated this year based on macroeconomic concerns, creating an opportunity to buy the dip.
Business Insider
Some electric car drivers are struggling to find working charging stations — and it highlights a key Tesla advantage
Range anxiety and the hassle of charging pose major roadblocks to EV adoption.The J.D. Power survey also shows electric car owners prefer Tesla charging stations. , but lackluster charging options could turn some drivers away. A new survey from J. D. Power found that one in five electric car owners...
Comments / 0