Bulls' rookie Dalen Terry scores 56 points in The Crawsover Pro-AM

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Dalen Terry has made his rounds playing in Pro-Am’s this summer.

He mad an appearance at The Drew League alongside teammates DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams a few weeks ago and over this past weekend, Terry played in former 20-year NBA veteran Jamal Crawford’s Pro-Am, The Crawsover.

The Bulls rookie put on an absolute show in Seattle, finishing with 56 points, 15 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Check out Terry’s highlights in the video below.

