Kansas City, MO

Former Chiefs, KC sports community send prayers, support to Len Dawson

By Sean McDowell
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the Kansas City Chiefs’ all-time greats remains in hospice care.

As FOX4 first reported on Friday, Len Dawson entered hospice care , where he remained on Monday, surrounded by loved ones. The 87-year-old is an NFL Hall of Famer, who rose to sports immortality after leading the Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl V in 1970.

Kendall Gammon, a retired Chiefs longsnapper and fellow Chiefs broadcaster, called Dawson a classic gentleman, and that he’s loved especially for the way he related to other people. Gammon and Dawson shared broadcast duties with the Chiefs Radio Network for a decade.

“You can’t help but be in awe when you’re around him and working with him, yet he’s so professional. He’s so good at everything he does that he never once — I’d venture a guess he’s never big-timed anybody in any sense. That’s just not who he is,” Gammon said Monday.

Dawson is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a broadcaster and as a player. His contributions to television as host of “Inside the NFL” on HBO brought the game into people’s living rooms across the world.

Like Gammon, current Chiefs broadcaster and retired wide receiver Danan Hughes, said he’s praying for Dawson and his family during this tough time.

“All we can do is all we can do. That’s why we’re lifting up prayer for him and his family,” Hughes said. “We just want to be a strengthening force for their family at this point and lifting them all up in prayer.”

Dawson stepped away from the Chiefs broadcast booth in 2017, completing 22 years at the mic.

His family hasn’t shared an update on Dawson’s condition this week. Gammon said he believes the family shared his condition with the public because they know how much he means to everyone in Kansas City.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

