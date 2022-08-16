Not long ago, Diddy sparked an old, yet reliable conversation on Twitter by asking, “Who killed R&B?” While some may attempt to answer the question, others completely reject the premise. In reality, R&B is far from dead or in need of a revival. Just last year, Jazmine Sullivan, Leon Bridges, Summer Walker, Tinashe, H.E.R and Snoh Aalegra delivered quality R&B projects. This year, the ball has kept rolling with Lucky Daye, Brent Faiyaz and Chris Brown have set the tone. Not to mention, Ari Lennox and dvsn have new projects on the way while Kenny Dixon is blazing the country with one of the most underrated tours in recent memory. With all of that going on, the OGs of the R&B game are still making their voices heard.

