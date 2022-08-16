HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville will hold the municipal election on Aug. 23 for positions on the city council and the board of education. Voters in districts two, three and four are the only voters eligible to cast ballots. If you plan to vote on Aug. 23, find out what you need to know before you head to the ballots.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO