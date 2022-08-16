Effective: 2022-08-22 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Horry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina, including the following counties, in southeast North Carolina, Columbus. In northeast South Carolina, Horry and Marion. * WHEN...Until 815 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 504 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Marion, Mullins, Tabor City, Gapway, Green Sea, Cherry Grove, Rains, Clarendon, Nichols and Carolinas Hospital System - Marion. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO