Flash Flood Warning issued for Georgetown, Horry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 10:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Georgetown; Horry FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY FOR EAST CENTRAL GEORGETOWN AND SOUTH CENTRAL HORRY COUNTIES At 1044 AM EDT, Local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Socastee, Garden City, Myrtle Beach Airport, Murrells Inlet, Burgess, Forestbrook and Waccamaw Community Hospital. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Severe Weather Statement issued for Horry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 07:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Horry A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HORRY COUNTY At 846 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Socastee, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Myrtle Beach Airport around 855 AM EDT. Forestbrook around 910 AM EDT. Myrtle Beach around 915 AM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Tornado Warning issued for Horry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 08:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Horry A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HORRY COUNTY At 846 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Socastee, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Myrtle Beach Airport around 855 AM EDT. Forestbrook around 910 AM EDT. Myrtle Beach around 915 AM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Flood Advisory issued for Horry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 07:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Horry FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast South Carolina, including the following county, Horry. * WHEN...Until 930 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 851 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hickory Grove, Adrian, Allsbrook and Bayboro. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Columbus by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 11:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Columbus FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast North Carolina, including the following county, Columbus. * WHEN...Until 115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1109 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bethel, Nakina, Mollie, Williams, Old Dock, Redbug and Brunswick. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
