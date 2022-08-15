In early November 2021, the University of Houston (UH) staff, faculty, alumni, and graduate students formalized the Houston chapter of TACHE. The chapter was created as an affinity space for emerging leaders in the Houston Chicano community who are focused on career development. The TACHE organization’s leaders subsequently developed the Career and Leadership Development Institute (CLDI) which selected 12 outstanding individuals to join their 2022 cohort. The CLDI offered participants an opportunity to build personal relationships with other industry experts. TACHE is also dedicated to assisting Chicanos in the promotion of their history and culture for educational and public information purposes.

