WAFF
Driver of car that hit Huntsville home identified
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home and two mailboxes on Big Cove Road. According to the Huntsville Police Department, Thomas Reinhart, 75, was arrested for driving under the influence. Officers responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. on Friday.
WAFF
22-year-old Hiker killed on Monte Sano Trail
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway at Monte Sano Nature Preserve along Bankhead Parkway. At 6:23 p.m., emergency crews responded to a call of an injured hiker on the Bluff Line Trail of Monte Sano Nature Preserve. The family of the 22-year-old hiker confirmed, Robert Nickolas Farley...
WAFF
Two people shot in Madison Sunday afternoon
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department says that two people were shot in Madison around 3 p.m. Sunday. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) units responded to a reported shooting on Angela Dr. in Madison. The Madison Police Department says that two people...
WAFF
WAFF
Huntsville man faces attempted murder charge after alleged McCrary Street shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested on Thursday in relation to the investigation of a weekend shooting on McCrary Street. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, investigators arrested Willie Preston on the charge of aggravated assault-attempted murder shortly before 5 p.m. on August 18. Officers were investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in the area of McCrary and Boundary Ave.
WAFF
WAFF
Lawrence Co. inmate recaptured after escape from county work center
Greg Dotson escaped from the work release center on Aug. 18. 18-wheeler crashed into home in DeKalb Co., 5 injured, pregnant woman involved. 18-wheeler crashed into home in DeKalb Co., 5 injured, pregnant woman involved. Car crashes into home in Huntsville, suspect arrested for DUI. Updated: 23 hours ago. Car...
WAFF
WAFF
Make-A-Wish Alabama making dreams come true for 10-year-old
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The day started in Athens, with 10-year-old Luke Reaves arriving at Dealer’s Auto Auction. He thought he’d be auctioning off a car. What he thought would be a cool moment, turned into a memory to last a lifetime. “He knew he was coming, but...
WAFF
Police: Man dies after falling in grain silo
ETHRIDGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple Lawerence County agencies responded to reports of a person trapped in a grain silo Saturday. Lawerence County officials told us the victim fell 40 feet into the grain silo. They are now buried under approximately four to six feet of grain. Officials confirmed that the...
WAFF
Flower Friday: Learn about Blue and Black Sage
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We’re in the middle of August but flowers are still blooming and looking beautiful around north Alabama!. On this Flower Friday, Rebecca Turk with Huntsville Botanical Garden is teaching us all about Blue and Black Sage.
WAFF
ASCTE students return to new, modern campus in Cummings Research Park
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s a new state-of-the-art facility in Cummings Research Park. It’s called The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (ASCTE)! This is a public, residential magnet high school, open to students across Alabama. “This has been the culmination of years of work, really from...
WAFF
Get the latest on high school football with 48 Blitz
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - High School Football is officially back and so is 48 Blitz!. 48 Sports anchors Carl Prather and Georgia Chambers are gearing up for a new season of football and will have all details from the gridiron every Friday night at 10. This year, they’re...
WAFF
Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate Elisa Ferrell part two
Containers used in Rainsville chemical spill clean-up now impacting business in Fort Payne. Containers used in Rainsville chemical spill clean-up now impacting business in Fort Payne. Updated: 5 hours ago. Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate Elisa Ferrell part three. Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate Elisa Ferrell part one. Updated: 5...
WAFF
Information about Huntsville 2022 municipal election
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville will hold the municipal election on Aug. 23 for positions on the city council and the board of education. Voters in districts two, three and four are the only voters eligible to cast ballots. If you plan to vote on Aug. 23, find out what you need to know before you head to the ballots.
WAFF
2022 WAFF Elite Eight Team announced
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the high school football season begins in North Alabama, the WAFF 48 sports team have named their 2022 WAFF Elite Eight Team. Players chosen showcased elite talent on the football field from their previous year of play heading into the upcoming season. Congratulations to each player and good luck this season!
WAFF
FINANCIAL FRIDAY: Talking To Your Aging Parents About Finances
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Aging is a part of life. It does not have to be a time of fear and uncertainty, for you or your parents. If you are a caregiver for your parents or other aging relatives, you need to plan ahead and be proactive. Start now having a conversation with your parents about their finances. The information below will get you started.
WAFF
Partnership between Amazon, United Launch Alliance brings jobs to Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A new partnership between Amazon and United Launch Alliance that was announced in April will bring 250 jobs to Decatur. The partnership is for 38 launches of the Vulcan rocket as part of Project Kuiper. The goal of the project is to make high-speed, low-latency broadband more affordable and accessible around the world.
