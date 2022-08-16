ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-22 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Horry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina, including the following counties, in southeast North Carolina, Columbus. In northeast South Carolina, Horry and Marion. * WHEN...Until 815 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 504 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Marion, Mullins, Tabor City, Gapway, Green Sea, Cherry Grove, Rains, Clarendon, Nichols and Carolinas Hospital System - Marion. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HORRY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Columbus by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-21 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Columbus FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina, including the following counties, in southeast North Carolina, Columbus. In northeast South Carolina, Horry and Marion. * WHEN...Until 815 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 504 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Marion, Mullins, Tabor City, Gapway, Green Sea, Cherry Grove, Rains, Clarendon, Nichols and Carolinas Hospital System - Marion. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Storm chances return Sunday with another period of active weather on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief break, a more active weather pattern returns for the new week with several rounds of showers and storms likely. Tropical humidity will start to make a comeback on Sunday. By the early and middle part of next week, another front will settle into the region and produce numerous showers and storms at times. Some pockets of heavy rain will once again be possible.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: More heavy rain at times this evening, weekend improvements

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - More heavy rain possible this evening before improvements arrive for the weekend. Ponding on the roadways will continue to be an issue this evening in spots that receive additional rain. Expect more downpours across Horry and Georgetown County through sunset this evening. Rain chances will quickly diminish after sunset, turning mainly dry by midnight.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Three people injured in Horry County crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday near Highway 501 and Factory Stores Boulevard, near the Tanger Outlets, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area due to lanes being blocked. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County Fire Rescue responds to cars stuck in floodwaters as rain moves through Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to several vehicles stuck in floodwaters Friday, according to HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey. Horry County Fire Rescue received multiple reports of cars stuck in floodwater in the Socastee and Forestbrook areas, Casey said. “Do not drive through bodies of water, as you don’t know the […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

18-year-old man reported missing in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 18-year-old Lumberton man who may be cognitively impaired. Cody McGirt, 18, was last seen in Lumberton, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, which issued the alert at about 2:25 a.m. on Sunday. His photo was not immediately available […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

1-year-old hit, killed by car in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 1-year-old child was hit and killed by a car Thursday evening in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. The child ran out into the road and was hit by a car, Lewis said. The driver of the car was unable to avoid […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island flying purple flag, warning of Jellyfish

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Beach Services Unit has announced they will be flying a purple flag for the remainder of today. The group says the decision to fly the flag isn’t related to the surf conditions, but instead a high concentration of Jellyfish. Officials...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Elizabeth

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Aug. 20-21 is Elizabeth, a 2-year-old black cat available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society. Like most of the animals at the shelter, spokeswoman Kathy Robinson said Elizabeth “has a story.” Elizabeth came to the shelter after having a litter of Kittens […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

