In Garland house explosion and fire, woman dies, five others suffer critical injuries

A woman died and five members of her family were injured on Sunday inside a Garland house after an explosion and fire, authorities said.

The blaze erupted about 11 a.m. in the 600 block of East Ridgewood Drive.

The woman, whose name police did not release, was 54. The other victims were in critical condition on Monday afternoon, Garland police said. The youngest is 3.

The Garland Fire Department is working with other agencies to determine the cause of the fire.