WISH-TV

WISH-TV I-Team 8 Reporter Jasmine Minor promoted to weekend anchor

INDIANAPOLIS – August 19, 2022 – Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced that award-winning I-Team 8 Investigative Reporter Jasmine Minor will add anchoring WISH-TV’s weekend 6pm, 10pm and 11pm newscasts to her responsibilities. This position was previously held by Nina Criscuolo. “Jasmine has distinguished...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

INside Story: Indiana’s music scene, Part 4: the inspirations

(WISH) — Two people are using their talents to show people that on your way to that right sound, persistence and consistency might be the most important ingredients. While one artist uses her powerful voice to lift people up, the other is using his lyrics to lift up his city for the world to see.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Back-to school healthy snack ideas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eric Halvorson, manager of corporate affairs with Kroger joined News 8 Sunday to discuss back-to-school snack ideas. Halvorson shares some fun, healthy ideas that are quick and easy to make. Enjoy the wide variety of recipes for all occasions. Explore more Kroger recipes here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Summit lets youths shares concerns with IMPD officers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday was listening to concerns from the Indianapolis youth. The department hosted its Engaged 2002 youth summit at the offices of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana, 1433 N. Meridian St. The goal was to bridge the gap between officers and kids. Children got a chance to see into a world they aren’t familiar with and ask the big questions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Hagerstown celebrates team’s 1st win in Little League World Series

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — An Indiana town of 1,600 cheered its Hagerstown team to victory in its first game Thursday in the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania. The community has created T-shirts with the colors of the team. A watch party for all Nettle Creek Schools students drew a crowd at Hagerstown Junior-Senior High School as the game started Thursday afternoon.
HAGERSTOWN, IN
WISH-TV

‘Cop on a Rooftop’ event raises money for Special Olympics Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police officers from around Indiana climbed atop their local Dunkin’ locations on Friday to raise money for a good cause. The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Indiana hosted its fourth annual ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ fundraiser from 5 a.m. until noon at participating Dunkin’ locations in 26 cities across the state.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Shenandoah High School shows its support for Elwood

MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The high school football season kicks off with a cause in one Indiana community. When fans, players, coaches, and cheerleaders from Middletown’s Shenandoah High School visit Elwood Junior-Senior High School for a Friday night matchup, they will also be showing their support for the Elwood community as it mourns the loss of police officer Noah Shahnavaz.
ELWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: State of the monarch butterfly

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” showed News 8 the inside scoop on how to take care of the monarch butterfly.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Boys & Girls Club celebrates Wheeler-Dowe location’s 50th year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis on Saturday celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Wheeler-Dowe location. The club on East 30th Street just west of North Keystone Avenue was named after its former director, Dr. Ralph M. Dowe. He served in the role for 28 years. Club members, alumni and operators on Saturday unveiled a street sign with his name to honor his years of leadership and commitment to the youth.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

3 Indiana State University students killed in a single-vehicle accident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three students died early Sunday morning from a single-vehicle accident. All are believed to be students at Indiana University, according to Indiana State University. Police say five people were in the vehicle. They are all believed to be ISU students, including several football players, according to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indy Fresh Market could bring $11M boost to neighborhood’s economy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The neighborhood around 38th Street and Sheridan Avenue expects to see a multimillion-dollar economic boost thanks to a grocery store under construction. It’s part of a broader plan to revitalize the area on the border of the city’s east and northeast sides. The owners...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 dies on city’s eastside

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s eastside early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Around 5 a.m. this morning in the 1200 block of Redbrook Court is where the shooting occurred, near 10th Street and Mittehoeffer, police say.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Family, friends remember bicyclist who died in hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A community is mourning the lost of one of their own in a special way. Emily Johnson died Aug. 13 when a car struck her on her bicycle at East 33th Street and North Keystone Avenue, where people on Sunday took time to remember her. Family and friends released balloons to honor her memory and the impact she had on them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Economy
WISH-TV

Donations help food pantry repair vandalized vehicles

ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Pantry 279, an Ellettsville food pantry that serves 34 counties in southern and central Indiana, had two of its vehicles vandalized in the early morning of July 30. Director Cindy Chavez told News 8 on Saturday, “Somebody had come and shattered all the handles off...
ELLETTSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

College students, mental health

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Danielle Henderson joined News 8 Saturday to discuss the topics of how students can prepare for going back-to-school, and mental health. “I would always encourage, finding out on your campus is there a counseling center, is there a mental health center? What about maybe in the community near your campus, just in case. I think it’s always helpful to know what are the resources available,” Henderson said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

