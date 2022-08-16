Read full article on original website
A nerve-regenerating healing agent, hydrogen peroxideKath Lee
Beyoncé, The Isley Brothers Set Release Date For ‘Make Me Say It Again, Girl’
Yet again, Beyoncé is sitting atop the Billboard charts. “Break My Soul” ascended to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and Renaissance soared to the top of the Billboard 200. Now, the Houston native is looking ahead to her next single, “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” with The Isley Brothers. iHeartRadio has announced that the remake of the classic track will arrive on August 12, 2022.
Tank Delivers ‘R&B Money’
Not long ago, Diddy sparked an old, yet reliable conversation on Twitter by asking, “Who killed R&B?” While some may attempt to answer the question, others completely reject the premise. In reality, R&B is far from dead or in need of a revival. Just last year, Jazmine Sullivan, Leon Bridges, Summer Walker, Tinashe, H.E.R and Snoh Aalegra delivered quality R&B projects. This year, the ball has kept rolling with Lucky Daye, Brent Faiyaz and Chris Brown have set the tone. Not to mention, Ari Lennox and dvsn have new projects on the way while Kenny Dixon is blazing the country with one of the most underrated tours in recent memory. With all of that going on, the OGs of the R&B game are still making their voices heard.
Mereba Added To ONE Musicfest Lineup
The ONE Musicfest lineup has just gotten a bit bigger. Over the weekend, Mereba joined the jam-packed slate of artists set to take the stage this fall. Mereba is no stranger to the city of Atlanta, Georgia as she is a graduate of Spelman College. Recently, the HBCU graduate has been incredibly active. In 2020, she contributed to the Spillage Village album, Spilligion. One year later, she delivered her latest EP, AZEB. This year, she has been busy leading the “Jungle at Sunrise” tour across North America and Europe while delivering new music with BLK ODYSSY.
Nicki Minaj Shares The ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Remix
Nicki Minaj may find herself atop the charts yet again this week. Days after releasing her latest single, Chart Data reported that “Super Freaky” is “challenging” Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” and “As It Was” by Harry Styles for the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. If she were to pull off such a feat, Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” would be the “first solo female rap song to debut at [number one] this century.”
Offset Teams Up With Baby Keem For ‘54321’
Baby Keem may be on tour with Kendrick Lamar and Tana Leone at the moment, but it appears that he has still found time to tap in with Offset. The pg Lang frontman has produced Offset’s latest single, “54321.” “54321” sets the tone for his upcoming solo project that the Georgia native says is full of “hits” and “smashes.”
Taking Over For The ’99 And The: Three Songs From Joey Bada$$’ ‘2000’ To Keep On Replay
The Brooklyn rapper made his grand return with the release of 2000, his first solo LP in five years. Prior to the album’s release, the Brooklyn native hadn’t been quite active on the hip-hop scene due to his acting endeavors. Most notably, he appeared in the critically-acclaimed television series Mr. Robot and the Academy Award-winning film, Two Distant Strangers. However, 2000 assures fans that his return was well worth the wait. Here are three songs from Joey Bada$$’ 2000 to keep on replay.
Megan Thee Stallion Unveils ‘Traumazine’ Tracklist
Megan Thee Stallion has unveiled the track list for her sophomore studio album, Traumazine. Set for release on August 12, the project will feature Future, Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Jhené Aiko, Lucky Daye, Sauce Walka, Big Pokey, Lil’ Keke and Dua Lipa. Traumazine is set...
Tink Returns With ‘Pillow Talk’
It may be hard to believe, but nearly a decade has passed since Timbaland went up to The Breakfast Club and debuted an unreleased mix of “Movin’ Bass” with Jay-Z, Rick Ross and Tink. At the time, much of the world was unfamiliar with Tink, but they would soon come to know her name. Over the years, she’s remixed Aaliyah’s “One In A Million” and delivered her own hits like “Cut It Out” and “Different.” Along the way, she endured a few music industry obstacles and setbacks, but the Chicago native is ready to put her name back in the mix with her new LP, Pillow Talk.
Larry June Shares ‘Spaceships On The Blade’
This weekend, it may appear that the slate of new music being released is light. However, that’s not the case. Tonight, Fivio Foreign, Lil’ Uzi Vert, Chief Keef, Big K.R.I.T, Brent Faiyaz and G Herbo are just a few of the new artists set to release new music.
Hot 97’s ‘Who’s Next’ Showcase Announces Return
For the first time in three years, Hot 97 is bringing its long-running “Who’s Next” showcase back to the Big Apple. Hosted by Fabolous on September 14, 2022 at SOB’s, the showcase will feature Def Jam Recording artists Armani White, SwaVay and 26AR along with rising 4th & Broadway stars Young Devyn and Lil’ Migo.
Ne-Yo To Be Next ‘Drink Champs’ Guest
Fresh off an explosive interview with Irv Gotti and Ja Rule, DJ EFN and N.O.R.E have announced that the next Drink Champs guest is Ne-Yo. Drink Champs teased the interview by sharing a clip of Ne-Yo telling somewhat of a bizarre story involving Ice-T and his wife, Coco. “Ice-T let...
Tony Shhnow Unveils The ‘Don’t Look At Numbers’ Remix
While Diddy and Timbaland debate whether or not R&B has died, Brent Faiyaz has continued his run throughout the summer. Five weeks ago, the Maryland native delivered his sophomore LP, Wasteland. Building upon the success of F*ck The World, the Baltimore singer’s latest project brought in stars like Drake, The Neptunes, Alicia Keys and Tyler, The Creator. His unique sound paired with his quotable lyrics earned Wasteland more than 100 million streams during its first week. Since then, he’s made the rounds at Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Lip Service and several other outlets.
Rapper Big Pooh Sets Release Date For ‘To Dream In Color’
Rapper Big Pooh is making his way back this month! The North Carolina native has announced that his latest studio album, To Dream In Color, will be released on August 22, 2022. To Dream In Color will feature Blakk Soul, BeMyFiasco, Tre’mar, J-Smash and Jared Evan. Phonte, Rich Boogie, Soulspazm and the aforementioned J-Smash will provide production while Joe Scudda takes credit for the album’s cover.
Big K.R.I.T Shows Off With ‘Extra Credit’
Ten years after delivering his debut album, Live From The Underground, Big K.R.I.T is still around and proving that he’s one of the best artists to emerge over the last decade. This week, the Mississippi native delivered a loosie called “Extra Credit.” Featured on the Madden NFL 23 Soundtrack, the track is as soulful and refreshing as ever while allowing Big K.R.I.T to have free range with his rhyme scheme.
Ari Lennox Announces New Single, ‘Hoodie’
Nearly a year following the release of her gold-certified hit “Pressure,” Ari Lennox has announced her new single, “Hoodie.” On Wednesday, the Dreamville songstress shared on Twitter that the Elite-produced track is set for arrival on August 12. In a follow-up tweet, Lennox also revealed that her forthcoming album is completed.
J.I.D Sets The Stage For ‘The Forever Story’ With ‘2007’
One week stands between Dreamville fans and the release of J.I.D’s highly anticipated LP, The Forever Story. Thus far, the Atlanta native has unveiled “Dance Now” with Kenny Mason and “Surround Sound” with 21 Savage and Baby Tate. With all that he has in front of him, J.I.D has decided to prep fans with an incredibly insightful track called “2007.”
Angela Yee Announces Solo Radio Show
Angela Yee has announced that she will be parting ways with The Breakfast Club after working alongside RaaShaun “DJ Envy” Casey and Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” McKelvey for more than a decade. Yee teased her departure from the popular morning show via Twitter on Tuesday evening.
DEVN Unveils The ‘Wild’ Video
Fresh off of his last release, DEVN has returned with the cinematic visuals for his new single, “Wild.” As the song’s soulful lyrics convey, DEVN is more than infatuated with a beautiful woman. However, things don’t go according to plan in the short film. Just moments after DEVN and the beautiful Black actress get intimate, things take a turn for the worse. Unfortunately, that’s all that can be said without giving the premise of the video away.
Angela Yee Announces The End Of The Breakfast Club
After more than a decade of interviewing the likes of President Joe Biden, Jay-Z and countless others, it appears that The Breakfast Club is coming to an end. On Tuesday night, Angela Yee suggested that the show had come to an end by issuing a direct tweet addressing the matter.
Internet Money Drops ‘We All We Got’
If you can’t name each member of the record collective, Internet Money, you can probably name all of their biggest hits. Within three years, the collective has produced records like “Lemonade” with Don Toliver, “Somebody” with Lil’ Tecca and “His & Hers” with Lil’ Uzi Vert. Not to be forgotten, individual members of the collective have locked in with NBA Youngboy, Juice WRLD and Trippie Redd. Along the way, they have picked up nearly four dozen RIAA plaques and countless co-signs. Now, they’re teaming back up again to deliver their own body of work. Following the release of B4 The Storm, Internet Money is back with their latest EP, We All We Got.
