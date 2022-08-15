ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechCrunch

Battery investment moves onshore to kick-start US EV production

Car companies and suppliers such as LG Energy, SK Innovation, Panasonic and Samsung are investing more than $38 billion through 2026 to boost battery production in the U.S., according to AlixPartners. In July, Kansas and North Carolina each announced the largest economic development projects in their histories, and Ford finalized a deal to bring its battery production to Tennessee and Kentucky.
nextbigfuture.com

How might technology effect the automotive industry in the future

The way technology has currently shaped the automotive industry is huge. Technological advancements have changed the way cars are built, the features within vehicles have changed and the competitiveness of the market has increased. Where there used to be a number of manufacturers who supply cars, vans and trucks, that list has increased a lot over the years. Tesla is a fine example, they launched in 2003 and are very popular now. For workmen, many people would say you should look at an Iveco EuroTrakker for your construction site. Years back, the recommendations would have been different.
Robb Report

Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi

Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW.   The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
Abdul Ghani

Ralph Nader Says Tesla's Full Self-Driving Is Irresponsible

Ralph Nader calls for Tesla's fully self-driving system to be recalled. The US authorities should prevent people from being killed or injured. Consumer advocate and politician Ralph Nader consider Tesla's use of so-called Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology to be "one of the most dangerous and irresponsible measures taken by an automobile manufacturer in decades". In his short online statement, he did not write exactly what problems he saw.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Google

