MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A candidate who narrowly lost a Republican congressional primary by 74 votes has filed for a recount. Charity Barry said she was pursuing a recount after running second to attorney Erik Olsen in the 2nd District primary on Aug. 9. Now, Olsen contends that her petition doesn’t meet the requirements of state law. The liberal-leaning 2nd District covers a swath of southern Wisconsin. The GOP winner will face Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan in November. Meanwhile, Republican Adam Steen said he would mount a write-in challenge to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. Steen, a political newcomer, narrowly lost to Vos after Steen was endorsed by Donald Trump over Vos’ refusal to pursue decertification of the 2020 election.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO