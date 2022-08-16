Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Horry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Horry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina, including the following counties, in southeast North Carolina, Columbus. In northeast South Carolina, Horry and Marion. * WHEN...Until 815 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 504 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Marion, Mullins, Tabor City, Gapway, Green Sea, Cherry Grove, Rains, Clarendon, Nichols and Carolinas Hospital System - Marion. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Columbus by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Columbus FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina, including the following counties, in southeast North Carolina, Columbus. In northeast South Carolina, Horry and Marion. * WHEN...Until 815 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 504 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Marion, Mullins, Tabor City, Gapway, Green Sea, Cherry Grove, Rains, Clarendon, Nichols and Carolinas Hospital System - Marion. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Horry County sees flooding across region after early morning Tornado Warning
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Tornado Warning issued for south central Horry County has expired, and now the area has been seeing flooding during an advisory warning. At 8:34 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Socastee, moving northeast at 10 mph. Horry...
FIRST ALERT: Storm chances return Sunday with another period of active weather on the way
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief break, a more active weather pattern returns for the new week with several rounds of showers and storms likely. Tropical humidity will start to make a comeback on Sunday. By the early and middle part of next week, another front will settle into the region and produce numerous showers and storms at times. Some pockets of heavy rain will once again be possible.
WATCH: Rotation over Myrtle Beach during tornado warning
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Shortly after the first tornado warning for Horry County, a second rotating storm developed just offshore. Our Skycam captured the rotation and what may have been a tornado just offshore wrapped in rain.
FIRST ALERT: More heavy rain at times this evening, weekend improvements
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - More heavy rain possible this evening before improvements arrive for the weekend. Ponding on the roadways will continue to be an issue this evening in spots that receive additional rain. Expect more downpours across Horry and Georgetown County through sunset this evening. Rain chances will quickly diminish after sunset, turning mainly dry by midnight.
Three people injured in Horry County crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday near Highway 501 and Factory Stores Boulevard, near the Tanger Outlets, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area due to lanes being blocked. […]
GALLERY: Flooding impacts Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Storms impacted the Myrtle Beach area on Friday. If you have weather photos, send them to news@wbtw.com.
Horry County Fire Rescue responds to cars stuck in floodwaters as rain moves through Myrtle Beach area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to several vehicles stuck in floodwaters Friday, according to HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey. Horry County Fire Rescue received multiple reports of cars stuck in floodwater in the Socastee and Forestbrook areas, Casey said. “Do not drive through bodies of water, as you don’t know the […]
Fire discovered in electrical room at North Myrtle Beach building, officials say
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Firefighters were called to a building fire late Saturday night in North Myrtle Beach. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded around 10 p.m. to the 500 block of South Ocean Boulevard, in the area of the Tidewater Condos, for a reported structure fire.
18-year-old man reported missing in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 18-year-old Lumberton man who may be cognitively impaired. Cody McGirt, 18, was last seen in Lumberton, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, which issued the alert at about 2:25 a.m. on Sunday. His photo was not immediately available […]
Two hurt after crash closes lanes on Highway 9 in Longs area, crews say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving two vehicles has blocked traffic in the Longs area. Crews were dispatched to a call around 3:30 p.m. in the area of E. Highway 9 and Rum Bluff Boulevard. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. As of 5 p.m...
1-year-old hit, killed by car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 1-year-old child was hit and killed by a car Thursday evening in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. The child ran out into the road and was hit by a car, Lewis said. The driver of the car was unable to avoid […]
Florence woman missing; family says she was last heard from while in North Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A family in Florence is looking to the public to help find their missing loved one. According to a post on Facebook, 32-year-old Ashlyn Adams Wyatt was last seen in Florence County, but her family said they last heard from her during a phone call when she was in the North Myrtle Beach area.
Brunswick Regional Water District closed after Leland and Belville H2Go legal battle concludes
SBI investigating after S.W.AT. team officer’s weapon discharges, injures person. One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating. One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating. New Hanover County commissioners discuss future of West Bank of Cape Fear River across from Downtown Wilmington.
Oak Island flying purple flag, warning of Jellyfish
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Beach Services Unit has announced they will be flying a purple flag for the remainder of today. The group says the decision to fly the flag isn’t related to the surf conditions, but instead a high concentration of Jellyfish. Officials...
1 dead after North Myrtle Beach lifeguards perform CPR after ocean rescue
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead following an ocean rescue Wednesday evening in North Myrtle Beach, according to a city spokesperson. A 75-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead after crews were called at 6:10 p.m. to 15th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. When they arrived, crews found […]
Horry County man crushed by mobile home takes victory lap at hospital
Editor’s note: This story and video contains content that some may find graphic. HORRY COUNTY S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County man who was crushed while working under a double-wide mobile home took a victory lap at the hospital Wednesday as he continues his recovery. Charles Hardee spent part of the past four months at […]
North Myrtle Beach residential development proposed for Water Tower Road near SC 90
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — A future residential development could be built on vacant farmland along a former dirt road near North Myrtle Beach in an area of Horry County that has witnessed a building boom over the past decade. Water Tower Road, a nearly seven-mile stretch of road from...
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Elizabeth
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Aug. 20-21 is Elizabeth, a 2-year-old black cat available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society. Like most of the animals at the shelter, spokeswoman Kathy Robinson said Elizabeth “has a story.” Elizabeth came to the shelter after having a litter of Kittens […]
